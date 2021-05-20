Israel unleashes more strikes after U.S. pleads for de-escalation

Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

  • Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

    Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child. Israel's actions have inspired unusually stark condemnations from left-wing Democratic members of Congress, including (but not limited to) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In response, the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the U.S., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook attack ads with the faces of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez superimposed on pictures of Hamas rockets — all but implying they are in league with the group: These ads are plainly dishonest (though not as bad as the 2019 ads that said Omar was "maybe more sinister" than ISIS, for which AIPAC apologized). In a recent speech, Omar condemned both Israeli bombing and Hamas rockets: "I understand, on a deeply human level, the pain and the anguish families are feeling in Palestine — and in Israel — at this moment … whether rocket attacks or air strikes, violence does nothing to make people more secure." Ocasio-Cortez has also said Hamas' actions are "condemnable[.]" Their criticism is focused primarily on Israel because that country is committing the overwhelming majority of the violence against civilians in the conflict, and because it receives both enormous subsidies and diplomatic protection from the U.S. government. America has little leverage over Hamas, but could easily pressure Israel into accepting a proposed ceasefire from Hamas it has so far rejected, or ending the occupation that is at the root of the conflict. One wonders why AIPAC feels the need to single out these two women of color (one of whom is a Muslim) and misrepresent what they are saying. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

  • Netanyahu says Hamas 'set back years' by Gaza bombing

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has claimed that the bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years" amid reports that a ceasefire being brokered by Egypt could come into effect on Thursday morning. While visiting an airbase, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas has "received blows it didn't expect" as the Israeli military continued to launch airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas launched rockets towards Israel overnight. Both Hamas and Israel deny that a deal on a ceasefire had been reached, though the left-wing newspaper Haaretz quoted an Israeli official as saying that an agreement would likely be reached by Thursday. The latest comments from Mr Netanyahu suggest that he is eager to present the fighting as a major victory to the Israeli public, in a potential sign that the conflict could be winding down. However, he has also repeatedly insisted that the fighting will go on for "as long as necessary."

  • Israel strikes Gaza after vowing to press on

    Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel. (May 20)

  • Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed

    Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation, but Israel threatened to step up strikes on Gaza as Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause. After a senior Hamas official predicted a truce within days, an Egyptian security source - whose country has been mediating between the sides - said they had agreed in principle to a mutual halt in hostilities but details needed to be worked out.

  • Hamas willing to agree to ceasefire with Israel on 2 conditions, senior official says

    Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, is willing to enter into a ceasefire agreement with Israel's military contingent on two conditions, according to a senior Hamas official. "We informed all parties that we would accept a mutual ceasefire between Israel and Hamas with two conditions," Dr. Basem Naim, a former Palestinian health minister who is now head of Hamas' international relations council, told ABC News on Tuesday evening. Two, Israel must stop the forced evacuation of the Palestinian residents in the Sheikh Jarah neighborhood.

  • Israel's Netanyahu 'determined' to continue Gaza operation

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Wednesday to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead. Netanyahu's tough comments marked the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began last week and could complicate international efforts to reach a cease-fire. Israel continued to pound Hamas targets in Gaza with airstrikes, while Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with rocket fire throughout the day.

  • Israel unleashes airstrikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

    The latest strikes came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against U.S. pressure to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

  • Israel's Iron Dome has blocked thousands of incoming rockets

    When the technology was declared operational in 2011, it was regarded as a "game-changer" for modern warfare.

  • Israeli strikes kill 6 in Gaza; rockets fired from Lebanon

    At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in the current fighting, including 63 children and 36 women; 1,530 have been wounded.

  • Israel targets homes of Hamas commanders as Gaza fighting hits day 10

    The fighting in the Gaza Strip has entered its tenth day with efforts toward a ceasefire ramping up but still yielding little progress.Why it matters: 219 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, at least half of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel is now under growing international pressure to end its operation, including from the Biden administration, Israeli officials say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Hamas continued to fire rockets towards Israel on Wednesday but the numbers decreased and the fire focused on towns and cities in southern Israel. Israeli officials say Hamas has begun rationing its rockets, fearing the fighting could continue for a longer period than expected.The Israeli air force continued its airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday and said it was focusing on Hamas and Islamic Jihad field commanders’ houses and on parts of Hamas’ tunnel system in Gaza.Behind the scenes: When Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday to his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, he focused much more on the need for de-escalation than on Israel's right to self-defense, according to the Israeli officials. That's a shift from previous communications between top U.S. and Israeli officials.Meanwhile Egypt, Qatar and the UN are leading the push towards a ceasefire.Egypt presented to Israel and Hamas a proposal for a basic "quiet for quiet" ceasefire, Israeli officials say.Hamas officials told the Egyptians they're ready for a ceasefire but want Israel to take steps regarding the situation in Jerusalem, while Israel refuses to discuss any agreement that would link the Gaza conflict to Jerusalem, sources familiar with the talks tell me. The backstory: The current escalation began last Monday in Jerusalem after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, where Palestinians had been protesting the possible evictions of six Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers. After the raid, Hamas fired rockets on Israel.What they're saying: “We don’t stand with a timer. We want to achieve the goals of the operation. Previous operations lasted a long time so it is not possible to set a time frame on the operation," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a briefing to foreign ambassadors on Wednesday.Privately, Israeli officials say the ceasefire talks could gain momentum in the next 24 hours, but contend that such a pause would be fragile and could collapse quickly.What’s next: The Israeli security cabinet is expected to convene on Wednesday to discuss the ceasefire talks.In New York, negotiations on a French-led draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire are expected to start.On Thursday, the UN General Assembly will convene to discuss the Gaza crisis. It's unclear if the meeting will include a vote on a non-binding resolution. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Suzy Ishkontana hardly speaks or eats. It’s been two days since the 7-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of what was once her family's home, destroyed amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes. Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

  • Hamas official predicts ceasefire soon

    A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.That's after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" in the fighting on Wednesday (May 19).An Egyptian security source said the sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators but details were still being negotiated in secret.However, Israel's intelligence minister Eli Cohen refused to be drawn on any details when asked on public radio if it would begin on Friday (May 21).He said: "We will finish the operation when we decide we have attained our goals".Netanyahu has said Israel wants to achieve "forceful deterrence" to dissuade Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists from future confrontation.Since the fighting began on May 10, Palestinian health officials say 228 people have been killed in aerial bombardments.Israeli authorities put the death toll to date at 12 in Israel.

  • Israel, Gaza exchange fresh fire and count cost of conflict as world awaits cease-fire

    Despite a growing sense that a cease-fire could be imminent and pressure from Washington to de-escalate, Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday.

  • Netanyahu, Gaza militants fight on as Biden urges 'de-escalation'

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel and Gaza militants vowed to keep fighting after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire in the 10-day-old conflict. An Egyptian security source said the two sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators, although details were still being negotiated in secret. A senior Hamas official, Moussa Abu Marzouk, also said late on Wednesday in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV that he expected Israel and the Gaza militants to reach a ceasefire "within a day or two", ending the cross-border violence.

  • Netanyahu's prospects bolstered amid Israel-Hamas fighting

    Israel is at war with Hamas, Jewish-Arab mob violence has erupted inside Israel, and the West Bank is experiencing its deadliest unrest in years. Now, as Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers wage their fourth war in just over a decade, Netanyahu’s fortunes have changed dramatically. “If we had a government, security considerations would not be mixed with political considerations,” opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on Facebook.

  • Op-Ed: What can we do to help the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Stay out of it

    What if the pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel camps in the U.S. focused all their rhetoric, political action and funds on reconciliation and justice?

