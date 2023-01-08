Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass in world court flap

News conference following Arab Ministerial Committee meeting in Amman
8
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel suspended on Sunday a VIP pass easing the Palestinian foreign minister's travel in and around the occupied West Bank, among retaliatory measures for a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in their decades-old conflict.

Entering the Israeli-occupied West Bank from Jordan, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki was detained for 30 minutes by border guards who confiscated his "VIP" travel card, his office said.

A spokesperson for Israel's Defence Ministry, which administers the West Bank, confirmed the move, calling it part of the implementation of a government decision on Friday.

In that decision, Israel announced retaliatory measures after the U.N. General Assembly, responding to an appeal by the Palestinians, asked the ICJ for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

Among the five measures listed was "revocation of benefits for VIPs leading the legal-diplomatic war against Israel".

On Saturday, Israel's Defence Ministry said the VIP cards of three other senior Palestinian officials had been revoked in response to them visiting a member of Israel's Arab minority who had been imprisoned for killing an Israeli soldier.

Issued under interim accords with Israel from the 1990s, the cards ease travel across the Israeli-controlled West Bank border with Jordan and from Palestinian-ruled territory into Israel.

"The foreign minister will continue his job and his diplomatic activities with or without the card,” Ahmed Al-Deek, an aide to Maliki, told Reuters.

Israel had confiscated Maliki's VIP card in 2021 after he returned from a meeting of the International Criminal Court. It was not immediately clear when and why the card had been restored.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Writing by Dan Williams;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Recommended Stories

  • Central Mass. by the Numbers

    A review of Central Mass. business stories over the past seven days.

  • 3 Signs You're Using the Wrong Credit Card

    Are you using the best credit card for your situation? In fact, it's common for people to just sign up for a credit card and continue using it indefinitely even when many other things change in their lives. Using the wrong credit card can cost you the chance to take full advantage of cardmember benefits and perks.

  • ‘A very sweet man’: Henry Shannon, medical technologist and UMKC donor, dies at 89

    This Kansas Citian grew up on a farm: “He had to work hard, and they were still expected to get an education.”

  • Healey creates first-in-nation climate cabinet position

    On her first day in office, Gov. Maura Healey created the state’s Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience and named Melissa Hoffer the state’s first climate chief.

  • Dozens of Christian graves toppled, defaced in historic Jerusalem cemetery: 'Clear hate crime'

    Roughly 30 Christian graves were vandalized inside a historic cemetery in Jerusalem, and local authorities described the desecration as a "clear hate crime" that has led to two arrests.

  • What's in Prince Harry's new book, Spare?

    The memoir hasn't yet been released but already the revelations are leaking to the press

  • Southwest's Holiday Crisis Could Cost It Up To First Nine Months Of FY22 Earnings, Analysts Say

    The crisis that cost Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) over 15,000-holiday flights could cost the carrier up to earnings for nine months of 2022 in lost revenue and customer reimbursements, industry analysts say. Southwest struggled to recover from frigid weather after its crew scheduling processes failed to keep up with flight cancellations and quickly reassign pilots and flight attendants, Ney York Times reports. "A number of their employees, flight attendants, and pilots have been warning abo

  • Investors push Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) 5.8% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

    Atlassian Corporation ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has...

  • Those who invested in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) five years ago are up 2.9%

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE:PRU ) share price has...

  • Ram 1500 electric pickup concept described as 'brutiful'

    The Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle Concept will be built on a platform that the company has said can manage up to 500 miles on a charge.

  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$448 apiece for US$510

    Even though IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDXX ) stock gained 9.8% last week, insiders who sold US$127k worth of...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Arista Networks, Inc...

