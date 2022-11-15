Israel Summons Ukraine’s Ambassador Over UN Palestinian Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Israel summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on Tuesday to express its “dismay” over the country’s support for a recent United Nations resolution backing an international investigation into the Middle East nation’s ongoing occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Israel has criticized the draft resolution, which called on the International Court of Justice to urgently give its opinion on the legality of its “settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”

In a statement released after the meeting with Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk, the Foreign Ministry said Ukraine’s actions did not reflect relations between friendly countries. “especially in light of Israel’s support for Ukraine in a variety of important UN resolutions and extensive humanitarian aid.”

Israel urged the eastern European nation to change its position before another vote on the issue in December.

After months of reluctance, Israel in late October softened its opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine, as Iran’s deepening support for Russia’s invasion evolves into a threat to Israeli security. Israel committed to help Ukraine develop an early-warning system, similar to one that alerts Israelis to incoming fire from the Gaza Strip.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Korniychuk expressed Ukraine’s disappointment at Israel’s recent decision to abstain from a UN vote calling for Russian reparation payments to Ukraine, according to a Facebook post shared by the Ukrainian Embassy.

