Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 3 militants in West Bank

ILAN BEN ZION
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

The shootout came a day after a cease-fire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli police said security forces encircled the home of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who they say was wanted for a string of shootings in the West Bank earlier this year. They confirmed that al-Nabulsi and another Palestinian militant were killed in a shootout at the scene, and that troops found arms and explosives in his home.

The Israeli military said that troops came under attack from Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives, and that soldiers responded with live fire. It confirmed Palestinians were shot, but did not elaborate on their condition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people were killed — al-Nabulsi, Islam Sabouh and Hussein Jamal Taha — and at least 40 were wounded.

The armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade, later claimed the three as its members and vowed retaliation. The Fatah party said the organization “mourns its martyred sons” and said the three had “sacrificed their lives in defense of our great people and their right to freedom and independence.”

Israel has conducted near nightly arrest raids in the West Bank in recent months as part of a crackdown on Palestinian militant groups, foremost Islamic Jihad, in the aftermath of a string of deadly attacks targeting Israelis earlier this year that left 19 people dead. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops during these arrest raids.

Last week, Israel arrested Bassam al-Saadi, a senior Islamic Jihad militant in the West Bank city of Jenin, during one of the nightly operations. The group said it was going “on alert,” and on Friday, Israel launched a series of strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip in what it said was a response to an “imminent threat” by the militant group.

During the three days of Gaza fighting, at least 46 Palestinians were killed, including 16 children and four women, and 311 were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Twelve of those killed were Islamic Jihad militants, one was from a smaller armed group, and two were Hamas-affiliated policemen who were not taking part in the fighting, according to the armed factions.

Israel estimated that a total of 47 Palestinians were killed, including 14 killed by misfired Islamic Jihad rockets. It said 20 militants and seven civilians died in Israeli airstrikes and that it was still investigating six deaths.

Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, applauded the cooperation by Israeli security personnel and said that al-Nabulsi’s killing “was another step in our uncompromising struggle against terrorism.”

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Abbas, warned that continued violence could further ignite the region, and accused the Israeli government of shedding Palestinian blood to secure internal political capital ahead of November parliamentary elections.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek it as the heartland of their future state. Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people, and has constructed dozens of settlements, now home to over 400,000 Israelis.

The Palestinians and much of the international community consider Israel’s West Bank settlements a violation of international law and an obstacle to a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in battle; teen killed in clashes

    Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian militant commander and another fighter in a gunbattle in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the military said, triggering further clashes in which Palestinians said a 16-year-old youth was also killed. Israeli forces surrounded the house of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a senior commander of the Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militant group long on Israel's wanted list.

  • Thousands mourn Palestinian militant killed by Israeli army

    STORY: Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli security forces killed Ibrahim al-Nabulsi in armed clashes, during which another gunman was also killed, witnesses and the Israeli military said.They added Israeli forces surrounded the house of al-Nabulsi, calling him to exit.Al-Nabulsi, barricaded inside with other militants, refused to surrender and a gun battle followed with Israeli forces also using shoulder-fired missiles in the fighting.Palestinian health officials confirmed al-Nabulsi and another militant were killed and said 40 more people were injured, many in confrontations that erupted following the shoot-out. There were no reports of Israeli casualties.The deadly clash, in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, came less than two days after Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group ended three days of fighting in Gaza - the worst flare-up since May 2021, with their truce largely holding.

  • Away from Gaza, Islamic Jihad digs in against Israel on West Bank

    JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. The weekend bombardment of Gaza by Israeli planes and the hundreds of rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza were the biggest cross-border confrontation in more than a year. Israel focused its operation against Islamic Jihad, which it calls an Iranian proxy, while carefully avoiding a direct confrontation with the larger and more powerful Hamas group that rules the Gaza Strip.

  • Flights for West Bank Palestinians to Turkey to start at end of August

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank will be offered special flights from Ramon Airport, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, to destinations in Turkey, Israel's Airports Authority said on Tuesday. The move is Israel's latest gesture to Palestinians, following pressure from the United States to ease travel for Palestinians as prospects for reviving long-stalled peace talks and establishing an independent Palestinian state appeared dim.

  • Israel's president speaks to Putin over Russian push to ban Jewish non-profit

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about Russia's attempt to ban the world's biggest Jewish non-profit group, which helps Jews move to Israel. Russia's justice ministry is seeking to liquidate the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for alleged breaches of privacy laws. Some Israeli politicians have expressed concern that Russia may be retaliating for Israel's criticism of its invasion of Ukraine, and about the effect that bilateral tensions might have on Russia's own Jewish community.

