Israeli special forces storm last major hospital in southern Gaza as they prepare assault on Rafah - latest

Israeli special forces have stormed the last major hospital in southern Gaza, with the military saying it is a limited operation to seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.

The raid came a day after the army sought to evacuate thousands of displaced people who had taken shelter at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The southern city has been the main target of Israel's offensive against Hamas in recent weeks. The military said it had "credible intelligence" that Hamas had held hostages at the hospital and that the remains of hostages might still be inside.

In other developments, talks involving the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar on a Gaza truce ended without a breakthrough as calls grew for Israel to hold back on a planned assault on Rafah.

This comes after the UN warned that an Israeli ground invasion into Rafah could lead to slaughter as more tha one million Palestinians shelter there.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned offensive could leave an “already fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door.”

Key points

Israeli special forces inside Khan Younis hospital

Israel launches 'extensive' strikes in Lebanon

Gaza truce talks end inconclusively

Rafah invasion could ‘lead to slaughter’, UN warns

More than 12,300 children killed by Israel in Gaza

Israeli special forces inside hospital

10:14 , Chris Stevenson

Israeli special forces are operating inside Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the military said on Thursday, saying it had credible information that the bodies of hostages taken on 7 October may be in the facility.

"We conduct precise rescue operations – as we have in the past – where our intelligence indicates that the bodies of hostages may be held," the military said in a statement. The raid came a day after the army sought to evacuate thousands of displaced people who had taken shelter at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The southern city has been the main target of Israel‘s offensive against Hamas in recent weeks. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian structures to shield its fighters, something Hamas and hospital staff have denied.

Netanyahu will not move into Rafah ‘if Hamas surrender’

06:00 , Alexander Butler

Netanyahu will not move into Rafah ‘if Hamas surrender’, says Israel spokesperson

What’s inside US Senate’s $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine and Israel and counter China

05:00 , Alexander Butler

What’s inside US Senate’s $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine, Israel and counter China

Three pro-Palestine protesters found guilty of terror offence over paraglider images

04:00 , Alexander Butler

Three pro-Palestine protesters found guilty of terror offence over paraglider images

Democrats are finally starting to break with Israel

03:00 , Alexander Butler

Democrats are finally starting to break with Israel

Islamic centre under investigation for ‘death to Israel’ chants

02:00 , Alexander Butler

Islamic centre under investigation for ‘death to Israel’ chants

Iran claims terrorists blew up gas pipeline

01:00 , Alexander Butler

Iran claims terrorists blew up gas pipeline

Helen Mirren, Boy George and Scooter Braun among celebrities endorsing Israel’s inclusion in Eurovision 2024

00:01 , Alexander Butler

Helen Mirren and Boy George among figures endorsing Israel’s inclusion in Eurovision

Families of hostages visit international court to urge the arrest of Hamas leaders

Wednesday 14 February 2024 23:00 , Alexander Butler

Families of hostages visit international court to urge the arrest of Hamas leaders

Israel launches 'extensive' strikes in Lebanon

Wednesday 14 February 2024 22:00 , Alexander Butler

Four people have been killed in an “extensive wave” of Israeli air strikes in Lebanon launched after Hezbollah rocket fire killed a soldier in Israel.

A woman and two children were killed in the southern Lebanese town of Souaneh, state media and security sources said.

A man who Hezbollah identified as one of its fighters was killed in Aadchit.

Israel’s military said it hit Hezbollah infrastructure in response to a deadly rocket attack on its base in the northern Israeli town of Safed.

Israeli offensive on Rafah would be a humanitarian catastrophe, says German foreign minister

Wednesday 14 February 2024 20:50 , Alexander Butler

An offensive on the city of Rafah where 1.3 million people have sought refuge would be a humanitarian catastrophe, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

“1.3 million people are waiting there in a very small space. They don’t really have anywhere else to go right now ... If the Israeli army were to launch an offensive on Rafah under these conditions, it would be a humanitarian catastrophe,” Baerbock said in a news conference in Jerusalem during her visit to Israel.

