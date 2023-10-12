Israel war images damaging mental health
According to Human Rights Watch, an international organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights, attacks on civilian targets violate international humanitarian treaties such as the Geneva Conventions.
A top European Union official is warning Elon Musk about the spread of misinformation on X amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The United States this week dispatched a group of warships, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, to support Israel following the brutal attacks by Hamas militants.
After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.
President Biden banked on the Middle East settling down while he dealt with a militant Russia and a bellicose China. Iran and its proxy militia Hamas failed to cooperate.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
EU regulatory commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stern letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It addresses misinformation concerns on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
The violence in the area has resulted in scores of false claims.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
The International Monetary Fund warned of downside risks to economic growth, including the conflict in the Middle East, a slowdown in China, and climate change.