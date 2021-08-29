Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after border protests

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Early Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, Israeli planes struck Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and troops along the border. Before returning to Israel from Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country will “operate in Gaza according to our interests. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli planes struck Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, hours after violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and troops along the border.

The Israeli military said in a statement that planes bombed a Hamas militant facility in the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of incendiary balloons into southern Israel and violent protests staged for a second consecutive week.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to reporters in Washington before he boarded a flight to Israel, wrapping up a state visit that culminated with a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden. It was the first since Bennett took office in June.

“We will operate in Gaza according to our interests," he said in Hebrew on the tarmac.

Bennett said he “achieved all the objectives for the trip" to Washington, including strategic cooperation in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

On Saturday, hundreds of Hamas-backed activists staged a nighttime protest along the Israeli border, throwing explosives toward Israeli forces who responded with live fire. Gaza health officials said three people were injured by Israeli fire. Additional protests were planned through the week.

Organizers said the protests are meant to increase pressure on Israel to lift its blockade of the Palestinian territory. Israel and Egypt have maintained the blockade since Hamas, a group sworn to Israel’s destruction, seized control of Gaza in a 2007 coup after winning Palestinian elections. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since, the most recent in May.

The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza and has ravaged the territory’s economy. Israel has tightened the closure since an 11-day war in May, demanding the return of the remains of two dead soldiers and freedom for two Israeli civilians believed to be in Hamas captivity.

Egypt is working to shore up a cease-fire to end May's fighting and appeared to be making progress last week.

At least 260 Palestinians were killed during May’s Hamas-Israel war, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana braces for powerful hurricane as COVID-19 taxes hospitals

    NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) -Hurricane Ida was expected to make landfall in the United States on Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water as the state grapples with a COVID-19 surge already taxing hospitals. Southern Louisiana is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Laura from a year ago. By early Sunday, Ida had rapidly intensified and was a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

  • Gaza protesters clash with Israeli troops near the border

    Hundreds of Hamas-backed activists on Saturday launched what they said was the first in a series of nighttime protests along the Israeli border, throwing explosives toward Israeli forces who responded with live fire. Organizers said the gatherings, which are to continue throughout the week, were meant to step up pressure on Israel to ease a crippling economic blockade on the Gaza Strip. “The occupation will not enjoy calm unless the siege on our beloved land is lifted,” said Abu Omar, a spokesman for the protesters.

  • U.S. Soldier Loses 1 Afghan Translator, Fights To Save Another

    Abdulhaq Sodais’s future now hinges on an asylum hearing in a German court after he was denied a U.S. visa.

  • Why pigeons mean peril for satellite broadband

    Satellite internet is a key part of plans to fill broadband "not spots", but simple things can affect it.

  • John Stamos says he's 'all good' after posting photos from hospital bed

    John Stamos is "all good" after appearing to spend some time in the hospital. The "Full House" alum shared a series of photos on his Instagram Friday showing him wearing a hospital gown and a cap over his hair. He also posted pictures of his hand with a bandage on the palm.

  • Livermore students grieves death of classmate killed in car crash

    Hundreds came out to pay their respects for Hunter Diemert, who tragically lost his life Friday after being involved in a car crash with five other students.

  • US airstrike kills IS members in Afghanistan

    Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate with a drone strike. (Aug. 28)

  • Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights

    Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied across the country Saturday to call for sweeping federal laws that would wipe out voting restrictions advancing in some Republican-controlled states that could make it harder to cast a ballot. Many activists view the fight over voting rules as the civil rights issue of the era. The rallies, which were held in dozens of cities, were intended to increase pressure on Democrats to rewrite procedural rules that would allow Democrats to muscle the legislation through without Republican votes.

  • Final UK evacuation flight leaves Kabul; troops head home

    British troops left Kabul on Saturday, ending the U.K.'s evacuation operation and its 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “heroic” evacuation effort, even as the government acknowledged some eligible Afghan civilians had been left behind. The U.K.’s top military officer conceded that “we haven’t been able to bring everybody out."

  • These 10 Functional Foods Are Like a Whole Body Reset

    Add these to your grocery list.

  • Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill to star in Kenya Barris-directed comedy for Netflix

    The pandemic’s not over yet so Eddie Murphy’s not returning to standup, but he will be reuniting with Coming 2 America (2019) writer Kenya Barris for a forthcoming untitled comedy film for Netflix. Jonah Hill will star opposite Murphy.

  • Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

    Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. Western leaders acknowledged their withdrawal would mean leaving behind some of their citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow local allies to leave after President Joe Biden's Tuesday's deadline to withdraw from the country. Although most of its allies had finished their evacuation flights, the U.S. planned to keep its round-the-clock flights going until the deadline, saying 113,500 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban claimed Kabul.

  • Cuba to deploy China's Sinopharm alongside homegrown vaccines

    Cuba, which to date had deployed exclusively its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, will start also using the Sinopharm vaccine of its Communist-run ally China in its bid to battle one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. Health authorities will apply two doses of Sinopharm combined with a Cuban booster in the central province of Cienfuegos from Sunday, Vicente Verez, the head of the Cuban Finlay Vaccine Institute, was cited as saying by the provincial state-run outlet 5deSeptiembre. The efficacy of the vaccine combo is above 90%, according to the outlet, without detailing where the data came from or whether Cuba's drug regulator had authorized the use of the Chinese vaccine.

  • Stop talking about impeachment and bring US troops home from Afghanistan, Sen. Graham

    A person turning 18 today was born about two years after the war in Afghanistan started. Times have changed, the Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • Afghanistan: How do the Taliban make money?

    The Taliban maintain a sophisticated financial network and taxation system to generate income.

  • California Marine Nicole Gee, 23, who cradled baby at Kabul airport, killed in Afghanistan attack

    Gee, who was recently promoted to sergeant, was part of the U.S. military contingent helping evacuate people at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

  • Congressman Who Flew to Kabul Demands Resignations in D.C.

    Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res

  • Reporter reveals how she ended up being escorted by Taliban out of Afghanistan

    Four years after her first trip into a relatively stable Afghanistan, reporter Hollie McKay found herself being escorted north to the Uzbek border — by the Taliban.

  • Marine Battalion Commander Relieved of Duties after Calling Out Military Leaders over Afghanistan Chaos

    Marine battalion commander Stuart Scheller voiced his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan, rebuking the senior officers who oversaw the mission.

  • Trump's D.C. Hotel Permanently Bans Forbes Reporter After ... Wait For It ... Taking Photos

    Zach Everson has long tracked the lobbyists, Republicans and foreign government reps who have spent big at the hotel to wrangle favors from the former president.