Israel’s military orders evacuation of last major hospital in south Gaza – as doctors say it is under siege

Wednesday 14 February 2024 19:00 , Bel Trew

Israel’s military orders evacuation of last major hospital in south Gaza

Ceasefire roadblock

Wednesday 14 February 2024 18:13 , Chris Stevenson

International efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have suffered a setback, withas Israel reportedly recalled its negotiating team and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of hobbling the high-stakes negotiations by sticking to "delusional" demands.

Mr Netanyahu's remarks came hours after local media reported that the Israeli leader had ordered an Israeli delegation not to continue talks in Cairo, raising concerns over the fate of the negotiations and sparking criticism from the families of the roughly 130 remaining captives, about a fourth of whom are said to be dead.

The relatives of the hostages said Netanyahu's decision amounted to a "death sentence" for their loved ones.

Stand firm on Rafah, diplomat says

Wednesday 14 February 2024 16:33 , Chris Stevenson

The Palestinian foreign minister has said that efforts were underway to prevent an "imminent" Israeli attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip.

Riyad al-Maliki urged the international community to "stand firm" and "act responsibly" to end the war. He also said there's "collective responsibility" to prevent the war from either dragging on or expanding to the occupued West Bank or neighboring states like Lebanon.

"We are looking at ways how to prevent that attack on Rafah," Mr Maliki said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos.

Rafah residents have nowhere to go

Wednesday 14 February 2024 15:43 , Chris Stevenson

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said people in Rafah with nowhere to go "cannot simply vanish into thin air" as Israel prepares an assault on the border city.

"They need safe places and safe corridors to avoid being caught in the crossfire even more," she said before talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UK troops in Saudi Arabia

Wednesday 14 February 2024 14:45 , Chris Stevenson

Britain has troops stationed in Saudi Arabia to provide air defence against possible drone and missile attacks by Houthi rebels at a time of growing concern about the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

A unit of around 50 gunners from 12 Regiment Royal Artillery are deployed at a base near Riyadh, as well as well as number of oil installations, in a bilateral defence arrangement with the Kingdom which had led a military alliance against the Houthis in Yemen.

Read more from our World Affairs Editor, Kim Sengupta, here:

UK troops stationed in Saudi Arabia with missiles to defend against Houthi attacks

Israel-Lebanon strikes

Wednesday 14 February 2024 14:12 , Chris Stevenson

In northern Israel, a rocket attack from Lebanon has killed an Israeli woman in a barrage that also hit a military base and wounded several other people on Wednesday, an Israeli government spokesperson has said.

Israel carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon in response, killing four people, including a Syrian woman and her two Lebanese children, and wounding at least nine, Lebanese security officials and local media said.

Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, which supports Hamas, have traded fire along the border nearly every day since the start of the war in Gaza, raising the risk of a wider conflict. Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility for the rocket attack.

Erdogan visits Egypt

Wednesday 14 February 2024 13:22 , Chris Stevenson

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making his first visit to Egypt since 2012 , taking a big step toward rebuilding relations between the regional powers.

Mr Erdogan has said discussions would focus on Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. Mr Erdogan and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whose relations frayed over Egypt's 2013 military coup and its fallout for the Muslim Brotherhood, planned to hold a joint press conference later.

The visit caps diplomatic efforts in recent years to thaw the nations' frosty relations. They mutually appointed ambassadors last year, and this month Turkey said it would provide Egypt with armed drones.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo broke down in 2013 after Egypt's then-army chief, Mr Sisi, led the ousting of the Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, an ally of Turkey who had become Egypt's first democratically elected president the year before.

Mr Sisi greeted Erdogan as he emerged from his plane in Cairo with his wife and they conversed as they walked along a red carpet amid a fanfare, live television footage showed.

According to a draft programme, Mr Sisi and Mr Erdogan were to hold bilateral talks before a meeting between the two delegations, with a formal dinner planned.