  • Little let-up in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas

    Ukrainians and Russians on Saturday marked Orthodox Christmas under the shadow of war,&nbsp;as fighting persisted despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks. Despite Putin's ceasefire order war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the fighting as AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar south of the frontline city of Bakhmut heard heavy artillery fire throughout much of Saturday morning. The Russian defence ministry insisted on Saturday the army was observing the ceasefire but also said that it had repelled the Kyiv forces' attacks in eastern Ukraine and killed dozens of soldiers on Friday. Ukrainian authorities said that three people were killed on Friday. In Moscow, 70-year-old Putin cut a lonely figure as he stood by himself at a service at a Kremlin church, the Cathedral of the Annunciation, to mark Orthodox Christmas. In Kyiv, hundreds of worshippers on Saturday attended a historic service at the 11th century Kyiv Pechersk Lavra as Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a Christmas divine liturgy in the pro-Western country's most signifiant Orthodox monastery. The service is expected to anger the Moscow Patriarchate. Located in the capital Kyiv, the monastery used to be the seat of a branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Chuch that was previously under Moscow's jurisdiction but which severed ties after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Orthodox Christians observe Christmas on January 7. - 'Truly historic event' - Ukrainian worshippers hailed the service led by the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. "We've waited for this shrine for a long time," Veronika Martyniuk told AFP outside the church. "This is a truly historic event, which I think every Ukrainian has been waiting for. Especially after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," said&nbsp;the 19-year-old head of a choir from the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. Yury Slugin, a 33-year-old serviceman,&nbsp;said it was "especially important" for him to see the Ukrainian language and the Ukrainian church return to the Lavra. "This is a huge step for Ukraine," he added. "Unfortunately, I am not at home today, far from my family," Slugin added, expressing hope that he will celebrate Christmas with his loved ones next year. Security was tight around the monastery.&nbsp;Worshippers had their passports checked and had to walk through metal detectors. In Russia and Ukraine, Orthodox Christianity is the dominant religion and used to be seen as one of the strongest bonds tying the nations. Ukrainians have now largely turned their backs on the Russian Orthodox Church whose head Patriarch Kirill has backed the invasion. Even the Ukrainian Orthodox Church&nbsp;of the Moscow Patriarchate has sought to distance itself from Russia. But the branch has still come under pressure from Ukrainian authorities. The security service last year raided the Lavra, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site,&nbsp;over suspected links to Russian agents. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was established in 2018.&nbsp;The Moscow Patriarchate does not recognise the new church. On Saturday, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said that&nbsp;Russia launched one missile strike and fired 20 rounds from multiple rocket launchers over the past 24 hours. In the eastern region of Donetsk, two people died and seven were wounded, while in the southern region of Kherson one person lost his life and another seven were injured Friday, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidency. "Peaceful settlements in the region were attacked with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars and tanks," said Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson regional administration. Ukraine has dismissed the ceasefire -- due to last until the end of Saturday (2100 GMT) -- as a tactic by Russia to gain time to regroup its forces and bolster its defences following a series of battlefield setbacks. - 'Good deeds' - Putin's order to stop fighting during the Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered its worst loss of life yet, with Ukrainian strikes killing 89 troops in the eastern town of Makiivka. In a message released by the Kremlin on Saturday, Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians, saying the holiday inspired "good deeds and aspirations." He also praised the Orthodox Church and said it was "supporting our soldiers taking part in a special military operation," using the official Kremlin term for the offensive in Ukraine. "Such great, multifaceted, truly ascetic work deserves the most sincere respect," he added. Patriarch Kirill has called on believers to support pro-Russian "brothers" during Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine. In a sermon last year, he said that dying in Ukraine "washes away all sins". bur-as/cw

  • Selling US$26m worth of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

    Despite the fact that Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) stock rose 12% last week, insiders who sold US$26m worth...

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) shareholders have endured a 42% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last...

  • Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine halved with help from Amazon and Microsoft

    Frontline support from Silicon Valley giants has helped halve the number of Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine, new figures show.

  • Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) investors will be pleased with their decent 94% return over the last five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Bomb cyclone brought widespread damage across California

    Fox News Senior Correspondent Claudia Cowan is in Sausalito, California with the latest on damages in California following a deadly bomb cyclone.

  • Laid-off Twitter employees left in the lurch waiting for severance payments 2 months down the line, report says

    Elon Musk said each laid-off Twitter employee would get three months' severance, but many affected workers say they're still waiting for the pay.

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) delivers shareholders stellar 27% CAGR over 5 years, surging 6.2% in the last week alone

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you...