Israel votes: Main players in fourth election in 2 years

  • An election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and opposition party leader Yair Lapid, is defaced with Hebrew that reads, "go home," in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday for what will be the fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • An election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and opposition party leader Yair Lapid, is defaced with Hebrew that reads, "go home," in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday for what will be the fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • An election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defaced with Hebrew that reads, "go home," in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday for what will be the fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
1 / 3

Israel Election

An election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and opposition party leader Yair Lapid, is defaced with Hebrew that reads, "go home," in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday for what will be the fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is holding its fourth parliamentary election in two years, the product of protracted political deadlock and disagreement over longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu's fitness to rule while facing corruption charges. Election surveys published in the final days before Tuesday's vote predict a tight race between the two major blocs: those who support Netanyahu as the next prime minister, and those against him.

Here's a look at the main players:

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Israel’s five-term prime minister seeks to win decisively in the March 23 elections while he stands trial on corruption charges. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving leader, is stumping on the country’s vaccination campaign success and the normalization deals with four Arab states orchestrated by the Trump administration.

But for the first time in Israel’s two-year political morass, Netanyahu faces stiff opposition from rival nationalist parties. Election polls project that his Likud party and its presumed allies may come up short of a 61-seat majority needed to form a governing coalition.

YAIR LAPID

Israel’s opposition leader ran in last year's elections as part of Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White coalition. Gantz and Netanyahu struck a power-sharing deal, Lapid refused to take part. This round, Lapid has spent much of the election keeping a low profile, but in the final stretch has stepped up his campaign as a centrist leader seeking to replace Netanyahu.

Polls forecast Lapid’s Yesh Atid party will be the second largest party, after Likud, but it remains unclear whether he and his allies will have enough to build a majority coalition.

GIDEON SAAR

Once seen as Netanyahu's heir-apparent, the former education minister broke away from the ruling party to form “A New Hope,” a faction comprised of former Likud party politicians who seek to oust the prime minister.

Saar's party has positioned itself as a nationalist alternative to rule the country, unencumbered by the corruption trial and what he says is a cult of personality that characterizes Likud. After a strong start out the gate, polls suggest New Hope may not achieve its aspiration to stand on par with the Likud.

NAFTALI BENNETT

Another former Netanyahu ally-turned-rival may become the kingmaker after the election results are in. The hardline nationalist politician, formerly Netanyahu's education and defense minister, has not unequivocally ruled out joining a coalition with the embattled prime minister.

But if an anti-Netanyahu alliance has an edge, he could provide them with enough seats to form a government without the Likud party.

Recommended Stories

  • Israelis retaliate against Palestinian leader after push for investigation

    The Israeli domestic security service Shin Bet revoked Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki's VIP status when he returned to the West Bank from Jordan today, Axios has learned from Israeli officials.Why it matters: According to the officials, the unusual act was retaliation for al-Maliki's push for an investigation against Israel in the International Criminal Court. The card allows easier movement and access inside the West Bank and at border crossings. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is the first time Israel sanctioned a Palestinian official since the decision by an ICC prosecutor to open an investigation regarding the situation in the West Bank and Gaza.The Israeli government has worked for years to avoid any ICC judgment against its actions in the West Bank or Gaza Strip.Driving the news: Al-Maliki and his aides were held up by Shin Bet when they entered the West Bank from Jordan on Sunday.Israeli officials say Al-Maliki’s VIP status, which was issued by the Israeli government, was revoked this time and could stay revoked if Al-Maliki continues his actions. Between the lines: Al-Maliki was returning after a visit to the Hague, during which he met with Fatou Bensouda, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor. According to a statement by his office, al-Maliki asked the prosecutor to accelerate the investigation against Israel, which she announced several weeks ago. Al-Maliki told the prosecutor the Palestinians support the work of the ICC and will cooperate with the court and its staff regarding the investigation. What they are saying: A senior Israeli official told Axios Al-Maliki is spearheading the Palestinian actions in the ICC that are meant to harm the freedom of movement of Israeli officials and threaten their security.“Such actions are in line with the current relationship between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. This is why we decided there is no reason Al-Maliki enjoys privileges when he passes through border crossings”, the official said. The Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement it is going to notify several of its partners around the world about the Israeli sanctions.“This proves Israel is a vengeful country that is unable to solve its problems in a lawful manner and has to use threats and sanctions”, the statement said.Behind the scenes: Israeli officials told Axios Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the move.It was one of a series of retaliatory steps Israel will take against the Palestinians for their actions to push for an investigation.A week ago, the director of Shin Bet met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and stressed the Palestinian moves in the ICC crossed the line and warned of retaliation. The state of play: Two weeks ago the ICC prosecutor sent a formal letter to Israel and the Palestinians, announcing the investigation. Both parties have 30 days to respond and tell the prosecutor if they want to hold their own investigation before the ICC weighs in.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • Cyber attack tied to China boosts development bank's chief

    The cyberattack crested just as finance officials from across Latin America were descending on Washington to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Inter-American Development Bank. On Sept. 24, 2019, requests from more than 15,000 internet addresses throughout China flooded the bank’s website, knocking part of it intermittently offline. To unclog the network, the bank took the drastic step of blocking all traffic from China.

