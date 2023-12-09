Israel strikes in Gaza continue; US vetoes unusual UN cease-fire resolution: Updates

Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, including in the region where Israeli forces previously told Palestinians to evacuate amid its ongoing war with Hamas. The strikes come just hours after the U.S. stood alone against an unusual U.N. resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 2 million Palestinians are effectively sealed in the Gaza Strip which spans just 25 miles long and about 7 miles wide. Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt are impassable for most as the war rages in its second month with mounting civilian death tolls.

Secretary-General António Guterres took the unusual step of invoking Article 99 of the U.N. Charter, a rarely used provision that allows the U.N. chief to warn the 15-country Security Council of matters that "may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

"There is a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza, which would have devastating consequences," Guterres told the Security Council on Friday in New York.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood raised his hand to veto the measure in a 13-1 vote, with the United Kingdom abstaining.

"We do not support calls for an immediate cease-fire," Wood said. "This would only plant seeds for the next war. Because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution."

Hamas' attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7 left 1,200 people, mostly civilians, dead and took more than 240 hostages back to Gaza. More than 100 people have been released.

More than 17,400 people in Gaza have died in the last two months, with more than 46,000 have been wounded, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. While the ministry doesn't differentiate civilian and combatant deaths, it said 70% of the dead are women and children.

Sahar Baruch, an Israeli man who was taken hostage by Hamas militants, has died in captivity, his community announced Saturday. Baruch was killed during a failed rescue mission by Israeli forces, his captors say.

The bodies of more than 100 people killed in Israeli bombings over the past 24 hours arrived at two hospitals in central and southern Gaza, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Saturday.

Several men and a teenage boy told the Associated Press Saturday they were beaten by Israeli troops, given only minimal water, and often prevented from using the bathroom while being detained and interrogated for five days. Viral images showed Israeli soldiers guarding dozens of men stripped down to their underwear, kneeling or sitting with their hands tied behind their backs in Gazan streets. An Israeli spokesperson said men were being interrogated to determine if they had ties to Hamas.

274 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territory of the West Bank since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The death toll rose after Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank on Saturday and another man succumbed to his wounds from an Israeli raid on Friday, health officials said.

State Department bypasses Congress, sells tank ammunition to Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken bypassed Congress to move forward with selling $106 million worth of nearly 14,000 Army tank rounds and other military equipment to Israel, a Department of Defense news release said on Saturday.

Israeli officials requested to buy 13,981 rounds of highly explosive 50-pound tank ammunition, the announcement said. In addition, the U.S. will provide technical support and other logistical and programmatic help.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency provided notice to Congress on the possible sale late Friday. The release said Blinken justified his action to Congress saying that an emergency exists requiring the immediate sale of the munitions to Israel “in the national security interests of the United States,” waiving congressional review under the federal arms export control law.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the announcement said. “This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.”

The proposed sale, the news release said, didn’t have an impact on American defense readiness, nor would it alter the basic military balance in the region.

Erdogan blasts U.N. Security Council, barbarism in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the U.N. Security Council should be reformed after the U.S. vetoed a cease-fire resolution in Gaza that had near unanimous support, according to news reports.

The Turkish leader said in comments at a human rights conference in Istanbul that the security council's demand for cease-fire was rejected due to one vote, the U.S. veto. He added, according to a Reuters report, “Is this justice?"

Erdogan’s remarks came a day before the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, commemorating the U.N. General Assembly's historic 1948 document outlining basic human rights and freedoms world leaders agreed should be guaranteed for all.

The AP reported that Erdogan in his remarks also accused the West of “barbarism” for backing the war in Gaza and for overlooking Islamophobic attacks globally.

During Erdogan’s two decades in power, Turkey has come under criticism from human rights groups for targeting critics of Erdogan’s government, weakening democratic institutions and failing to address violence against women. The U.S. has also previously accused Erdogan of making antisemitic comments about previous Israeli military actions in Gaza.

In a 13-1 vote on Friday, the Security Council voted for an immediate cease-fire spurred by Guterres invoking for the first time Article 99, which allows the top U.N. diplomat to bring attention to the 15-member council matters that can threaten international peace and security. The U.S. vetoed the resolution. The United Kingdom abstained from the vote.

"The U.N. Security Council needs to be reformed," Ërdogan said, according to reports.

Blinken meets with Middle East leaders on support for Israel, humanitarian needs in Gaza

On Friday, Blinken met with foreign ministers in the Middle East, as well as a senior official in the Palestinian Authority that runs the West Bank, as part of a delegation representing the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Washington, D.C.

In a readout, the State Department said Blinken reaffirmed to the group – which included diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey – that the U.S. supported Israel in its fight to ensure Hamas couldn’t repeat the Oct. 7 attacks. Blinken also addressed the urgency of humanitarian needs in Gaza to protect Palestinian civilians from harm, prevent displacement, and contain the further spread of the war.

In addition, the readout said, Blinken discussed the U.S. commitment “to achieving lasting peace and security in the region including through the establishment of a future Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel.”

Pressure mounts on Ivy Leagues to address antisemitism

WASHINGTON − Pressure is intensifying on two Ivy League universities and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after a heated congressional hearing earlier this week on combating the rise of antisemitism on U.S. campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

A group of 13 House Democrats sent a letter Friday to the leaders of Harvard University, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania seeking policy changes to combat antisemitism on campus.

The letter led by Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., comes days after Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York had a viral exchange with the three university presidents about campus policies to address antisemitism.

