Israel: US investigating Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

FILE - Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin, May 19, 2022. Relatives of late journalist Shireen Abu Akleh have met Pope Francis on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, during his weekly general audience. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
69
ISABEL DeBRE
·4 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment and there were no details about when an investigation might have begun and what it would entail, nor what the ramifications of it might be. But a probe by the U.S. into Israeli actions would be a rare step.

A probe would pose a direct challenge to Israel's claims that it properly holds its soldiers to account for its actions in the Palestinian territories and would shake the strategic U.S.-Israel alliance at a time when Israel is bracing for the formation of its most right-wing government ever and as progressive Democrats in the U.S. have called for a harder line against Israel.

Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. “that we won't cooperate with any external investigation."

“We will not allow interference in Israel’s internal affairs,” he added. Gantz, who is set to leave his post following elections earlier this month, served as defense minister when Abu Akleh was killed.

A Palestinian who covered Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories for years, Abu Akleh was also a U.S. citizen and her family had demanded a full U.S. investigation into her death.

Abu Akleh’s brother, Tony Abu Akleh, told Al Jazeera the family was optimistic, saying it’s “very important to hold those responsible accountable and prevent similar crimes.”

“We hope this will be a turning point in the investigation into Shireen’s death,” he said.

Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word “press” when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.

She had covered the West Bank for Al Jazeera for two decades and was a well-known face across the Arab world. Her death reverberated across the region.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Monday. A spokeswoman for outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid declined to comment, and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to return to lead the country in the coming weeks, also had no immediate comment.

A series of investigations by international media outlets, including by The Associated Press, found that Israeli troops most likely fired the fatal bullet. The United States concluded that an Israeli soldier likely killed her by mistake, but it did not explain how it reached that conclusion.

Following its own investigation, Israel acknowledged that Israeli fire probably killed Abu Akleh, but vigorously denied allegations that a soldier intentionally targeted her.

It is not unusual for the FBI or other U.S. investigators to mount probes into non-natural deaths or injuries of American citizens abroad, particularly if they are government employees.

However, such separate investigations are not the rule and it is rare, if not unprecedented, for them to occur in a U.S.-allied country like Israel that is recognized in Washington as having a credible and independent judicial system.

Critics have long accused the military of doing a poor job of investigating wrongdoing by its troops and seldom holding forces accountable. Following their own investigation into the death, Israeli authorities decided not to launch a criminal investigation.

Abu Akleh was covering an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The area has been the focus of months of nightly Israeli arrest operations that were launched following a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

More than 130 Palestinians in east Jerusalem and the West Bank have been killed this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but local youth protesting the raids as well as people not involved in the fighting have also been killed.

The Israeli raids have prompted a series of Palestinian shooting attacks that have killed at least four Israelis in recent weeks.

The probe comes weeks after Netanyahu secured what looked like a clear path to returning to the leadership after national elections. He is currently holding talks with his ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist allies over forming a government and is expected to cobble together Israel's most right-wing government ever.

The government, which is expected to see extremist lawmakers appointed to key ministries, is likely to prompt concern among Israel's global allies, including the U.S.

___

Associated Press writers Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out Online

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk, who has called himself a “free speech absolutist,” has resorted to firing company engineers who publicly criticize him on the social-media service.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionIn one case

  • CIA chief in Ankara meeting with Russian counterpart, U.S. official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Ankara to speak with his Russian intelligence counterpart to convey a message on consequences of any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, a White House official said on Monday. The U.S.-Russian contact in Turkey was first reported by Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

  • Judge grants partial victory to lawyer suing MSG over ban

    A judge granted a partial victory on Monday to a lawyer who sued Madison Square Garden after he and his colleagues were barred from the Garden and other MSG-owned venues because their firm represents a group suing the company. State Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan ruled that Larry Hutcher and other lawyers from Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP have the right to attend musical and theatrical performances at the Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater if they show up with a valid ticket. “The Court takes judicial notice that there is only one Radio City Music Hall, one Beacon Theater, and only one Madison Square Garden,” Frank wrote.