Mr Erdogan has sought to ease tensions with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel since 2021 - though since October he has publicly sniped with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's devastating war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Gaza reaction to ceasefire talks

Wednesday 14 February 2024 12:43 , Chris Stevenson

Palestinians are increasingly conncerned about an Israeli assault into Gaza, particulary in the wake of there being no major breakthrough in recent ceasefire talks.

"The news was disappointing, we hoped there could be a deal reached in Cairo. We are now counting down the days before Israel sends in tanks. We hope they don't but who can prevent them?" Said Jaber, a Gaza businessman who is sheltering in Rafah with his family, told Reuters via a chat app. "We've lost our homes, our jobs. Isn't that enough? We've had enough of this war, and we will need decades to rebuild Gaza and regain our lives. When will the world stop Israel's slaughter of our people?"

Gaza warning from UK

Wednesday 14 February 2024 12:19 , Chris Stevenson

As the UN warns of dire consequences of an Israeli asasault into the Gaza border city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering, the UK’s foreign secretary – David Cameron – has warned Israel to “stop and think” befire moving in any further,

David Cameron urges Israel to ‘think seriously’ before taking further action in Rafah

Security survey

Wednesday 14 February 2024 11:29 , Chris Stevenson

About two-thirds of Jewish Americans felt less secure in late 2023 than they did a year earlier, according to a survey mostly conducted after the Hamas attack on Israel on and released now.

The American Jewish Committee, an advocacy group, said the survey was based on telephone and online interviews from Octiber to November. The findings were compared to the same survey a year earlier.

Wednesday 14 February 2024 10:58 , Chris Stevenson

Here are some of the latest pictures from Gaza, focusing on the southern border city of Rafah:

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Hasouna family house, which was struck by an Israeli airstrike during an operation to rescue two hostages in Rafah (AP)

Displaced Palestinians who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes take shelter in a tent camp, in Rafah (Reuters)

Palestinians walk at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Rafah (REUTERS)

Gas pipeline explosions

Wednesday 14 February 2024 10:25 , Chris Stevenson

Explosions have struck a natural gas pipeline in Iran, with an official blaming the blasts on "sabotage and terrorist action" as tensions remain high in the Middle East amid Israel's war on Hamas.

The pipeline runs from Iran's western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province up north to cities on the Caspian Sea. The roughly 790-mile structure begins in Asaluyeh, a hub for Iran's offshore South Pars gas field.

Saeed Aghli, the manager of Iran's gas network control centre, told Iranian state television that "sabotage and terrorist action" caused explosions along several areas of the line.

There are no known insurgent groups operating in that province, home to the Bakhtiari, a branch of Iran's Lur ethnic group. In the past, Arab separatists in south-western Iran have claimed attacks against oil pipelines. However, attacks against such infrastructure are rare elsewhere.

Hostage families head to the Hague

Wednesday 14 February 2024 09:57 , Chris Stevenson

Israeli survivors of the 7 October Hamas attack – and family members of hostages – are stepping up efforts to get the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor to scrutinise Hamas' crimes as part of his investigation into the attack and Israel's response in Gaza.

"We want to make sure that the world acts and that their freedom is hindered," Udi Goren, cousin of 41-year-old Tal Haimi who was abducted on 7 October. Mr Haimi was later confirmed dead, his body still being held in Gaza.

"We want to ... make sure that the leaders of Hamas are taken into custody or that they cannot leave Qatar anymore and that this puts pressure on them to release the hostages," Mr Goren said, speaking at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

Mr Goren was among a group of around 100 family members of hostages preparing to fly to the ICC's headquarters in The Hague.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and does not recognise its jurisdiction. But prosecutor Karim Khan reaffirmed to Reuters this week that the court has jurisdiction over the events of 7 October and they form part of the court's investigation. He declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

Latest Gaza death toll

Wednesday 14 February 2024 09:33 , Chris Stevenson

At least 28,576 Palestinians have been killed and 68,291 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza has said.

