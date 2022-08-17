Israel, Turkey to exchange ambassadors in diplomatic reset

FILE - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid pose for photos before their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, June 23, 2022. Israel and Turkey will restore full diplomatic relations and dispatch ambassadors for the first time in years, the latest step in months of reconciliation between the two countries, the Israeli prime minister's office said Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The two countries, once friendly, had a more than decade-long falling out, but earlier this year Israel and Turkey began a process of rapprochement. (Necati Savas, Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Turkey will restore full diplomatic relations and dispatch ambassadors for the first time in years, the latest step in months of reconciliation between the two countries, the Israeli prime minister's office said Wednesday.

The two countries, once friendly, had a more than decadelong falling out, but earlier this year Israel and Turkey began a process of rapprochement.

“The resumption of relations with (Turkey) is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel," said Israel's caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid.

Once warm relations between Israel and Turkey disintegrated under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been an outspoken critic of Israel's policies toward the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has objected to Turkey's embrace of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

The countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010, after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

Following an attempt at mending ties, Turkey recalled its ambassador in 2018 after the United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. It later annexed east Jerusalem, a move unrecognized by most countries, which maintain their embassies in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as capital of a future state.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed the decision to reappoint ambassadors and said Ankara would be sending its ambassador to Tel Aviv. He said however, that Turkey would continue to support the Palestinians despite the normalization process with Israel.

“A dialogue process began with Israel after the new government took office," Cavusoglu told reporters. “The appointment of ambassadors was among the steps we said we would take to normalize relations.”

“We will continue to defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem and Gaza," he added.

Turkey, beset by economic troubles, has been trying to end its international isolation by normalizing ties with several countries in the Mideast, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Lapid visited Ankara in June, a month after his Turkish counterpart visited Jerusalem, the first high-level visit by a Turkish official in 15 years. In March, Israel's figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, met with Erdogan in the Turkish capital.

“Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability,” the Lapid's office said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. midterms bring few changes from social media companies

    Social media companies are offering few specifics as they share their plans for safeguarding the U.S. midterm elections. Platforms like Facebook and Twitter are generally staying the course from the 2020 voting season, which was marred by conspiracies and culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Video app TikTok, which has soared in popularity since the last election cycle while also cementing its place as a problem spot for misinformation, announced Wednesday it is launching an election center that will help people find voting locations and candidate information.

  • German leader condemns Abbas' '50 Holocausts' remark

    Germany's chancellor said Wednesday that he was “disgusted by the outrageous remarks" made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin, accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement on Twitter came a day after Abbas refused to condemn a deadly attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

  • Another body found in Kyiv region: whole family shot by Russians

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 16:53 Andrii Niebytov, head of the Chief Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, has reported that another body of a civilian killed by the occupiers in February 2022 was found in the Kyiv region on 15 August.

  • Palestinian hunger striker to appeal to Israel's high court

    The lawyer for a Palestinian prisoner said Tuesday that her client will appeal his case to Israel’s Supreme Court as he continues what his family says is a 165-day hunger strike against his detention. Also Tuesday, an Israeli military court extended the sentence for a second Palestinian prisoner by six days. The release of both men — hunger striker Khalil Awawdeh and Bassam al-Saadi, a West Bank Islamic Jihad leader — was among the demands of the militant group for a cease-fire to last week's intense fighting in the Gaza Strip.

  • Former UN chief Ban urges world to remember Bucha victims

    Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on the world Tuesday to honor civilians who were killed when Russian ground forces tried to invade Ukraine's capital and eventually retreated from the area surrounding Kyiv. Ban, a former South Korean diplomat who served as secretary-general between 2007 and 2016, visited Bucha, a city northwest of the Ukrainian capital where hundreds of civilians were found dead after the Russian withdrawal in late March. Authorities said 116 bodies were found in a mass grave near the church after Russian soldiers pulled out.

  • Turkey, Israel to re-appoint ambassadors after four-year chill

    JERUSALEM/ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and Israel said on Wednesday they will re-appoint respective ambassadors more than four years after they were called back, marking another milestone after months of steady improvement in relations. The two regional powers had expelled ambassadors in 2018 over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said on Wednesday the two countries decided to restore full diplomatic ties.

  • Pyongyang fires 2 cruise missiles as South Korean president marks 100th day in office

    Pyongyang has test-fired its missile system 19 times this year alone, including the latest launch of two cruise missiles Wednesday morning, as intelligence in the U.S. and South Korea has confirmed that North Korea is prepared to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

  • Turkey denies Russian claims it is to buy additional S-400 air defense missiles

    Turkish authorities have denied Russian claims that the Turkish army has agreed to purchase additional S-400 air defense systems, reported Bloomberg on Aug. 16.

  • Alexei Navalny shares message from solitary confinement: 'Harshest punishment in the legal prison hierarchy'

    Alexei Navalny, an imprisoned former politician and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he has been moved from his prison cell to solitary confinement.

  • Wyoming GOP primary election to test Rep. Liz Cheney and Trump’s hold over party

    Former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party is being tested again Tuesday in Wyoming's GOP primary. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of the former president, will face off against Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins “CBS News Mornings” from Jackson, Wyoming, with the latest.

  • UN Expert Finds Forced Labor Claims in China’s Xinjiang Credible

    (Bloomberg) -- A United Nations slavery expert has found claims of forced labor in Xinjiang to be “reasonable,” in one of the clearest critiques of China’s human rights practices from within the world body.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThese Six Cities Are Emergin

  • Federal judge says family of Amer Fakhoury cannot sue country of Lebanon over his death

    A judge on Monday denied a family's attempt to sue the country of Lebanon on allegations that the country's security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S., and that the agency could not intervene in the case.

