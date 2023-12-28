Israel warns Lebanon to back off as Gaza toll rises

STORY: Plumes of smoke rise over Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, as worries increase about the spillover from Israel's war with Hamas.

According to a security source, Hezbollah on Wednesday fired more rockets and weaponized drones at Israel than it has in any previous day.

The Israeli Defense Forces said it had shot down rockets identified as crossing from Lebanon.

And released footage said to show its warplanes hitting Hezbollah military sites.

Israel’s emergency minister Benny Gantz signaled the country could step up its response to cross-border attacks from the Iran-backed militant group.

"The stopwatch for a diplomatic solution is running out. If the world and the Lebanese government don't act in order to prevent the firing on Israel's northern residents, and to distance Hezbollah from the border, the IDF will do it."

It comes as Palestinian authorities reported dozens more deaths on Wednesday, with Israel continuing to pound Gaza – and clashing with Palestinians in the West Bank.

Videos released by the humanitarian group, Palestine Red Crescent Society, show chaotic scenes following airstrikes on Khan Younis in the south.

Israel’s army spokesperson Daniel Hagari called Khan Younis a “central terror base for Hamas”, and said its forces have expanded their activity in the area.

A Gaza health ministry statement said one of the strikes killed 20 Palestinians near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.

Medics also reported more deaths in the central and northern parts of the enclave, with residents in central Gaza saying Israeli tank shelling intensified as night fell on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, hundreds of people mourned six Palestinian young men killed by a drone strike during an Israeli raid in Tulkarm.

The Israeli military said its forces came under attack from militants there who threw explosive devices at them during a counter-terrorism operation.

The attackers were struck by the Israeli air force, it said.

Witnesses there say the six killed were not involved in clashes with Israeli forces.