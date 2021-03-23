Israel votes: Netanyahu's fate hangs on Tuesday's elections

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their ballots at a polling station as Israelis vote in a general election, in Jerusalem , Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country's fourth parliamentary election in two years — a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Netanyahu. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP)
  • COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura votes for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura votes for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A woman votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Ra'anana, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • Parliamentary election officials wait for voters at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus, in Hadera, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A man arrives to vote for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Ra'anana, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • A COVID-19 patient votes for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A woman arrives to vote for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Ra'anana, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • Parliamentary election officials wait for voters at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • COVID-19 patient Raif Lalo votes for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus, in Hadera, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A man arrives to vote for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Ra'anana, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • A man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A man arrives to vote for Israel's parliamentary election at a special drive-in polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus, in Hadera, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A woman arrives to vote for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Ra'anana, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man arrives to vote for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid leaves after he voted for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
  • Israeli politician Naftali Bennett, leader of the right wing 'New Right' party, and his wife Gilat vote in the city of Raanana, Israel, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • Israeli politician Naftali Bennett, leader of the right wing 'New Right' party, and his wife Gilat vote in the city of Raanana, Israel, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • Chairman of Israel's New Hope party Gideon Saar and his wife Geula are pictured outside a polling station during Israel's fourth national election in the coastal city of Tel Aviv Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country's fourth parliamentary election in two years, a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Jalaa Marey/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid and his wife Lihi vote for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
  • Chairman of Israel's New Hope party Gideon Saar, center, and his wife Geula are pictured with their children outside a polling station during Israel's fourth national election in the coastal city of Tel Aviv Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country's fourth parliamentary election in two years, a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Jalaa Marey/Pool Photo via AP)
  • An Israeli Arab votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Maghar, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Chairman of Israel's New Hope party Gideon Saar and his wife Geula vote with their children at a polling station during Israel's fourth national election in the coastal city of Tel Aviv Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country's fourth parliamentary election in two years, a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Jalaa Marey/Pool Photo via AP)
  • An Israeli Arab woman votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Maghar, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
1 / 33

Israel Election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their ballots at a polling station as Israelis vote in a general election, in Jerusalem , Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country's fourth parliamentary election in two years — a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Netanyahu. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LAURIE KELLMAN
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country's fourth parliamentary election in two years — a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Opinion polls forecast a tight race between those who support Israel's longest-serving premier and those who want "anyone but Bibi,” as he is widely known.

“Vote, vote, vote, vote, vote,” Netanyahu said after casting his ballot in Jerusalem, his wife, Sara, at his side. He called the occasion a “festival of democracy.”

“This the moment of truth for the state of Israel,” said his rival Yair Lapid as he voted in Tel Aviv.

One truth: Israelis are weary of the do-overs. The balloting, like Israel's world-leading vaccination campaign, got good reviews for organization — if only because everyone involved has had lots of practice, with the potential of even more if the results don't produce a governing majority. That answer might not be clear for weeks.

“It would be better if we didn’t have to vote, you know, four times in two years,” said Jerusalem resident Bruce Rosen after casting his ballot. "It’s a little bit tiring.”

Candidates made their final push in recent days with a series of TV interviews and public appearances at shopping malls and outdoor marketplaces. The campaigns increasingly reached into people's personal space with a constant barrage of get-out-and-vote texts that made cell phones ding and buzz at all hours.

At issue more than ideology is Netanyahu. He's portrayed himself as a global statesman uniquely qualified to lead the country through its many security and diplomatic challenges. He has made Israel's successful coronavirus-vaccination campaign the centerpiece of his reelection bid, and pointed to last year's diplomatic agreements with four Arab states.

The reality is more nuanced. Some 80% of the nation’s adults are vaccinated and Israel is reopening, but more than 6,000 have died of COVID-19. Israel came under international criticism for failing to quickly send significant quantities of vaccines to Palestinians to fight the virus’ surge in the West Bank and Gaza.

And one of the four Arab nations, the United Arab Emirates, recently poured cold water on the relationship with Israel because its leaders did not want Netanyahu to draw them into electioneering. The new administration of President Joe Biden, too, has given Netanyahu a cool reception.