In the last 24 hours, 103 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured, the ministry's statement added.

Budget carrier Ryanair cancels all flights to Israel

Wednesday 14 February 2024 08:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Irish budget air carrier Ryanair has cancelled all its flights to and from Israel for the months of March and April, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

Ryanair had initially cancelled its services to Israel following a Hamas attack on southern Israel on 7 October, but resumed operations just two weeks ago.

While flights scheduled for February were still listed, they are likely to be cancelled, according to the report.

In Pics: Aftermath of Israel’s strikes in Rafah

Wednesday 14 February 2024 07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Hasouna family house, which was struck by an Israeli airstrike (AP)

Ibrahim Hasouna, center, the sole survivor among his family, sits amidst the debris of his bombed home in Rafa (AP)

Palestinians sit by the destruction from the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

What’s inside US Senate’s $95bn bill to aid Ukraine and Israel

Wednesday 14 February 2024 07:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The Senate early Tuesday passed an emergency spending package that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel; replenish US weapons systems; and provide food, water, and other humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

The Senate jettisoned from the package a bipartisan effort to boost immigration enforcement at the US-Mexico border after most Republican senators, following the lead of former president Donald Trump, deemed the bipartisan proposal inadequate. Abandoning the border proposal brought the price tag of the bill down to about $95.3bn.

Now that the Senate has approved the emergency spending package, it is up to the Republican-led House to take it up, change it or let it die.

Speaker Mike Johnson cast new doubt on the package in a statement Monday evening, making clear that it could be weeks or months before Congress sends the legislation to president Joe Biden’s desk — if at all.

More here.

What’s inside US Senate’s $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine, Israel and counter China

Over 7,000 Palestinians detained by Israel in occupied West Bank - report

Wednesday 14 February 2024 06:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

More than 7,000 Palestinians have been detained in the occupied West Bank since Hamas’s 7 October attack on South Israel, according to rights groups.

About 440 children and 220 women were among those detained by Israeli forces in four months, the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association said in a joint statement.

The groups said Israeli forces detained 53 journalists, 36 of whom were still in detention, and placed 21 others under administrative detention.

Hamas claims more attacks against Israeli forces

Wednesday 14 February 2024 06:00 , Alexander Butler

Hamas claimed it targeted an Israeli armoured personnel vehicle with a mortar shell in Khan Younis and blew up three tunnel shafts around Israeli troops in the southern Gaza city.

The organisation later said it also fired mortar shells at a tank and a military bulldozer north of Khan Younis and detonated a boobytrapped house with Israeli troops inside in the same area.

Starmer engulfed in second Labour antisemitism row

Wednesday 14 February 2024 05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Sir Keir Starmer is at the centre of a second antisemitism storm after Labour was forced to suspend a would-be MP just 24 hours after it ditched its candidate in the Rochdale by-election.

The party acted after Graham Jones, the prospective Labour MP for Hyndburn, appeared to say that Britons who volunteer to fight for the Israel Defense Forces “should be locked up”.

His taped comments, in which he also referred to “f***ing Israel”, were reportedly made in a rant to Labour’s former candidate in Rochdale, Azhar Ali, at a now infamous meeting at which Mr Ali claimed that Israel had “allowed” last October’s Hamas terror attacks to take place so that it could use them as a pretext to attack Gaza.

The latest row erupted just hours after Sir Keir insisted he had taken decisive action following accusations that the two-day delay in withdrawing support for Mr Ali was “shambolic”.

Kate Devlin and Archie Mitchell report.

Starmer engulfed in second Labour antisemitism row after Rochdale by-election furore

South Africa asks UN court to urgently examine Israel’s targeting of Rafah

Wednesday 14 February 2024 05:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The government of South Africa lodged an “urgent request” with the UN’s International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel’s military operations targeting the southern Gaza city of Rafah are a breach of provisional orders the court handed down last month in a case alleging genocide.