  • Missouri inmate released after 27 years, with help from the judge who sentenced him

    Missouri inmate Bobby Bostic was serving a 241-year sentence for a series of robberies he committed when he was only 16. Bostic, now 43, changed his life in prison. He went to school and read and wrote books, even though he had no hope of ever getting out. CBS News was there when Bostic was released thanks to the judge who first put him behind bars.

  • NYC migrant crisis will cost city $600M every year, watchdog says

    New York City's immigration crisis will cost the city at least $600 million annually, the city's budget office reported. NYC is struggling to house some 17,000 migrants.

  • Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing

    The former president, his business and allies are under scrutiny for tax fraud allegations, real estate practices and a plot to steal the 2020 election

  • FTX scandal 'puts crypto back 5+ years' -CIO

    STORY: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were under pressure on Monday following last week's spectacular collapse of FTX, while regulators opened probes and rival exchanges sought to reassure jittery investors of their own stability.The implosion of FTX, once a darling of the crypto industry with a $32 billion valuation as of January, has spurred investigations by the U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a source with knowledge of the investigations said.The SEC's probe is also targeting FTX executives, their knowledge of the handling of customer funds and any potential breaking of securities laws, a second source with knowledge of the investigation said.

  • EK Janaki Ammal: The 'nomad' flower scientist India forgot

    EK Janaki Ammal studied a wide range of flowering plants in a career spanning almost 60 years.

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian woman in car, say incident under review

    Israeli troops killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Monday, medics said, in an incident in which the military said the soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating towards them. The incident in Beitunia, near the hub city of Ramallah, was the latest during an intensified military sweep of West Bank launched by Israel in March after a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a 26-year-old man with her was detained by the troops.

  • Elon Musk tells Democratic senator his Twitter account sounds like a 'parody'

    Elon Musk tells Democratic Sen. Ed Markey his Twitter account seems like a "parody" after demanding to know how a Washington Post reporter impersonated him.

  • Sant Ambroeus Reopens in Milan

    With a new look, the storied pastry shop, now part of SA Hospitality Group, has a stronger restaurant proposition.

  • When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

    Year after year, when to take down your Christmas tree becomes a topic of conversation. If you're all about holiday decor, you'll be pleasantly surprised by this date.

  • Kylie Jenner's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Both Backless and Sideless

    Last night, Kylie Jenner might've played a supporting role to sister Kim Kardashian, who was honored with the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby Gala

  • Kim Kardashian Channeled Her Inner Elle Woods in This Curve-Hugging Baby Pink Gown at the Baby2Baby Gala

    Whether you love or hate her, you can’t deny that Kim Kardashian knows how to rock a red carpet-event. While she’s been the Queen of the dark, sexy leather looks as of late that accentuate her form, she’s going in a whole other direction: a bright pink gown! On Nov 12, a bunch of A-list […]

  • France and UK sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

    The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries. As scores of people were picked up and brought ashore Monday by a U.K. Border Force vessel, the British government said it had agreed to pay France some 72.2 million euros ($75 million) in 2022-2023 — almost 10 million euros more than under an existing deal — in exchange for France increasing security patrols along the coast by 40%. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal would mean “for the first time, British officials embedded in French operations to strengthen coordination and the effectiveness of our operations.”

  • Police search for man who attacked woman, stole her car

    He can be seen in surveillance video attacking the women in the West Loop.

  • Arab fans' World Cup fever cooled by Qatar costs

    Qatar's World Cup will be the first on Arab soil but despite excitement in the Middle East, the fervour is not universal in a region usually united by its passion for football.

  • Mishra: Making a difference for students in India

    I also wanted to set an example for other kids of my age on how they can make a difference in the society we all live in and share.

  • Nebraska shooting injures at least 7; police investigating

    Police in Omaha, Nebraska, released few details early Sunday as officers investigate a shooting that hospital officials say left at least seven people injured overnight.

  • Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping at G20 summit

    President Joe Biden met with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. It's their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office, and comes at a time of heightened tensions for the two countries. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.