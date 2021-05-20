Israel strikes Gaza after vowing to press on

Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel. (May 20)

  • Kitchen smashed and sirens sounding, Israeli family holds on after rocket hits

    The Vaizel family long felt it was just a matter of time before their home was hit by a rocket from Gaza. So after it came, plowing through their kitchen wall, they stayed on, trying to maintain a semblance of normal life even as fresh sirens forced them to rush back down to the bomb shelter. An eruption of fighting on May 10 has seen more than 4,300 rockets launched by Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip, salvoes of an unprecedented intensity for southern Israel even as its forces have pounded the Palestinian enclave.

  • Israel unleashes more strikes after U.S. pleads for de-escalation

    Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

  • Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

    Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child. Israel's actions have inspired unusually stark condemnations from left-wing Democratic members of Congress, including (but not limited to) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In response, the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the U.S., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook attack ads with the faces of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez superimposed on pictures of Hamas rockets — all but implying they are in league with the group: These ads are plainly dishonest (though not as bad as the 2019 ads that said Omar was "maybe more sinister" than ISIS, for which AIPAC apologized). In a recent speech, Omar condemned both Israeli bombing and Hamas rockets: "I understand, on a deeply human level, the pain and the anguish families are feeling in Palestine — and in Israel — at this moment … whether rocket attacks or air strikes, violence does nothing to make people more secure." Ocasio-Cortez has also said Hamas' actions are "condemnable[.]" Their criticism is focused primarily on Israel because that country is committing the overwhelming majority of the violence against civilians in the conflict, and because it receives both enormous subsidies and diplomatic protection from the U.S. government. America has little leverage over Hamas, but could easily pressure Israel into accepting a proposed ceasefire from Hamas it has so far rejected, or ending the occupation that is at the root of the conflict. One wonders why AIPAC feels the need to single out these two women of color (one of whom is a Muslim) and misrepresent what they are saying. More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • EXPLAINER: How did Hamas grow its arsenal to strike Israel?

    In this fourth war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the Islamic militant group has fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, some hitting deeper in Israeli territory and with greater accuracy than ever before. The unprecedented barrages reaching as far north as the seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv, coupled with drone launches and even an attempted submarine attack, have put on dramatic display a homegrown arsenal that has only expanded despite the choke hold of a 14-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the coastal strip. “The magnitude of (Hamas) bombing is much bigger and the precision is much better in this conflict,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, a professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza City.

  • Silos and saturation salvoes: Gaza rockets bedevil Israel

    Named after slain Islamist commanders and fashioned mostly from makeshift materials in clandestine Gaza workshops, the rockets of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have long bedevilled a technologically superior Israeli military.The current cross-border fighting has seen a new tactic by the Gazan militant groups: mass-launches aimed at exploiting the statistical failure rate of Israel's air defences and increasing the chance of causing casualties in its cities. The rocket fire has set off a near-incessant wail of sirens in Israeli communities near the Gaza border and prompted tens of thousands of residents to seek shelter. Twelve people have been killed in Israel since the hostilities erupted on May 10.

  • The US has quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have told his Israeli counterpart he expects fighting to wind down, though Israel has vowed to press on.

  • Official says U.S. plans to lead effort to rebuild Gaza, restoring health and education services

    With Israel and Hamas agreeing to a cease-fire after more than a week of fighting, the United States is now planning on leading the international effort to rebuild Gaza, a senior Biden administration official told The New York Times on Thursday. After the cease-fire was announced, President Biden said the U.S. will provide "rapid humanitarian assistance to Gaza" in "full partnership with the Palestinian Authority — not Hamas, the Authority — in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal." Israeli airstrikes leveled building across Gaza, and the hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of people injured, The Associated Press reports. As part of the reconstruction efforts, which are expected to cost billions of dollars, Gaza's health and education services will be restored, the Times reports. Dennis B. Ross, who served as an American negotiator of peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, told the Times that Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, needs to be put "in a position where they have to choose between their rockets and the well-being of Gaza." There should be public assurance that if Hamas is found storing and building rockets, there will be consequences tied to humanitarian aid, Ross said, adding that he believes Gaza's "needs are so profound" that Hamas "will go along with something." Gaza has high unemployment and spotty electricity and waste management, with many people still living in temporary housing put up after their homes were destroyed during fighting between Israel and Hamas in 2014. Rebuilding efforts that came out of that conflict mostly failed, a 2017 Brookings Institution analysis found, because several countries opposed Hamas' ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and did not send the money they pledged. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Israel, Hamas Agree to End Fighting in Gaza

    May.20 -- Israel and the Hamas group have agreed to a cease-fire, ending 11 days of fighting. The Egyptian-brokered deal to take effect at 2 a.m. on Friday. President Joe Biden spoke at the White House.

