Israel’s Top COVID Truther Claimed COVID That Killed Him Was ‘Poison’ Attack

One of Israel’s top anti-vaxx activists has reportedly died of COVID-19 two days after posting a final message to his followers that ordered them to “keep fighting” against the shot that could have saved his life.

Hai Shaulian, who was 57, has spent the pandemic organizing protests against the coronavirus rules—including Israel’s vaccine passport scheme, the Green Pass. According to the Jerusalem Post, he lost his life to COVID-19 on Monday morning after spending one week in hospital.

In his last Facebook post, the anti-vaxxer complained about how terrible his symptoms were, but remained defiant against the vaccine. Alongside a pic of himself on a ventilator, Shaulian wrote: “I’m in a very serious condition... Unable to talk and respond to people. I have no oxygen and can’t stabilize... It took me about an hour to figure out who I am. Where am I and what am I doing here... Lack of oxygen is a terrible thing.”

Despite his condition, he managed a final stand against Israel’s Green Pass, writing: “It has nothing to do with the coronavirus. It has nothing to do with vaccines. It has to do with coercion... Keep fighting.”

The anti-vaxxer signed off: “I believe that I will make it through this, with God’s help. In my estimation it will take another two weeks, maybe three.” Two days later, on Monday morning, he died from the virus.

When he first fell sick last week, Shaulian reportedly claimed that police had poisoned him after he was arrested during a protest against the Green Pass. “I’m telling you, this is an attempt to wipe me out and if something happens to me know that’s exactly what happened,” he said.

According to the Jerusalem Post, he previously told his followers: “There is no epidemic—the vaccine is unnecessary and dangerous.”

Although Israel was praised for its rapid vaccine rollout at the start of the year, there are still around million people out of its nine million population who are eligible for the vaccine and have opted not to take it.

National case numbers have been rising since the end of July.