  • Israel, Palestinians agree on Gaza ceasefire

    The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement has announced a deal with Israel to end three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians. (Aug 8)

  • UPDATE 1-Novavax cuts sales forecast for the year as vaccine sales slow

    Novavax Inc on Monday cut its full-year revenue forecast after the company sold fewer doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter. Novavax said it now expects 2022 total revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $4 billion to $5 billion. Novavax said it expects to file for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine tailored to the Omicron variant to U.S. health regulators in the fourth quarter of this year.

  • Hezbollah warns Israel against targeting Palestinian militants in Lebanon

    "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a melancholic commemoration for Shi'ite Muslims of the killing the Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein. The comments came after a flare-up in violence between Israel and the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza strip, prompted by Israel's arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad leader earlier this month.

  • Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific

    The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region where China has been making inroads. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand's capital, Wellington.

  • Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite

    A Russian rocket on Tuesday successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit. The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:52 a.m. Moscow time (0552 GMT) Tuesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. About nine minutes after the launch, it placed the Iranian satellite called Khayyam into orbit.

  • Israel re-opens Gaza crossings as truce with Palestinians holds

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel reopened border crossings into Gaza on Monday following an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with the militant Islamic Jihad group that ended the bloodiest escalation of fighting around the volatile Palestinian enclave in more than a year. The opening of the border crossings allowed fuel trucks in to supply Gaza's only power plant and increase the availability of electricity, which was down to around eight hours a day. At least 44 people, 15 of them children, were killed in 56 hours of violence that began when Israeli airstrikes hit a senior Islamic Jihad commander.

  • Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency - report

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran made its first official import order using cryptocurrency this week, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Tuesday, a move that could enable the Islamic Republic to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy. The order, worth $10 million, was a first step towards allowing the country to trade through digital assets that bypass the dollar-dominated global financial system and to trade with other countries similarly limited by U.S. sanctions, such as Russia. The agency didn't specify which cryptocurrency was used in the transaction.

  • Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan mark Ashoura

    Shiites in Iraq, Lebanon and Pakistan chanted, paraded and beat their chests on Tuesday as they marked Ashoura, one of the most important dates on the religious calendar, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein. The symbols of Shiite piety and penitence blanketed major cities in Iraq, where Hussein was believed killed at the battle of Karbala, south of Baghdad, in 680 A.D.

  • Video: South Korea Hit by Worst Rainfall in 80 Years

    Flash floods created scenes of chaos in Seoul, submerging cars and damaging buildings amid the heaviest rainfall in South Korea since World War II. As the death toll rose, authorities raised the crisis alert to its highest level. Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

  • Canadian province declares emergency amid worst wildfires in over 50 years

    Blazes have consumed vast tracts of forest in Newfoundland and Labrador and remain out of control

  • Ukrainians flee Kramatorsk for Germany

    STORY: Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, the scene of fierce fighting with Russia."It's safer there," one of the passengers, Anna Ivanovna said. "All of Ukraine is under shelling. And we have sisters in the church there."Another passenger, Sasha Oleksandra, said she was travelling to Germany with her youngest child."My mother is there, she's been there for a long time, five months. My oldest son, too," she said.Ukrainian officials have said they expect Kramatorsk, a city of more than 150,000 people before the Russian invasion, to become one of the main focuses of Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine. Authorities said some 65,000 people remained in the city northeast of the frontline and have been occasionally hit by Russian shell fire.

  • Here's how American Airlines' cuts affect Tampa International

    Many of the country’s top airlines are reducing the number of planned flights this fall as they try to recuperate from a summer full of cancellations and delays. American Airlines, the third-largest carrier at Tampa International Airport, is no exception. The Business Journals recently reported that American trimmed about 7,000 flights from its September schedule in about a week.

  • Australian-based Meshki Throws Iranian-themed Dinner in L.A.

    "We dream of a day when all women have the freedom to choose what to wear, to choose who they love, what they believe and what they choose to do with their bodies," said cofounder Shadi Kord.

  • ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Review: India Gets a ‘Forrest Gump’ Remake That Stands on Its Own

    A faithful adaptation that still finds the space to lean into specific cultural influences, deep history, and lovely visuals.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Hit Two-Week Low as Stockpiles Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices dipped to the lowest level in two weeks as fuel held in storage facilities across Europe edged above the seasonal norm.Benchmark gas declined as much as 2.9%, sliding for a third session. The continent’s storage sites are 72% full, compared to the average for the previous five years of 70%, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe show.The region is rushing to replenish stockpiles before winter to manage the risk of further disruptions from Russia, importing