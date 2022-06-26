Israel tamps down dissent in its ranks over possible Iran nuclear deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Williams
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Benny Gantz
    Israeli general and politician
  • Naftali Bennett
    Prime Minister of Israel

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM, June 26 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister on Sunday said policy on the Iranian nuclear talks was set by the government, not the security forces, after a newspaper reported that key Israeli generals favour a deal between Tehran and world powers.

The chiefs of military intelligence and strategic planning believe a revival of a 2015 deal that restricted Iran's nuclear programme would gain time for Israel to prepare an attack aimed at denying its arch-foe the means to make a nuclear weapon, top-selling Yedioth Ahronoth daily said on Friday.

While the Israeli security forces have a say on Iran policy, "it is the government echelon that makes the decisions," Defence Minister Benny Gantz tweeted.

"We will continue holding the open and deep dialogue behind closed doors only. Any other manner harms the State of Israel's security."

An Israeli military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the unsourced Yedioth report.

Gantz's rebuke was apparently also aimed at the Mossad spy service, which Yedioth said opposed any new Iran nuclear deal.

The European Union and Iran agreed on Saturday that the nuclear negotiations, bogged down for weeks, would resume soon. The development comes amid political instability in Israel, after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a snap election.

Israel is not a party to the negotiations. But its concerns about the outcome - and its long-standing threats to take unilateral military action against Iran - carry weight in Western capitals.

Gantz did not comment on the EU-Iran announcement. Nor did Bennett, despite having TV cameras on hand for what was likely his final cabinet meeting on Sunday. He is due to step down this week, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid assuming top office.

Israel welcomed then U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to quit the 2015 deal, deeming it insufficient. After Trump was succeeded by Joe Biden, Israeli leaders said they would not be bound by any new deal Washington might reach with Tehran.

Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, has since the U.S. walkout ramped up projects with bomb-making potential. Israel is widely believed to have its own nuclear arsenal. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion could lead to the loss of other rights and indicated his country would continue to allow Americans to get abortions in Canada. Trudeau called the court’s decision “horrific” and voiced concern that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry. “We know that this is an extremely, not just scary, but disheartening time for so many women,” Trudeau said at a news conference in Kigali, Rwanda, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

  • Biden vows G-7 will remain united behind Ukraine, as Russia steps up attacks

    Biden arrives in Europe for G-7 and NATO summits as the world's leading democracies grapple with war in Ukraine as well as their own domestic issues.

  • U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo discussed Russia sanctions implementation in Turkey visit

    U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo traveled to Turkey this week where he discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the enforcement of sanctions imposed on Moscow, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Saturday. Adeyemo visited Turkey on Wednesday through Friday, the Treasury said, meeting with officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and of treasury and finance in Ankara and speaking with financial institutions in Istanbul.

  • These Lowe’s deals rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, Whirlpool, Dewalt and LG

    Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, Lowe's is offering low prices on appliances, tools, smart home and more. Shop all the best Lowe's deals now.

  • Guns in paradise: Ruling could undo strict Hawaii carry law

    Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning New York's concealed weapon law will likely change things in Hawaii, too, where it's now highly unusual to see people carrying loaded weapons in public. In 2020, Hawaii had the nation's lowest rate for gun deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chris Marvin, a Hawaii resident with the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, said road rage dustups, clashes over surf spots and other confrontations are a part of life in Hawaii and are rarely fatal.

  • G-7 Latest: Leaders to Commit to Indefinite Support for Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine for its defense against Russia’s invasion, according to the text of a draft statement from their summit in Bavaria.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowFear Has Gone Mis

  • Biden commits $200 billion to global infrastructure plan meant to counter China

    President Biden on Sunday relaunched a global infrastructure initiative meant to counter China’s growing influence, saying the U.S. would commit $200 billion to the effort in public and private financing to boost projects in developing and middle-income countries. Describing the globe as at an inflection point, Biden said the initiative by the Group of…

  • Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

    Western leaders meeting in Europe were set to announce new bans on imports of Russian gold in a bid to further isolate Russia economically.

  • G7 leaders to discuss Iran nuclear talks revival - French official

    G7 leaders will discuss the prospect of reviving the Iran nuclear talks after the European Union's foreign policy chief met senior officials in Tehran to try to unblock the stalled negotiations, a French presidency official said on Sunday. Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday amid a push by the Josep Borrell to break a months-long impasse.

  • Clarence Thomas calls for Supreme Court to 'reconsider' gay marriage, contraception after Roe v. Wade falls

    Justice Thomas' concurring opinion – which no other member of the court joined – tracks with an argument abortion rights groups had made for months.

  • Bargain Hunting? The Case for Bonds, Not Stocks.

    Strategists are warrming up to fixed-income investments. It is increasingly possible to generate decent income in the bond market without too much risk.

  • Goldman Sachs to pay travel expenses for US employees seeking abortion services

    Goldman Sachs expanded its healthcare policy to cover travel expenses for U.S. employees seeking abortion services, according to a Friday memo to employees obtained by Yahoo Finance.

  • Boris Johnson ‘very enthusiastic’ about Macron’s new club of European leaders, says France

    Boris Johnson’s allies have denied that Britain plans to join a new club of European leaders led by Emmanuel Macron, despite French claims that he was “very enthusiastic” about the idea.

  • Best Bond ETFs for 2022

    Bonds are loans to corporations, municipalities, or other entities. Investors loan their money to the entity and later receive interest on their principal. Bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unlike stock ETFs, are fixed-income funds that let investors earn income from interest payments.

  • New Israeli military technology allows operators to 'see through walls'

    Camero-Tech's Xaver 1000 uses an advanced AI-based tracking algorithm to detect objects and people behind walls, the company said.

  • G7 leaders to announce indefinite commitment to supporting Ukraine

    During a summit meeting in Bavaria, G7 leaders have agreed to announce their indefinite support of Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion.

  • Chinese fast fashion brand SHEIN is 'increasing threat to U.S. specialty retailers,' UBS says

    The momentum of Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN is creating another headwind for U.S. specialty retailers.

  • Ryanair says less than 2% of flights affected by strike

    Less than 2% of Ryanair flights scheduled between Friday and Sunday were affected by cabin crew strikes, the Irish low-cost carrier said. Ryanair cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy had announced plans for action over the weekend with crews in Spain set to strike again on June 30 and July 1-2. "Less than 2% of Ryanair's 9,000 flights operating this weekend (24/25/26 June) have been affected by minor and poorly supported crew strikes," Ryanair said in a statement.

  • Eric Greitens’ Embarrassing Fantasies of Political Violence

    There’s always been something a little pathetic with how Eric Greitens publicizes himself. After the Osama bin Laden raid, he went on cable show after cable show, hawking his memoir and explaining how SEALs like himself operate, but always forgetting to mention that he’d never actually served with a SEAL team in combat. Later, when he ran ads for Governor in Missouri, he again highlighted his SEAL background despite pushback from the SEAL community over how they felt he was misrepresenting himself.

  • Former Iran conscripts say unfairly blocked from US travel

    Two years ago, Leili Ghazi quit studying biomedical engineering in Iran and seized the chance to travel to the United States to build a new life for herself and her parents. Now, the 22-year-old is separated indefinitely from her family because her father performed required military service more than two decades ago as a conscript for a branch of the Iranian armed forces that the U.S. government years later declared a foreign terrorist organization. The designation bars anyone associated with the group from traveling to the United States, including her dad.