Opponents accuse Netanyahu of bungling the management of the coronavirus pandemic for most of the past year. They say he failed to enforce lockdown restrictions on his ultra-Orthodox political allies, allowing the virus to spread, and point to the still-dire state of the economy and its double-digit unemployment rate. They also say Netanyahu is unfit to rule at a time when he is on trial for multiple corruption charges, a case he dismisses as a witch hunt.

Up to 15% of the electorate is expected to vote outside their home districts, a batch of absentee balloting that’s larger than usual to accommodate those with coronavirus or in quarantine. The government is dispatching special polling stations, including bringing voting boxes to patients' bedsides, to provide ways for them to cast ballots safely.

Those votes are tallied separately in Jerusalem, meaning final results may not be known for days. Given the tight race, the large number of undecided voters and a number of small parties struggling to cross the 3.25% threshold for entry into parliament, it could be difficult to predict the outcome before the final count is complete.

The nearly constant campaigning has a price, said Israel's president.

“Four elections in two years erode public trust in the democratic process,” Reuven Rivlin said as he cast his ballot in Jerusalem, urging Israeli's to cast theirs yet again. "There is no other way.”

Israelis vote for parties, not individual candidates. No single party list of candidates has been able to form a governing majority in Israel’s 72-year history.

Netanyahu’s Likud party and those led by his rivals will be looking to smaller, allied parties as potential coalition partners. The party that can cobble together a majority coalition gets to form the next government — a process that is expected to take weeks.

Tuesday’s election was triggered by the disintegration of an emergency government formed last May between Netanyahu and his chief rival to manage the coronavirus pandemic. The alliance was plagued by infighting, and elections were triggered by the government’s failure in December to agree on a budget.

Netanyahu is hoping to form a government with his traditional religious and hard-line nationalist allies. These include a pair of ultra-Orthodox parties and a small religious party that includes openly racist and homophobic candidates.

Netanyahu’s rivals have accused him of causing the past two years of paralysis in hopes of forming a more favorable government that would grant him immunity or protect him from prosecution.

His challengers include Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader whose Yesh Atid party has emerged as the main centrist alternative to Netanyahu.

Lapid reflected the race's stark rhetoric Tuesday when he offered himself as an alternative to a “government of darkness and racism.”

Netanyahu also faces challenges from a number of onetime allies who have formed their own parties after bitter break-ups with the prime minister.

They include former protege Gideon Saar, who broke away from Likud to form “New Hope.” He says the party is a nationalist alternative unburdened by corruption charges and what he says is a cult of personality that keeps Likud in power.

“Today we have the opportunity to exit deadlock,” Saar said as he cast his ballot in Tel Aviv.

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, another former Netanyahu aide, could emerge as the kingmaker. A hard-line nationalist politician who was formerly Netanyahu’s education and defense minister, Bennett has not ruled out joining a coalition with the embattled prime minister, allowing him to court both sides in future coalition talks.

The personality politics have so overtaken the race that there’s been almost no mention of the Palestinians, after years of frozen peace talks.

Unlike last year’s elections, the prime minister is without one key ally: former President Donald Trump, whose support he leveraged in previous elections with massive billboards on highways and high-rises showing them together.

In contrast, Netanyahu has barely mentioned Biden. The new U.S. president called the prime minister only after reaching out to leaders of several other countries and Israel’s supporters began to complain that the delay smacked of a snub. The two men insist their alliance remains close.

___

Follow Kellman at http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman

Recommended Stories

  • UN Women urges world to press gender equality post-pandemic

    The U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality should be tackling the yawning gap between men and women when it comes to political leadership and ensuring women have a strong voice in rebuilding economies after the COVID-19 pandemic -- not arguing about preserving sexual and reproductive rights for women as it is doing now, the head of UN Women says. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview with The Associated Press that the pandemic has left women facing increasing domestic violence and being laid off from two-thirds of the jobs lost during the coronavirus crisis. “This therefore suggests that building back better is about gender equality, just as it’s about green economies and any equitable sharing of resources.”

  • Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The process of building out a government, according to Paul Light, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is “nasty, brutish, and not at all short.” Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent department positions such as assistant and deputy secretaries.

  • Cabinet talks in Lebanon break down, heralding more collapse

    Protesters blocked some roads in the Lebanese capital with burning tires Monday after talks on the formation of a new Cabinet broke down, heralding more economic and financial collapse for the small Arab country. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri made the announcement following a short meeting with President Michel Aoun — a last-ditch effort at repairing a rift that has impeded formation of a government tasked with halting the country’s rapid economic collapse. Hariri placed the blame squarely on Aoun for the months-long delay, accusing him of insisting on acquiring veto power for his allies in the new government.

  • Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels

    Saudi Arabia on Monday offered a cease-fire proposal to Yemen's Houthi rebels that includes reopening their country's main airport, the kingdom's latest attempt to halt years of fighting in a war that has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It also comes as Riyadh tries to rehabilitate its image with the U.S. under President Joe Biden. Saudi Arabia has drawn internationally criticism for airstrikes killing civilians and embargoes exacerbating hunger in a nation on the brink of famine.

  • Polling stations open and voting begins in Israel

    In a first, Israel opened on Tuesday (March 23) polling stations at Ben Gurion airport for returning Israelis who must go into quarantine after landing due to coronavirus restrictions, a statement said.It added that 2,600 passengers were expected to arrive at Israel throughout the day, and that the airport polling stations were aimed at providing a quick voting solution for those who must quarantine.In a Jerusalem Ultra Orthodox neighborhood, voters came early to cast their ballots as well as one of the leaders of Israel's prominent religious parties and Israel's internal affair minister, 'Shas' chairman Aryeh Deri.Opinion polls show the race too close to call.

  • EXPLAINER: Players in Israel's fourth election in 2 years

    Israel is holding its fourth parliamentary election in two years, the product of protracted political deadlock and disagreement over longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu's fitness to rule while facing corruption charges. Election surveys published in the final days before Tuesday's vote predict a tight race between the two major blocs: those who support Netanyahu as the next prime minister, and those against him. Israel’s five-term prime minister seeks to win decisively in the March 23 elections while he stands trial on corruption charges.

  • Wall Street's year of bust and boom

    As investor optimism grew, stocks began to recover from the selloff that ended an 11-year bull market, history's longest. Initial lockdowns hit customer-facing services sectors the hardest as social distancing mandates to curb COVID's spread shuttered restaurants and slammed the travel and leisure industry.

  • Jessica Simpson talks about her memoir, reminisces about her 1st hit song

    The pop star and businesswoman is out with the paperback edition of her memoir, "Open Book."

  • Markkanen, solid defense lead Bulls over Pistons 100-86

    DETROIT (AP) Laurie Markkanen had 16 points and eight rebounds and the Chicago Bulls used a strong defensive performance for a 100-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Zach LaVine scored 18 points for the Bulls, who had lost two straight. ''These guys are always working to get better,'' Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

  • Israeli election seen as referendum on divisive Netanyahu

    Over the years, Netanyahu has developed a reputation as a political magician and master manipulator capable of surviving any crisis. With witnesses set to take the stand against him next month, Netanyahu is hoping for another miracle that could deliver a friendlier parliament willing to grant him immunity or freeze his trial. Opinion polls forecast an extremely tight race, raising the possibility of continued deadlock and even an unprecedented fifth consecutive election.