South Africa said it asked the court to weigh whether Israel’s strikes on Rafah, and its intention to launch a ground offensive on the city where 1.4 million Palestinians have sought shelter, breaches both the UN Genocide Convention and preliminary orders handed down by the court last month in a case accusing Israel of genocide.

South Africa said Rafah was “the last refuge for surviving people in Gaza” while asking the UN court to consider using its powers to issue additional preliminary orders telling Israel to halt the deaths and destruction there.

Democrats are finally starting to break with Israel

Wednesday 14 February 2024 04:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

During the final hours of debate on the security supplemental package, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland excoriated the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza.

In doing so, he all but accused Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of committing international war crimes.“Kids in Gaza are now dying from the deliberate withholding of food,” he said on the floor of the United States Senate.

“In addition to the horror of that news, one other thing is true. That is a war crime.”

Van Hollen is one of only a handful of Democratic senators who supports a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. And hearing any United States senator say Israel has effectively committed war crimes is unprecedented, given widespread support for Israel across both parties.

Van Hollen joined 47 other Democratic Senators in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to vote for a national security legislative package that included $14.1bn in security assistance to Israel, along with aid to Ukraine and allies in the Indo-Pacific to push back against China.

Eric Garcia reports.

Democrats are finally starting to break with Israel

Gaza truce talks end inconclusively

Wednesday 14 February 2024 04:22 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Talks involving the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar on a Gaza truce ended without a breakthrough on Tuesday as calls grew for Israel to hold back on a planned assault on the southern end of the enclave, crammed with over a million displaced people.

The city of Rafah, whose pre-war population was about 300,000, teems with homeless people living in tent camps and makeshift shelters who fled there from Israeli bombardments in areas of Gaza farther north during more than four months of war.

Israel says it wants to flush out Hamas militants from hideouts in Rafah and free Israeli hostages being held there. Its military is making plans to evacuate Palestinian civilians. But no plan has been forthcoming and aid agencies say the displaced have nowhere else to go in the shattered territory.

US says journalists must be protected

Wednesday 14 February 2024 04:00 , Alexander Butler

The United States has urged Israel to protect journalists working in Gaza following Al Jazeera reporters who were severely injured in an Israeli drone strike.

“Let me offer, of course, condolences to your colleagues who have been injured. And I know that they are not the first Al Jazeera journalists to have been harmed during this conflict. So they have our sincere condolences, as do their families, as do all of you at Al Jazeera,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

“We continue to engage with the government of Israel to make clear that journalists ought to be protected.”

Airstrike from Israeli hostage rescue wipes out entire Palestinian family

Wednesday 14 February 2024 03:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Ibrahim Hasouna trudged over the rubble of the destroyed house, pointing out where family moments had taken place — where his mother and sister-in-law used to sleep, where he played with his five-year-old nieces, where he helped his one-year-old nephew take his first steps.

His entire family was now dead — his parents, his two brothers, and the wife and three children of one of those brothers.

The house was reduced to rubble on top of them in the barrage of airstrikes that Israeli warplanes inflicted across Rafah before dawn Monday as cover for troops rescuing two hostages elsewhere in the town on the southern Gaza border.

At least 74 Palestinians were killed in the bombardment, which flattened large swaths of buildings and tents sheltering families who had fled to Rafah from across Gaza.

More here.

Airstrike from Israeli hostage rescue wipes out entire Palestinian family in Gaza border town

Why Israel’s assault on Rafah could mean the worst is yet to come: ‘We have nowhere left to go’

Wednesday 14 February 2024 03:00 , Alexander Butler

‘We have no where left to go’: Israel assault on Rafah

Israel and Hamas are making progress in cease-fire and hostage release talks, officials say

Wednesday 14 February 2024 02:00 , Alexander Butler

Israel and Hamas are making progress in cease-fire and hostage release talks, officials say

Netanyahu will not move into Rafah ‘if Hamas surrender’

