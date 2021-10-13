Israel, Sudanese officials hold rare public meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEF FEDERMAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Senior Israeli and Sudanese officials held a rare public meeting on Wednesday, pledging to strengthen the nascent ties between the former adversaries, the Israeli participants said.

The meeting between Sudan's justice minister, Nasredeen Abdulbari, and Israeli Cabinet ministers Idan Roll and Edawi Frej took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE was the first of four Arab countries to sign historic diplomatic pacts with Israel last year.

While Israel has since opened embassies and diplomatic missions in the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, ties with Sudan have been murky and clouded in secrecy.

A Sudanese security delegation recently visited Israel, a Sudanese military official said. But the trip was not made public at the time. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

Both Roll and Frej posted photos of themselves with Abdulbari on Twitter. Roll serves as Israel's deputy foreign minister, while Frej, an Arab lawmaker, is the minister for regional cooperation.

Roll said the sides agreed on future cooperation. “Our goal is to join hands in technological training in order to help young people of all sides" enter the modern labor market. “We also spoke about the importance of normalizing the relations between both countries,” he added.

“The 2 agreed promoting joint projects & activities,” Frej said and quoted Abdulbari as saying it was important to “strengthen human bonds.”

Sudan was once one of Israel's fiercest rivals in the Arab world.

It hosted the landmark Arab conference after the 1967 Mideast war where eight Arab countries vowed never to make peace with Israel. In 1993, the U.S. designated Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism. Sudan also once served as a conduit for arms shipped to Palestinian militants.

As part of its deal with Israel, Sudan was removed from the U.S. list of terrorism sponsors, paving the way for the African country to reintegrate into the international community after two decades of isolation.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy since the military's ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a popular uprising against his nearly three-decade-long rule. The country is now ruled by an interim, joint civilian-military government.

___

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy contributed reporting from Rome.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

    Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia, the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday. Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.

  • UN starts vaccinating people against Ebola in Congo

    The World Health Organization said Wednesday that officials have begun vaccinating people in eastern Congo against Ebola, after it was confirmed last week that the disease killed a toddler. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that people at high risk of catching the disease, including the young boy's family members and health workers, would receive first doses of the vaccine made by Merck. WHO said about a thousand doses of the vaccine arrived in Goma, the capital of Congo's North Kivu province, and 200 doses were sent to Beni, a city near the area where the first case was identified last week.

  • Netanyahu assured Putin "I will be back soon" after losing election

    Days after being ousted as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu passed a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin promising a quick comeback, a source close to Netanyahu and a European diplomat told me.Why it matters: Netanyahu and Putin had a close relationship that grew even closer after Russia began its military involvement in Syria in 2015. Netanyahu flaunted that relationship during election campaigns — meeting with Putin days before the 2019 vote and even featuring a picture of the two to

  • Administration sets plan for 7 offshore wind farms by 2025

    The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will help develop up to seven offshore wind farms on the East and West coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 — generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said at a wind power conference in Boston that her department hopes to hold lease sales by 2025 for projects off the coasts of Maine, New York and the mid-Atlantic, as well as the Carolinas, California, Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico. “The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious road map as we advance the administration’s plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs and accelerate the nation’s transition to a cleaner energy future,” Haaland said.

  • US, Israel say they are exploring a 'Plan B' for Iran

    The United States and Israel said Wednesday they are exploring a “Plan B” for dealing with Iran if the Islamic Republic does not return in good faith to negotiations to salvage the languishing landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said discussions between their two countries have begun on “other options” should Iran reject an offer to come back into compliance with the agreement if the U.S. rejoins it. A Biden administration priority has been to revive the deal and abandoning that goal would be a blow to its foreign policy objectives.

  • Ex-Giuliani associate Parnas used Russian funds to 'grease the wheels,' prosecutor says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, used $100,000 from a wealthy Russian businessman to make illegal donations to U.S. politicians, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday. Parnas used the funds to “grease the wheels” to help the businessman, Andrey Muraviev, obtain licenses to operate legal cannabis companies in the United States, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aline Flodr said in her opening argument in Parnas’ trial on charges of violating campaign finance laws.

  • Biden administration hosts Israel and UAE in move to build on Abraham Accords

    Biden administration tries to build on Trump-era accords between Israel and a few Arab or Muslim nations as Blinken hosts Israeli and UAE officials.

  • Supreme Court appears likely to allow death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

    The Justice Department is defending Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence, which a federal appeals court overturned last year.

  • U.S. will move forward with reopening its Palestinian mission in Jerusalem -Blinken

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the Biden administration intends to press ahead with its plan to reopen the Jerusalem consulate that traditionally engaged with Palestinians, despite Israeli opposition to such a move. Blinken reiterated a pledge he originally made months ago on re-establishing the consulate, which had long been a base for diplomatic outreach to the Palestinians before it was closed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, in 2018. But Blinken, speaking at a Washington news conference with visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stopped short of setting a date for reopening the consulate, which would strain relations with Israel’s new ideologically diverse government.

  • Israel-Inspired Settlements Spark New Wave of Assassinations

    Danish Ismail/ReutersKASHMIR—Makhan Lal Bindroo, a 62-year-old Hindu Pandit, was working at a prominent pharmacy he ran for decades in Kashmir’s Srinagar region when he was shot four times in cold blood. Two days later, Siddharth, his 41-year-old son, stood pale-faced among several mourners at Bindroo’s residence. His last memory of his father is at the hospital, looking down at his bloodied body, which was riddled with bullet wounds on the neck and head.Bindroo’s murder, which took place in the

  • Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the U.S.-backed YPG that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw" and that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in north Syria. Turkey said police in northern Syria's Azaz region were hit in a guided missile attack on Sunday launched by the YPG, which Turkey says is a terrorist group.

  • Trump's Latest Jan. 6 Riot Meltdown Gets Brutal Fact-Check, Courtesy Of Adam Schiff

    The California lawmaker serves the former president with a blunt reminder.

  • Israel’s Lapid Warns Iran Could Face Attack as U.S. Backs Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s foreign minister said Iran draws closer every day to having a nuclear weapon and warned his country will use force if it must to keep that from happening, a blunt threat that underscored his government’s growing frustrations as world powers seek to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo

  • Letters to the Editor: The pesky Constitution is slowing liberals down. Thank goodness

    Some of the left believe much of the country supports the fundamental changes they want to our government structure. They're wrong.

  • Environmentalists sue Texas officials, claiming the repeated closing of public beaches so that Elon Musk's SpaceX could test its rockets is unconstitutional

    "This isn't rocket science," a board member of Save RGV said. "In Texas, access to public beaches cannot be restricted."

  • People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

    Critics slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican over her provocative post.

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro' and said it was 'like spring break in there' when Gaetz and other Republicans stormed a secure facility

    Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza" after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."

  • Jon Stewart Explains Why Donald Trump Has ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Winning In 2024

    The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."

  • North Korean soldier in blue generates buzz on social media

    A North Korean soldier clad in a super-tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero,” “a captain DPRK,” or “a rocket man." North Korean state media didn’t identify the man.

  • The killing of a terrorist behind the death of 4 US troops sheds light on France's quiet but intense fight in Africa

    Terrorist groups in Africa have killed and displaced thousands of people, and France has taken the lead among foreign powers trying to combat them.