  • One in Five Adults Experienced Long COVID Symptoms After Having COVID-19

    Since the onset of the pandemic, millions of Americans have contracted COVID-19, and many have recovered. But nearly one in five adults are experiencing symptoms months after infection, in what is being called Long COVID. While many people who contracted the virus had mild to moderate cold or flu-like symptoms, others have developed cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, […]

  • US holds fire on reports of Turkey’s second S-400 shipment

    The U.S. warned against further engagement with Russia’s defense sector amid reports Turkey will move forward with a second S-400 batch.

  • Patriots joint practice takeaways: Which pass-catchers popped vs. Panthers?

    The Patriots' pass-catchers battled with the Panthers' secondary for over two hours at Tuesday's joint practice. So, who came out on top? Here's our player-by-player breakdown.

  • To rescue 10 trapped miners, Mexico turns to German, U.S. companies

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond when asked which two companies it contacted. The miners became confined underground at the Pinabete mine in the northern border state of Coahuila on Aug. 3 when a tunnel wall collapsed, triggering flooding throughout the mine.

  • Kenya election 2022: Raila Odinga likely to go to court, as others celebrate

    Kenya held one of its most nail-biting, and controversial, elections since one-party rule ended.

  • EU, US say studying Iran response to 'final' nuclear text

    The European Union and United States said Tuesday they were studying Iran's response to a "final" draft agreement on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers the EU presented at talks in Vienna. The US had already said Monday that it was informing EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell of its response to the text he submitted on August 8. The possibility of a deal which might lead to the lifting of US sanctions on Iran's oil output of 2.5 million barrels per day has already helped trigger a fall in prices on world markets, with US oil futures dropping nearly three percent to finish below $90 a barrel. A spokesperson for Borrell -- who coordinated talks to bring Iran and the United States back into the deal -- said the Iranian response was received late Monday and the EU was consulting with the United States and the other parties "on the way ahead". "Everybody is studying the response and this is not the time for the moment to speculate on timing," Borrell's spokesperson Nabila Massrali later told a press briefing. A spokesperson for the US State Department said: "We have received Iran's comments through the EU and are studying them. We are sharing our views with the EU." Iran's official IRNA news agency reported&nbsp;earlier Tuesday that "an agreement will be concluded if the United States reacts with realism and flexibility" to Iran's response. Iran's ISNA news agency cited an "informed source" as saying that Tehran "expects to receive the response of the other side in the next two days". IRNA had said Friday that Iran might accept the "final" text drawn up by the European Union to save the deal, which aimed to curb Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief. The deal has been moribund since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States under then president Donald Trump whose administration reimposed crippling sanctions. An unidentified Iranian diplomat said, according to IRNA, that "the European Union's proposals are acceptable provided that they provide assurances to Iran on various points, related to sanctions and safeguards" as well as pending issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency. - Three issues - IRNA said the remaining differences centred on three issues. "The United States has expressed flexibility on two of them verbally but that needs to be incorporated into the text," the news agency said without elaborating. "The third issue has to do with a guarantee that the deal will be lasting, and that depends on realism from the United States to reassure Iran." None of the parties have spelt out in detail the points of contention that are still blocking a deal. Iran's demand for an end to US blacklisting of its ideological army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a "terrorist organisation" has been dropped from the discussions and will instead be handled after the deal, a senior EU official said earlier this month. The official said progress had also been made on Tehran's call for&nbsp;guarantees that there will be no repeat of Washington reneging on the deal as it did under Trump in 2018. Tehran and Washington still have to agree on "issues related to sanctions lifting and a couple of nuclear questions that did not exist in March as the Iranians advanced their programme", the EU official said. Iran also wants the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, to end its long-running investigation into traces of enriched uranium found at sites not declared as having hosted nuclear activities. Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, as well as the United States indirectly, resumed talks on the nuclear accord earlier in August after a months-long hiatus. The EU-coordinated negotiations to revive the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, began in April 2021 before coming to a standstill in March. The EU said last Tuesday it expected Tehran and Washington to "very quickly" respond to the "final" text aimed at salvaging the deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that, after the lengthy negotiations, "what counts for us is verification" that sanctions are lifted in practice. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said it was up to Iran to make a final deal, rejecting reported demands that are outside the scope of the negotiations. "We do believe that what could be negotiated has been negotiated, and we're prepared to affect a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA," said Price. ap/sk/kir/fz/srm/dv

  • Iran must abandon 'extraneous' nuclear demands - U.S.

    STORY: State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing that the United States would provide its response to the European Union's "final" text on reviving the deal in private but gave no timeline. The EU asked for a response on Monday, diplomats said, and Iran responded, an EU official said, but provided no details on Iran's response to the text.U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been trying to resurrect the 2015 agreement, named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was abandoned by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in 2018. Under the deal, Tehran limited its nuclear program in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions."The only way to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is for Iran to drop further unacceptable demands that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA," Price said.

  • Judge: Lebanon can't intervene in suit and can't be sued

    A judge on Monday denied a family's attempt to sue Lebanon on allegations that the country's security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S., and that the agency could not intervene in the case. Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese American man, died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 from stage 4 lymphoma. The family had sought to expand the lawsuit to also target Lebanon.