Wednesday 14 February 2024 01:00 , Alexander Butler

Netanyahu will not move into Rafah ‘if Hamas surrender’, says Israel spokesperson

South Africa asks UN court to urgently examine Israel's targeting of Rafah

Wednesday 14 February 2024 00:01 , Alexander Butler

South Africa asks UN court to urgently examine Israel's targeting of Rafah in ongoing genocide case

US Senate approves $95bn aid for Ukraine and Israel in pre-dawn vote

Tuesday 13 February 2024 23:00 , Alexander Butler

US Senate approves $95bn aid for Ukraine and Israel in pre-dawn vote

Rafah invasion could ‘lead to slaughter’, UN warns

Tuesday 13 February 2024 21:16 , Alexander Butler

The United Nations on Tuesday warned against an Israeli ground invasion of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, saying an offensive could “lead to a slaughter” in the southern region of the Palestinian enclave where more than 1 million people are sheltering.

Israel says it wants to flush out Hamas militants from hideouts in Rafah and free Israeli hostages being held there, and is making plans to evacuate trapped Palestinian civilians.

“Military operations in Rafah could lead to a slaughter in Gaza. They could also leave an already fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door,” said U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths. “We lack the safety guarantees, the aid supplies and the staff capacity to keep this operation afloat.

“The international community has been warning against the dangerous consequences of any ground invasion in Rafah. The Government of Israel cannot continue to ignore these calls,” he said in a statement.

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli sniper fire on Gazan hospital

Tuesday 13 February 2024 20:39 , Alexander Butler

At least three Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured by Israeli sniper fire on Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex since Tuesday afternoon, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

Some Palestinians leave Rafah refuge, fearing Israeli assault

Tuesday 13 February 2024 18:00 , Athena Stavrou

Some of the Palestinian people who fled their homes in Gaza for the safety of Rafah have been forced to flee once again as Israel launches an airstrike on the region.

Nahla Jarwan fled her home in the central Gaza Strip to seek refuge in Rafah - like more than 1 million other Palestinians escaping Israel’s military offensive.

She is one of dozens of people who residents said were leaving Rafah on Tuesday after Israeli shelling and air strikes in recent days.

“I fled Al-Maghazi, came to Rafah, and here I am, returning to Al-Maghazi,” said Jarwan, referring to the refugee camp from which she fled earlier in the conflict.n“Last night in Rafah was very tough. We’re going back to Al-Maghazi out of fear - displaced from one area to another; hopefully Al-Maghazi area would safe, God willing.”

She added: “Wherever we go, there is no safety.”

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Voices: The killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza should shame us all

Tuesday 13 February 2024 17:30 , Athena Stavrou

If every war has a tipping point, the death of little Hind Rajab should be it.

The six-year-old was killed in Gaza City by what undeniably looks like Israeli gunfire, while trapped in a car, surrounded by the bodies of her dead relatives.

An ambulance that had reportedly received permission to rescue Hind from the unthinkable scene was also fired on. Two paramedics lost their lives. The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has accused Israel of deliberately targeting them.

Israel has not released an official statement regarding Hind, her family, or the deaths of the paramedics – naysayers will argue that we can’t possibly attribute culpability; that we don’t know what really happened.

But all too often, the simplest explanation is the right one. And the facts speak for themselves, no matter which way you look at it: a little girl died, alone and terrified, in unimaginable circumstances. Her death shames us all.

Victoria Richards writes:

The killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza shames us all | Victoria Richards

France to impose travel bans on violent Israeli settlers

Tuesday 13 February 2024 17:00 , Athena Stavrou

France will ban 28 Israeli settlers from entering the country, accusing them of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“These measures come as violence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian population has increased in recent months. France reaffirms its firm condemnation of this unacceptable violence,” the ministry said in a statement.

It did not name the individuals.

UN figures show that daily settler attacks have more than doubled since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and the ensuing assault on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

While much international attention has focused on that cross-border assault and Israel’s subsequent war there, European officials have also expressed increasing concern about rising violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The United States and Britain have expressed similar concerns and have already imposed sanctions on several settlers whom they say are responsible for violence.

