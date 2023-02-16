Israel’s Surprise Inflation Pickup Means Peak Isn’t Yet Past

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s inflation unexpectedly quickened in January, extending a 15-year high reached in late 2022 despite the central bank’s longest cycle of interest-rate increases.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices climbed an annual 5.4% last month, compared with 5.3% in December, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. The median of economists’ forecasts in a Bloomberg survey was 5.2%.

The higher costs of electricity, cigarettes and tobacco as well as housing services were among the biggest contributors to last month’s acceleration. Monthly inflation also came in faster than forecast and was at 0.3%, unchanged from December.

Inflation has been above the official target range of 1%-3% for over a year, prompting the Bank of Israel to raise rates to their highest level since 2008 in its longest unbroken series of upward movements in decades.

“Even though it is evident that the local inflation environment is higher than what was priced in the market, we believe this is due to the way current expectations in the markets — particularly in the interest-rate markets — express some concerns over a potential inflationary outbreak, rather than a reflection of the inflationary environment alone,” Yonie Fanning, market economist for Mizrahi-Tefahot, said in a note to clients.

Since the central bank’s last meeting at the start of the year, the political backlash against the government’s plans to reshape the judiciary has increasingly become a drag on sentiment, stoking a depreciation in the shekel that could make imports more expensive.

The Israeli currency is down about 0.4% against the dollar so far in 2023, adding to last year’s loss of nearly 12%.

Story continues

‘Push Factor’

“With the exchange rate turning from a pull to a push factor for inflation, we think it will be much harder for the Bank of Israel to bring inflation back to its target,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Clemens Grafe said in a report before the data release.

“The ongoing weakness of the shekel also raises risks that the central bank will look to deliver a more hawkish message at the next MPC meeting,” Goldman’s economists said.

The central bank, which already started to raise borrowing costs in smaller increments from November, is set to announce its next decision on Monday.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said in an interview month that price growth was on track for a deceleration soon.

“If we’re looking at the six-month inflation, we are seeing some elements of moderation,” he said. “This is why we believe that after February, toward the end of the first quarter, we will see inflation in Israel starting to progressively go down.”

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura and Alisa Odenheimer.

(Updates with additional figures, comments starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.