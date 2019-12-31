Israel Is Using Lasers to Shoot Down Flaming Kites (and Explosive Condoms)

Israel is turning to a high-tech weapon to stop a low-tech threat.

Kites, balloons and even inflated condoms, launched across the Gaza border into southern Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian groups, have become a major problem for the Israeli military. Cheap to make and simple to launch, and fitted with incendiary devices, explosives or even flaming rags, they have set thousands of acres of Israeli farmland and parkland ablaze. Yet Israel’s sophisticated Iron Dome missile defense system is helpless: its 10-foot-long interceptor-missiles are designed to shoot down battlefield rockets and artillery shells, not kites.

It’s every modern military’s nightmare: homemade weapons whose very simplicity makes them difficult to stop. Israel has even resorted to using civilian racing drones to stop “kite terrorism” (you can see a hobbyist quadcopter intercept a drone in this video), specially equipped rifles, or hijacking drone command signals. Meanwhile, Iran, and Iran’s proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, threaten Israel’s northern border with drone strikes.

The solution? Light Blade, a laser weapon system designed to intercept kites, drones, balloons (and flying condoms).

“The laser is capable of engaging targets day or night with an effective range of two kilometers (1.6 miles),” according to the Times of Israel. “It can be moved around on a small trailer or installed on a truck.”

“The portable system which can be installed on a moving vehicle can be operated both during the day and at night.” The system, which reportedly costs around a million dollars apiece, was developed by commercial companies, Ben Gurion University, the Israel Police and the Israel Defense Forces.

