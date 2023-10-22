Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Israeli warplanes have struck targets across Gaza and two airports in neighboring Syria as the 2-week-old war with Hamas in Gaza threatens to spiral into a broader conflict. Israel has traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group on a near-daily basis since the war began, and tensions are also soaring in the Israeli occupied West Bank where Israeli forces have battled militants in refugee camps and carried out two airstrikes in recent days. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told troops in northern Israel that if Hezbollah launches a war against Israel, “it will make the mistake of its life.For days, Israel has seemed to be on the verge of launching a ground offensive in Gaza as part of its response to Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 rampage.