Trio guilty of displaying images of paragliders at pro-Palestinian march given conditional discharge

Tuesday 13 February 2024 16:30 , Athena Stavrou

Three people who displayed images of paragliders at a pro-Palestinian march in central London a week after Hamas militants entered Israel have been found guilty of a terror offence.

Heba Alhayek, 29, and Pauline Ankunda, 26, attached images of paragliders to their backs with tape, while Noimutu Olayinka Taiwo, 27, stuck one to the handle of a placard.

They displayed the images on October 14 2023, just seven days after militants from Hamas used paragliders to enter Israel from Gaza on October 7 before killing more than 1,000 Israelis.

They were charged under the Terrorism Act with carrying or displaying an article to arouse reasonable suspicion that they are supporters of banned organisation Hamas, which they denied.

But following a two-day trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the trio were found guilty on Tuesday after prosecutors argued it was “no coincidence” the defendants were displaying the images so soon after the attack.

Giving his verdict, Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram said: “Seven days earlier, Hamas went into Israel with what was described by the media as paragliders. A reasonable person would have seen and read that. I do not find a reasonable person would interpret the image merely as a symbol of freedom.

But Mr Ikram said he had “decided not to punish” the defendants, and handed the trio each a 12-month conditional discharge.

“You crossed the line, but it would have been fair to say that emotions ran very high on this issue,” he added.

“Your lesson has been well learned. I do not find you were seeking to show any support for Hamas.”

David Cameron insists UK will challenge Israel on actions in Gaza

Tuesday 13 February 2024 16:00 , Athena Stavrou

The UK will continue to challenge Israel over its actions in Gaza, as it judges “whether they are compliant with international humanitarian law”, Lord Cameron has said.

Green peer Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle had asked the Foreign Secretary about the UK’s actions to protect children in Gaza, and suggested it was “time to stop all arms shipments to Israel” as well as “implement targeted sanctions against members of the Israeli leadership, particularly those calling for new settlements in Gaza and on the West Bank”.

Lord Cameron replied: “We want to see an end to the suffering, an end to this killing. Let me just make this point that the pause we are calling for, we want to turn into a ceasefire by making sure the conditions are right for getting a stop in the fighting to mean a permanent ceasefire.

“The way you do that is by fulfilling a number of conditions. You have got to get in our view the Hamas leaders out of Gaza, otherwise any ceasefire won’t last because the problem will still be there.

“You have got to dismantle the operation of terrorist attacks, you have got to have a new Palestinian Authority government in place, you have got to give the Palestinian people a political horizon to a better future and a two-state solution, and crucially you have got to release all of the hostages and do that very quickly.

“She asked if we challenge the Israel Government over individual episodes, yes we absolutely do. I have done that personally with them over for instance a building that was bombed that had UK medics and other charities in, and we will continue to do that as part of the very important process that we go through to judge whether they are compliant with international humanitarian law.”

Lord Cameron said he was ‘very concerned’ about the situation in Rafah (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Palestinian relief agency head deplores 'short-sighted' calls for closure

Tuesday 13 February 2024 15:30 , Athena Stavrou

The head of UNRWA said on Tuesday calls for it to be dismantled were short-sighted and that terminating the mandate of the agency that provides essential services to Palestinian refugees would deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Funding from several countries including the UK, US, Japan and Germany withdrew funding from the organisation after an Israeli intelligence dossier alleged that nearly 200 UNRWA workers are Hamas or Islamic Jihad operatives.

“I have talked to the member states about all these calls to have UNRWA dismantled, to be terminated. I have warned about the impact, I have said that these calls are short-sighted,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said after meeting member states at the United Nations in Geneva.

