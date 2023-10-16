Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X on October 15, that it had struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon.

This footage, released by the IAF, shows the moment a projectile strikes infrastructure west of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

The IAF added that the strike was in retaliation to Hezbollah attacks that were carried out on Sunday morning.

According to local news, there were no reports of injuries or deaths. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Storyful