Israel Wants to Kill Rockets and Drones with Lasers

Israel has been working on using lasers to confront rocket and drone threats. Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development announced a new breakthrough in the use of lasers earlier this month. “We are entering a new age of energy warfare in the air, land and sea,” Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem, the head of the Directorate said.

Israel already has a multi-layered air defense system consisting of Iron Dome, David’ Sling and Arrow 3, designed to stop threats from low-level mortars to ballistic missiles. All of these systems have been used in the last several years with Iron Dome being the workhorse of Israel’s air defenders. In the last two years, Israel was pounded by more than 2,600 rockets from Gaza and Iron Dome has either intercepted most of them or used its complex radar and algorithms to determine where they will fall harmlessly.

However, Israel knows that the next conflicts it faces in the north against pro-Iranian groups like Hezbollah, will involve more complex threats. With U.S.-Iran tensions growing in the wake of the killing of Qasem Soleimani Israel has announced not only new advanced tests of Iron Dome on January 12 but also its laser breakthrough on January 8. The research and development investments at the Ministry of Defense and with Israel’s defense companies now place Israel among the “leading countries in the field of high-energy laser systems. Throughout the year 2020 we will conduct a demo of our capabilities,” the Ministry says.

Israel wants to create several platforms for these laser weapons that it believes will be a strategic game-changer. This will mean the development of a ground-based laser system to complement Iron Dome’s existing capabilities. After the attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq in September by drones and cruise missiles likely launched from Iran, the combined threat of drones and cruises missiles is one that must be met by countries in the Middle East.



