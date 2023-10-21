Israel ‘would struggle with a two-front war drawing in US and Iran’

Massive military strike was ruled out against Hezbollah on Israel's north border - JALAA MAREY/AFP

US officials reportedly believe Israel would struggle in a two-front war and that both Washington and Tehran could be drawn in.

Israel has exchanged fire on its northern border with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group, and sent reinforcements to prevent a ground incursion.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, favoured a pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah before going in to Gaza, according to The New York Times.

Those fears have “receded for now”, according to the unnamed US officials, but the idea had been taken seriously by Benjamin Netanyahu , the Israeli prime minister.

The officials said that the US warned Israel against a massive strike on Hezbollah across the Lebanese border, when the idea was most keenly pushed in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas assault on Oct 7.

US aircraft carriers were put on standby amid fears of an escalation in the Middle East after Hamas attack

One of the plans reportedly put on the table by Israeli officials was to use the pretence of a ground invasion of Gaza as cover for a bigger assault to the north, but Mr Netanyahu reportedly “held off” the proposal.

Two possibilities still raise anxieties among officials, according to the report. “An Israeli overreaction to Hezbollah rocket attacks, and harsh Israeli tactics in an expected ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza that would compel Hezbollah to enter the war,” it read.

US diplomats have also used shuttle diplomacy with a variety of Arab allies, asking them to seek to restrain Hezbollah through what influence they may have with the terrorist group.

‘Tough questions’ about full-on war

Joe Biden, the US president, reportedly asked “tough questions” about a full-on war with Hezbollah as well as Hamas, when he joined Israel’s war cabinet last week.

He referenced the disastrous US decisions that led to long, open-ended wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

CIA intelligence assesses that Israel’s army may not be able to match the combined forces of Hamas and Hezbollah. According to the newspaper, the army has been left weaker by mass protests against Mr Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms.

The tit-for-tat exchanges across the Lebanese border have so far abided by the long-standing rules of the conflict, where neither side escalates dramatically despite occasional rocket-fire.

