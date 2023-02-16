Israel to support Zelensky's peace formula at the UN

Israel intends to support President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan at the United Nations next week, said Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Feb. 16.

Cohen is the first high-ranking Israeli official to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion.

The 10-point peace plan, which Zelensky introduced at a G20 summit meeting in November 2022, includes the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, the establishment of a Russian war crimes tribunal, the release of all prisoners and forcibly relocated people, and prevention of ecocide.

In his proposal, Zelensky reiterated that the threat caused by Russia effects not only Ukraine but the entire world, specifically relating to nuclear safety and food security.

On Feb. 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyu said in an interview with CNN that he would consider providing military aid to Ukraine, including Israel's Iron Dome defense system.

“Well, I’m certainly looking into it,” Netanyahu said when asked about the possibility of Israel sending the Iron Dome to Ukraine.