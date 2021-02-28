Israel to vaccinate Palestinian labourers against COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Gaza receives its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Rami Ayyub
·2 min read

By Rami Ayyub

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will administer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians who work in Israel or in its settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli liaison office COGAT said on Sunday.

The vaccination campaign, which could apply to around 130,000 Palestinians, will begin within days, COGAT said.

Shaher Saad, secretary-general of the Palestinian Workers' Union, said thousands of Palestinians who work in the Israeli service and industrial sectors had already been vaccinated privately by their employers inside Israel.

He said that under the new Israeli programme, Palestinian medical teams would be stationed at checkpoints to administer shots. Moderna Inc's vaccine will be used, COGAT said.

Israel has given at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to more than half of its 9.3 million population, including Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

But it has come under international criticism for not doing more to enable vaccination of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israel captured the territories in the 1967 war. It quit Gaza in 2005, which is now under Islamist Hamas rule, but maintains a clampdown on the enclave's borders with Egypt's support.

The Palestinians have received around 32,000 vaccine doses to date, for the 5.2 million people who live in the West Bank and Gaza.

Israeli officials have said that, under the Oslo peace accords, the Palestinian health ministry is responsible for vaccinating people in Gaza and those parts of the West Bank where it has limited self-rule.

Sunday's announcement drew a measured welcome from Dan Waites, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

"The Palestinian population remains, in the main, unprotected from COVID-19, and we would be glad to see more initiatives of this kind. We would like to see full, equitable access to vaccines for all Israelis and Palestinians," he said.

(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Used Cars: When Does an $8000 Vehicle Cost $21,000?

    For buyers with bad credit and financial stumbles in their past, buy-here, pay-here lots offer a way to get a car. But the math doesn't always add up.

  • In pictures: A bloody day in Myanmar's protests

    At least 18 people were killed in various cities on Sunday, the UN says.

  • Danone to Convert Indirect Stake in China’s Mengniu for Disposal

    (Bloomberg) -- French dairy group Danone said it plans to convert an indirect 9.8% stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a direct holding as it seeks to dispose of the investment later this year.Danone’s indirect stake in Mengniu’s share capital currently represents a book value of approximately 850 million euros ($1.03 billion) and had in 2019 a contribution to recurring income from associates of 57 million euros, the Paris-based yogurt maker said in a statement Sunday.The majority of the expected proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a share buyback program, Danone said. The disposal could take place later this year in one or several market transactions, the company said.“Beyond this transaction, China remains highly strategic for Danone,” Danone said in the statement. “The company has a strong commitment to the country through its several categories, operations and employees.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Car Collection Sure Is Impressive

    Nobody’s surprised by that.

  • Trump to proclaim himself as the future for Republicans in speech

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. "I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," Trump will tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, according to speech excerpts released by his team. "We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future --the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country," he will add.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Citigroup, Dow, Twitter And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story explores how investors can benefit from the shift to green energy. Other featured articles discuss value stocks to ride the economic recovery, what the spike in bond yields means for stocks, and tech stocks resisting the sector downturn. Also, the prospects for a big bank, a discount retailer, Warren Buffet's buybacks and more. Cover story "Utilities: How Investors Can Plug In to the Greening of America" by Andrew Bary discusses why utility companies offer attractive yields and inexpensive valuations, and why they are getting better for the environment. See what's up with American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP), NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) and many more. Carleton English's "3 Ways Jane Fraser Can Fix Citigroup—and Why the Stock Is a Buy" makes the case that Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is broken, but it finally might have found someone fix it. The new CEO takes up the reins on March 1 and will be the first woman to lead a U.S.-based big bank. Find out why Barron's believes that the stock is a buy now. In "Ross Stores Stock Is a Treasure Waiting to Be Found," Teresa Rivas suggests that off-price retailer Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has had a tough time during the pandemic, but it should soon begin to see the benefits of a reopening economy. See what Barron's says makes this stock a unique bargain. In his annual shareholder letter, CEO Warren Buffett noted that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) repurchased more than 5% of its stock during 2020, according to "Berkshire Hathaway Continues Its Torrid Pace of Share Buybacks" by Andrew Bary. Does Barron's think it will continue the aggressive share-repurchase program? In Reshma Kapadia's "These 7 Value Stocks Will Benefit From an Economic Recovery," see why a renowned portfolio manager says investors have favored growth stocks, especially technology, for a decade, but the environment is ripe for a return to value. And find out whether Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Mattel Inc (NYSE: MAT) and more fit the bill. "What to Buy When Good News Means Bad News for Stocks" by Jack Hough points out that a "hot" economy will favor some sectors, not others. But the question remains whether the spike in bond yields is a hiccup or something more lasting. What does that mean for the likes of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)? See also: Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America' In the next few months, the opportunity might be in old-school tech, forgotten stocks like HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL). So says Eric J. Savitz's "Rising Rates Are Crushing Tech Stocks. Here Are 10 That Can Still Thrive." Find out whether Barron's believes Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is also worth a look. In "Why Chemical Company Dow Is Ready to Put Its Doldrums Behind," Al Root explains that Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has plenty of cash, and the stock is not particularly pricey. In addition, it yields about three times the S&P 500's 1.5%. So why have analysts failed to notice that everything is breaking right for the chemical company? Bill Alpert's "How Twitter and Jack Dorsey Proved Investors Wrong" claims that shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) have soared more than 120% since a bullish Barron's cover story last summer. Now that investors are giving the social networking service company more credit, the stock seems to be fairly valued, says the article. Also in this week's Barron's: The latest Barron's annual ranking of online brokers What is missing from Warren Buffett's annual letter When stock bulls learn that bonds are not boring after all Whether rising Treasury yields signal the end of the bull market Why the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill is far from a done deal Why Americans' cash hoard will not boost growth What is next for oil producers as prices rise Brazil's market in the aftermath of the Petrobras shakeup How to build a portfolio that cuts risk, taxes and costs for investors A remembrance of the sculptor of the Wall Street bull At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Agree Realty, Avis Budget, Zoetis And MoreBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Bank Stocks, BDCs, Blackstone, Fluor, Oracle And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to know if your next stimulus check will be the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • $1.9T COVID-19 stimulus bill is ‘so corrupt’ and ‘so liberal’: Kevin McCarthy