Hezbollah chief says border conflict with Israel will stop only when 'aggression' on Gaza ends

Tuesday 13 February 2024 15:10 , Athena Stavrou

The head of Lebanon’s powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday that his faction’s cross-border shelling into Israel would only end when Israel‘s “aggression” on the Gaza Strip stops.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to displace more residents from northern Israel, where tens of thousands have already been evacuated from months of Hezbollah rocket fire, and said that if Israel‘s military widened the war his group would do the same.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasralla (REUTERS)

Three found guilty of terror offences for wearing images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march

Tuesday 13 February 2024 14:43 , Athena Stavrou

Three people have been found guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court of a terror offence after they displayed images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march in central London a week after Hamas militants attacked Israel.

Giving his verdict, Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram said: “Seven days earlier, Hamas went into Israel with what was described by the media as paragliders. A reasonable person would have seen and read that.

“I do not find a reasonable person would interpret the image merely as a symbol of freedom.

“I want to be clear, there’s no evidence that any of these defendants are supporters of Hamas, or were seeking to show support for them.”

South Africa asks World Court to weigh Israel's Rafah offensive

Tuesday 13 February 2024 14:29 , Athena Stavrou

South Africa said on Tuesday it had asked the World Court to consider whether Israel’s plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah requires additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians’ rights.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) last month ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa.

Israel has said it is planning to expand its ground assault into Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians have sought refuge from the offensive that has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“In a request submitted to the court yesterday (Feb. 12), the South African government said it was gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the State of Israel, has already led to and will result in further large-scale killing, harm and destruction,” a statement issued by South Africa’s presidency said.

“This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court’s Order of Jan. 26.”

Death toll from Israel’s Rafah strike rises to 74

Tuesday 13 February 2024 13:02 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The death toll from Israel’s offensive in southern Gaza’s Rafah city has gone up to 74, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Tuesday.

The raid took place early Monday in Rafah, a city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to escape fighting elsewhere in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Women and children were among those killed in the airstrikes, Palestinian officials said.

The overall Palestinian death toll from the war in Gaza has surpassed 28,000 people, according to the health ministry.

Labour candidate issues apology over claim Israel allowed October attack

Tuesday 13 February 2024 12:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The Labour candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali, has apologised after he reportedly said Israel had been warned about the 7 October attack and allowed it to happen.

The Labour Party has issued a statement on behalf of the candidate after the Mail on Sunday published comments from a recording of him telling the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had been warned of the attack before it happened, but they “deliberately took the security off”.

Mr Ali is alleged to have said: “The Egyptians are saying that they warned Israel 10 days earlier... Americans warned them a day before [that] there’s something happening... They deliberately took the security off, they allowed... that massacre that gives them the green light to do whatever they bloody want.”

Zoe Grunewald has more.

Labour candidate issues apology over claim Israel allowed October attack

Houthis struck Iran-bound cargo vessel, says US

Tuesday 13 February 2024 11:59 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Houthi rebels fired two missiles at a ship in the Bab Al-Mandeb strait, the US military said early on Tuesday.

The rebels trageted MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil.

The Iran-bound vessel suffered minor damage but the crew were not hurt, the US central command said on X.

Houthi Attack in Bab al-Mandeb



On Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired two missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Bab al-Mandeb. Both missiles were launched toward MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned, Marshall… pic.twitter.com/vfihRaw0rr — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 13, 2024

Egypt threatens to void decades-old peace treaty with Israel – what would it mean?

Tuesday 13 February 2024 11:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

It was a warm handshake between the unlikeliest of statesmen, conducted under the beaming gaze of President Jimmy Carter.

Sunlight streamed through the trees at Camp David, Maryland, as Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin solidified a landmark agreement that has allowed over 40 years of peace between Israel and Egypt. It has served as an important source of stability in a volatile region.

That peace has held through two Palestinian uprisings and a series of wars between Israel and Hamas. But now, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to send Israeli troops into Rafah, a city in Gaza on the border with Egypt, the Egyptian government is threatening to void the agreement.

Julia Frankel reports.

Egypt threatens to void decades-old peace treaty with Israel – what would it mean?