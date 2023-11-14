Israel supporters rally in Washington D.C.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
TikTok is pushing back against claims of bias in the Israel-Hamas war, after American politicians resumed efforts to ban the app over the apparent popularity of pro-Palestinian content. In a recent open letter, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) said that the influx of content critical of Israel could "propagandize Americans."
X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, has been facing waves of criticism over how it has, under owner Elon Musk, grappled with issues of trust and safety. Today, the company, which said it now has over 500 million monthly visitors to its platform, published some figures and updates on how it's been coping with one major test case of all that: the Israel-Hamas war.
Top officials from the Fed and FDIC are expected Tuesday to defend one of the most sweeping overhauls of bank regulation since the 2008 financial crisis.
By Tuesday evening, the future of Washington State and Oregon State will be more known — as well as the existence of the Pac-12.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Stars can get themselves into hot water by taking sides on controversial issues, but fans' expectations can also mean that staying out of it may not be an option.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, now available in 2+2 configuration, takes a good bit of speed (and the right settings) to truly shine.
“Everything I want exists right here.”
Israeli forces on Monday surrounded Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which Israel claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast command center that the militant group built underneath the facility.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to muscle through a plan in the coming days that would prevent a shutdown this weekend and push Washington's spending fights into 2024.
Ken Block returns in Electrikhana Two, Mexico City boogaloo. The late icon's last outing teased for December release.
Placebo pills are surprisingly effective at treating certain health conditions. But a patient's personality and the doctor's bedside manner play a key role.
Sunday was a day to celebrate kickers, who delivered in clutch moments in record fashion across the NFL.
Murray did it with his arm and his legs in a strong return from a 13-game layoff.
From an inflation print to retail earnings, the consumer will be in focus in the week ahead as investors gather more data on whether the US economy is markedly slowing down.
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.