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., argues that the majority of the proposed package addresses ‘non-COVID’ goals.

  • 10 iconic moments on 'The Office' that weren't planned

    The popular mockumentary series was full of improvised lines, unplanned moments, and unscripted scenes, according to the cast.

  • Sweden has U-turned on several of its coronavirus measures and is now facing its first lockdown, warns PM

    Sweden, which has famously relied on more voluntary measures during the pandemic, continues to struggle in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

  • 'We're done with that lifestyle': Jessica Watkins, Ohio woman charged in Capitol riot, renounces Oath Keepers

    Jessica Watkins, 38, says she has disbanded her local armed group and is canceling her Oath Keeper membership after her arrest.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • A former Air Force contractor pleaded guilty to illegally taking 2,500 pages of classified documents home despite going through safeguard training

    Fairborn police found the classified documents during a search for a "marijuana growing facility," local news reported.

  • Saudi Arabia says it intercepts missile attack over capital

    Saudi Arabia said Saturday it intercepted a missile attack over its capital and bomb-laden drones targeting a southern province, the latest in a series of airborne assaults it has blamed on Yemen’s rebel Houthis. The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen’s yearslong war announced the Iran-allied Houthis had launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh and three booby-trapped drones toward the province of Jizan, with a fourth toward another southwestern city and other drones being monitored.

  • Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

    An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai's port for repairs Sunday, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran. Associated Press journalists saw the hulking Israeli-owned MV Helios Ray sitting at dry dock facilities at Dubai's Port Rashid. Although the crew was unharmed in the blast, the vessel sustained two holes on its port side and two on its starboard side just above the waterline, according to American defense officials.

  • Ted Cruz said the Republican Party is 'not just the party of country clubs' but CPAC is fixated on Donald Trump - a man who literally lives at one

    Trump, who lives at his private Mar-a-Lago club, has already stolen the show at CPAC and will deliver his own speech on the last day of the conference.

  • Biden is on the verge of making the same dangerous mistakes as the presidents before him

    Opinion: The costs of a foreign policy that emphasizes US global preeminence are now inescapable clear, and US leaders need to change course.

  • Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

    A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers said on Saturday. Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

  • Exclusive: Biden in no rush to lift Venezuela sanctions, seeks 'serious steps' by Maduro

    President Joe Biden’s administration is in “no rush” to lift U.S. sanctions on Venezuela but would consider easing them if President Nicolas Maduro takes confidence-building steps showing he is ready to negotiate seriously with the opposition, a White House official told Reuters. Signaling that the new U.S. president may be unlikely to loosen the screws on Venezuela anytime soon, the official emphasized that existing sanctions have enough special provisions to allow for humanitarian aid shipments to help Venezuelans cope with economic hardships and the COVID-19 pandemic. This suggests that for now Biden is prepared to stick with the specific sanctions, including crippling oil-sector penalties, imposed by former President Donald Trump on the OPEC nation, despite the failure to force Maduro from power.

  • Dollars flood Venezuela as Maduro abandons 'socialismo' in favour of Chinese system

    Perched on the mountain range that divides the sprawling city of Caracas from the Caribbean Sea, Venezuela’s Hotel Humboldt can be seen from nearly all corners of the capital. The 65-year-old, 14-floor structure can only be reached by cable car from the city below. It currently boasts 69 rooms, six dining areas, a casino, a night club, and a swimming pool and spa. “It will be the first seven star hotel in Venezuela,” President Nicolas Maduro once proudly proclaimed as the 1956 symbol of oil wealth was being lavishly renovated. Now, the hotel is open again as a symbol of an impending economic recovery and tourism boom in a country that has suffered the worst economic crisis in modern Latin American history. But the so-called Socialist president’s touting of the luxurious, $300 per night hotel in a country where most live in poverty represents something else to others - an abandonment of a political project promising a socialist utopia in favor of an 'anything goes', capitalist kleptocracy.