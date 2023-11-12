Israel warns Lebanon it could turn Beirut into Gaza

STORY: Explosions thundered and massive plumes of smoke billowed after the Israeli military said it struck militant positions along the border with Lebanon on Sunday.

Israel's military said the strikes were retaliation after Lebanese-based fighters fired anti-tank missiles, injuring a number of Israeli civilians.

The conflict in Gaza has ignited renewed clashes along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, which has seen the worst fighting since 2006.

Israel's military on Sunday released footage of what it said were strikes on buildings it says were Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Sunday's exchanges of fire come a day after Israel's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, warned Hezbollah against "dragging Lebanon into a war."

He said, "what we are doing in Gaza, we can do in Beirut."

Israeli forces have been battling Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip for the past month, after the Hamas Islamist group launched a surprise attack on Israeli communities that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel responded with devastating airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says have killed more than 11,000 people, around 40% of them children.

The bloodshed has raised fears of a second front between Israel and Hezbollah.

In an address on Saturday, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah boasted about the groups weaponry, and pledged that the front in the south against its sworn enemy would remain active.