  • Turkey quits treaty on violence against women

    President Tayyip Erdogan has pulled Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, according to ministers and an official notice.The Council of Europe accord, better known as the Istanbul Convention, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey signed it in 2011, but femicide has surged there regardless in recent years.No reason was provided for the withdrawal in the Official Gazette, where it was announced.The news sparked protests across Istanbul from those who say it is necessary to address rising domestic violence.Housewife Ayfer Morgic says not enough is being done to protect women - with or without the convention."Femicide will rise even more. It didn't protect us when it was in effect anyway. Everyday women are killed in the street, in the bus, in the car. There are women who are beaten by their lovers in an elevator. Who reads their stories? When you go to the police they say: 'It's okay. He is your husband. Forgive him for the sake of your children'. But when that woman returns home, the same police officers go there a day after to take her to her funeral. How are they protecting us? Which woman has Tayyip Erdogan protected to this day? I think it is all the same, with or without the convention. Nothing changes."Officials in Erdogan's ruling AK Party had said last year the government was considering pulling out of the convention amid a row over how to curb growing violence against women.Some favor using domestic law to protect women's rights over outside fixes.Many conservatives in Turkey say the pact undermines family structures, encouraging violence.Critics of the withdrawal have said it would put Turkey further out of step with the European Union, which it remains a candidate to join.Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide. But the rate roughly tripled in the last 10 years, according to a group that monitors the killing of women and girls.It said that so far in 2021, at least 78 women have been murdered or died under suspicious circumstances.

  • Israel revokes permit of Palestinian foreign minister

    Israel on Sunday revoked the VIP permit of the Palestinian foreign minister after he returned to the West Bank from a trip to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Israeli and Palestinian officials confirmed. The move appeared to be Israeli retaliation for Palestinian support for the ICC's war crimes investigation against Israel. A Palestinian official said Foreign Minister Riad Malki was stopped Sunday as he entered the West Bank from Jordan through the Israeli-controlled crossing.

  • ‘We need to focus on Earth’: Bernie Sanders responds to Elon Musk’s space plans with call for progressive tax

    ‘The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy’

  • Second Canadian citizen set to go on trial in China on spying charges

    A Beijing court was is expected to put on trial Monday a second Canadian citizen held for more than two years on spying charges in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior executive of the telecoms giant Huawei.

  • Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass over ICC meeting, Palestinians say

    Israeli authorities confiscated the VIP border pass of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki upon his return to the West Bank from a meeting at the International Criminal Court, a Palestinian official said on Sunday. Ahmed al-Deek, an official at Maliki's office, told Reuters the Israeli move was linked to Maliki's meeting with ICC lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at her office in The Hague on Thursday.

  • Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state

    Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast. Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

  • Italian minister meets Libya's new Tripoli government

    Italy’s top diplomat on Sunday became the most senior western official to travel to Libya after an interim government took power in the North African County. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met with Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli where they discussed ties between the two countries along with migration, according to the Libyan premier’s office.

  • Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election

    The crowd was larger than many previous anti-Netanyahu protests over the past year, with Israeli media reporting it numbered about 20,000. Pressure has mounted in the election run-up on Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption and accused by critics of mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic. Netanyahu is hoping the success of his government’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination programme, which has allowed much of the economy to open after three lockdowns, along with a series of normalization agreements with Arab countries, will give him the boost needed to secure a majority in parliament.

