Israel won’t let them in

America's first Muslim congresswomen can't go to Israel. R. Kelly can't make it to his own court hearing. And John Hickenlooper can't make it any further in the 2020 White House race.

Trump told Israel to bar Omar and Tlaib, and Israel obliged

Israeli officials said Thursday they would bar two American members of Congress, Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., from visiting the country less than two hours after President Donald Trump counseled the country to do so. “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit," Trump tweeted Thursday. Omar and Tlaib – the first elected Muslim women to serve in Congress – had planned to travel to Jerusalem and the West Bank this weekend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the two lawmakers – both of whom have been targeted by Trump – were "planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel's legitimacy." Omar called the decision "an affront" and blasted Netanyahu's move as anti-Muslim.

What can a tiny bone tell us about Jeffrey Epstein's death?

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail last weekend, suffered multiple breaks to his neck bones. But curiosity surrounds one broken bone in particular: The hyoid. The small bone can break when a person dies by hanging, particularly when a person is older. But it can also provide tell-tale clues that a person was strangled. We have so many questions. The lack of definitive information regarding the high-profile death and reports that guards did not check on Epstein for several hours before he was found spurred numerous conspiracy theories as to the cause of death, which has not been officially announced.

Two Dayton victims were hit by police bullets, coroner says

One victim of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, was struck by two bullets fired by police after she was dying from a lethal gunshot fired by the gunman, an Ohio coroner said Thursday. Toxicology results showed the attacker had cocaine, alcohol and the prescription drug Xanax in his system, the coroner said. The gunman killed nine people and wounded 17 before being fatally shot by police.

R. Kelly missed his own court party

The main attraction at R. Kelly’s court hearing never showed up: The R&B singer was a no-show at a status hearing Thursday in Chicago on Cook County's multiple counts of sexual assault pending against Kelly since February. The judge was not pleased Kelly was absent, Chicago's WTTV reported. The singer is held at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago after being denied bail twice on two separate sex crimes indictments.

A seven-hour gun battle in Philadelphia ends with no loss of life

A gunman who ignited a seven-hour gunbattle, turned a Philadelphia neighborhood into a war zone and left six police officers injured surrendered early Thursday. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that we don’t have multiple officers killed today," Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. Police said they were serving a drug warrant at a house Wednesday when gunfire began. As hundreds of officers were pinned down by erratic gunfire, a SWAT team rescued two officers trapped with handcuffed prisoners in the home. The shooter was driven from his home after a tear gas barrage, and the injured officers were treated and released.