  • China Faces Bond Market Test After Acting as Bastion in Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s $18 trillion bond market has proved remarkably stable in the face of rising yields around the world. A flood of issuance from the country’s local governments from April is about to put that resilience to the test.Regional authorities are expected to expedite sales of new special local debt, just as short-term loans and corporate tax submissions are due. The brunt of the pressure -- with a record 7.1 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) of such debt expected this year according to official figures and data compiled by Bloomberg -- will fall on Chinese banks, asked to ensure growth while facing calls to cut leverage.Foreign funds such as UBS Asset Management are underweight such debt, noting the looming supply, while others are counting on the People’s Bank of China to provide liquidity in the second quarter to help absorb the sales.“Banks are under even greater pressure than last year to digest the bond issuance,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The key issue here is that local governments lack funds, and the central government can’t let them be starved of it, therefore it can only let them roll the debt over.”Local government debt makes up more than one fifth of the nation’s bond market, and appetite for them is often an indicator of just how accommodating China’s policymakers are.Average monthly net government bond issuance, led by local debt, could jump fourfold to 680 billion yuan between March and June, from 169 billion yuan in the first two months, according to Standard Chartered Plc analysts including Becky Liu.The uncertainty over how local debt -- sold to fund everything from bridges to highways -- will be absorbed could spill over to the sovereign bond market. The 10-year benchmark yield could climb to 3.6% in the second quarter, ANZ’s Xing said. That would be a level unseen since October 2018.Chinese Debt Becomes Unlikely Safe Haven Amid Bond Turmoil (1)So far, China’s sovereign bonds have escaped the global rout led by Treasuries. While yields on the 10-year U.S. benchmark have jumped 90 basis points since November to as high as 1.75%, the Chinese equivalent has fallen more than 10 basis points from a peak at that time to about 3.2%.The resilience has been partly due to a record influx of foreign purchases, lured by the returns and inclusion of Chinese debt into major global indexes.But these bullish factors tend to favor the more liquid sovereign and policy bank bonds. That’s why investors had scrutinized Beijing’s recent decision to let regional authorities sell 3.65 trillion yuan of special debt -- which while less than last year’s record is more than expected.In addition to that, local governments are slated to issue 820 billion yuan in general bonds this year to fund projected budget deficits, the Ministry of Finance’s annual budget report showed. They are also expected to sell another 2.67 trillion yuan of notes to refinance existing debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Overall, “net on net you’re going to see less but you’ll see more on the local government bond side,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong, whose fund is underweight Chinese local government bonds. “You should see it as a bullish sign for bonds this year, but bearish from a sector perspective on the supply in local governments versus sovereign.”Liquidity QuestionBanks are going to need the PBOC to pump money into the system -- probably through medium-term lending facilities, according to Citic Securities Co. and Guosheng Securities Co. The central bank has kept money market conditions generally balanced after engineering in January the worst cash crunch in more than five years.Commercial lenders also will need to repay more than 1.6 trillion yuan of negotiable certificates of deposits -- short-term interbank borrowing instruments -- that will mature next month.According to historical experience, if monthly net financing in China’s bond market exceeds 1 trillion yuan, it may significantly suppress investor sentiment, said Guannan Zhou, a fixed income analyst from Huachuang Securities. “This may be reflected in April.”(Adds breakdown of local bond issuance in the 11th paragraph and analyst comments in the last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • South African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

    A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine programme to target the elderly and vulnerable sooner, to prevent hospitals being overrun in a third wave of COVID-19 infections. South Africa is behind schedule in the first phase of its vaccination programme, aimed at inoculating health care workers. Stavros Nicolaou, an executive of Aspen Pharmacare which has a contract to make Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, and who also serves as chairman of the Public Health Workgroup at business lobby Business for South Africa (B4SA), said the group had called for changes in light of the slow rollout.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Bangladesh probes fire at Rohingya refugee camp that killed seven

    Bangladeshi officials began investigating the cause of a massive fire that killed at least seven people and displaced tens of thousands at a Rohingya refugee camp, as officials sifted through the debris looking for more victims on Tuesday. The fire ripped through the Balukhali camp near the southeastern town of Cox's Bazar late on Monday, burning through thousands of huts as people scrambled to save their meagre possessions.

  • Mayor Walsh eager to continue fight for working people as US Secretary of Labor

    Walsh says he will resign as mayor Boston and feels confident that city government will move forward very smoothly.

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • Gustavsson wins 1st NHL start, Senators beat Flames 2-1

    Chris Tierney made sure Filip Gustavsson’s first NHL start was a victorious one. Tierney scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Gustavsson stopped 35 shots, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Tierney scored his fourth of the season, and first in 30 games, at 17:24 of the third.