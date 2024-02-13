Israel using 'disproportionate' force in Gaza, Italy's Tajani says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday called Israel's response to the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas "disproportionate."
"There are too many victims who have nothing to do with Hamas at all," Tajani, who also serves as deputy prime minister, told RAI Radio 1, emphasizing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must do more to protect Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.
The minister's criticism comes as Israel says it is preparing for a major ground offensive in Rafah, where some 1.3 million people are now residing, most of them internally displaced.
Italy currently holds the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized democracies.
Tajani is the leader of Forza Italia, the conservative party founded by Silvio Berlusconi.