  • Korea Travel App Eyes Dual IPO Listing at $4 Billion-Plus Value

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s largest travel app Yanolja Co. is in talks with banks to go public through a dual listing in Seoul and overseas, people with knowledge of the matter said, joining a growing cohort of startups seeking higher valuations abroad.The company is aiming for a value of more than $4 billion, one of the people said, confirming previous reports in Korean media. Yanolja, which is also the world’s largest property management software provider after Oracle Corp., is still exploring options and the size and location of its IPO have not yet been finalized, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.Read more: Coupang Is Just the Beginning of South Korea’s Startup SurgeYanolja, founded by janitor Lee Su-jin in 2005 originally as a short-stay hotel-booking service, is hoping to tap resurgent interest in Korea’s tech scene. The move comes after e-commerce champion Coupang Inc.’s successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange this month. Its valuation briefly pushed past $100 billion, affirming a belief at home that going public on bigger markets like the U.S. may produce higher valuations.“It is true that we are receiving various requests and offers related to an overseas listing,” Yanolja told Bloomberg News in a statement. “As it could be an opportunity to be recognized as a leading company that has capabilities to manage global business operations and solution technologies, we are open to reviewing an overseas listing along with a domestic IPO.”Recent high-profile startup exits, such as Woowa Brothers Corp.’s $4 billion sale to Delivery Hero SE and Match Group Inc.’s $1.7 billion takeover of Hyperconnect Inc., signaled growing interest among foreign investors in Korea’s tech sector. That’s spurred hopes that startups can tap overseas markets to avoid the so-called Korean discount, which investors apply because of longstanding concerns about governance and transparency in the country.Read more: Love Hotel Janitor Turns Tycoon With Plans to Sweep Away SleazeBacked by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and Booking Holdings Inc., Yanolja has been expanding its business to include leisure activities and transportation reservations along with hotel bookings. With its acquisition of Indian lodgings management platform eZee Technosys in 2019, the startup says it is now the world’s largest cloud-based hotel management solution provider. The company is expected to report its sales grew in 2020 -- despite the coronavirus outbreak’s effects on the travel industry -- when it reports full-year earnings this month.Yanolja announced in November that it selected Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. as a lead arranger along with Samsung Securities Co. as a co-underwriter with a goal to go public this year. The startup has a Singaporean subsidiary.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Julija Stoliarenko attributes fainting at UFC on ESPN 21 weigh-ins to mismanaged weight cut

    Julija Stoliarenko says it wasn't a "bad" weight cut that caused her to collapse twice on the scale and explains the difference.

  • Philadelphia sixth grader asks school board to open classrooms amid pandemic

    Mason Seder, sixth grader at McCall School, gives powerful testimony to the Philadelphia school board members as he pushes to return to in-person learning.

  • A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

    A long white shawl on her head, Rani Khan gives daily Koran lessons at Pakistan's first transgender-only madrasa, or Islamic religious school, which she set up herself using her life savings. The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques. Holding back tears, Khan recalled how she was disowned by her family at 13 and forced into begging.

  • China Is Investigating Heaps of Dead Pigs Along the Yellow River

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are investigating scores of dead pigs found along a section of the Yellow River, according to a state-backed media report, turning the spotlight back on food and water safety in the country.Dozens of pig carcasses were discovered in the Inner Mongolia section of the country’s second-longest river and some were rotting in the water, according to Banyuetan, a magazine run by state news agency Xinhua. Local authorities are investigating the source of the pigs and checking if they carried any disease, in addition to disinfecting the area. This isn’t the first time China has found dead pigs in its rivers. In 2013, thousands of dead pigs were discovered in Shanghai’s Huangpu river -- some of which were reported to be infected with porcine circovirus disease -- threatening the region’s water supply. A year later, authorities pulled more than 100 dead pigs from the Ganjiang River in Nanchang city.The latest discovery comes as China’s hog herd is recovering from the ravages of African swine fever. The disease broke out in the country in 2018 and destroyed almost half the hogs in the world’s largest pork producer. Concerns over food safety and rising costs of pork production have accelerated the closure of small pig farms in favor of larger, more efficient facilities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rio Grande Valley border patrol releasing migrants without court date

    Border patrol agents in the Texas Rio Grande Valley sector used their own discretion to release about 150 migrants Saturday evening without giving them a court date, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The use of prosecutorial discretion by border patrol to release migrants without a notice to appear in court is unprecedented, according to multiple sources, and is yet another sign of how overwhelmed parts of the border are becoming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Rio Grande Valley sector had roughly 5,100 migrants in custody as of Sunday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios. They were supposed to keep the number of migrants in their custody to about 700 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: Guidance sent to border patrol in the sector on Saturday from agency leadership told border patrol agents they can decide to release some migrants — often at bus stations or nongovernmental organizations — without a notice to appear in court, according to a source familiar with the correspondence. Migrant families and adults are usually first referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to determine if and where migrants will be detained.Agents are still using an emergency public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and some families, but the guidance gives them more leeway in deciding what to do on a case-by-case basis, according to the source. The guidance also says COVID-19 testing should be administered whenever possible. The government has largely relied on local agencies and nongovernmental organizations to provide testing for migrant families and adults. Fox News first reported on the move, citing multiple border patrol agents.What they're saying: "In some cases, families are placed in removal proceedings further along in the release process rather than while they are at the border patrol station," a DHS official told Axios in a statement. "All families, however, are screened at the border patrol station, including the collection of biographical and biometric information and criminal and national security records checks."Go deeper: Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 daysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Smoke billows after bombardment hits fuel depot in northern Syria

    Smoke billows into the air after a bombardment hit a fuel depot in the Syrian town of Bab al-Hawa near the Turkish border. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said the strikes were carried out by Russian jets.

  • 'The Walking Dead': Paola Lázaro says Princess regrets her decision by the end of Sunday's emotional episode

    Paola Lázaro speaks with Insider about the emotional deep dive into her character's background on Sunday's "TWD."

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.