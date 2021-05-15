Israeli Airstrike Destroys AP, Al Jazeera Offices on Live TV

Tracy Connor, Rachel Olding
·3 min read
Twitter/Al Jazeera
Twitter/Al Jazeera

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday demolished a Gaza City high-rise building that housed journalists from the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other news outlets.

About an hour before, a resident of the 12-story building received a call, purportedly from the Israeli military, warning of an impending attack but giving no explanation for why the building was being targeted.

Journalists described a mad scramble to collect equipment and evacuate the building. Several networks, including Al Jazeera, then showed the building collapsing on live TV.

“I have been working here for 11 years. I have been covering many events from this building,” Al Jazeera reporter Safwat al-Kahlout said in an interview with his own outlet. “Now everything, in two seconds, just vanished.”

It’s not clear if anyone was still in the building when it was razed. AP said a dozen journalists and freelancers were inside but all managed to escape.

After receiving the warning, Al-Kahlout said he and his colleagues “started to collect as much as they could, from the personal and equipment of the office, especially the cameras.”

One of Associated Press’ Gaza correspondents, Fares Akram, tweeted that he had been watching from afar and hoping the army would not go through with its threat.

“And now bombs could fall on our office,” he wrote. “We ran down the stairs from the 11th floor and now looking at the building from afar, praying Israeli army would eventually retract.”

The Israeli Air Force later claimed, without evidence, that the building “contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization.” But Al Jazeera bluntly tweeted: “Targeting journalists is a war crime.”

“The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organization hides behind and uses as human shields,” the Israeli Air Force said. “The Hamas terror organization deliberately places military targets at the heart of densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza Strip.”

Endless Airstrikes Push Gaza Hospitals Hammered by COVID to the Brink

Gary Pruitt, AP’s president and CEO, said the company was “shocked and horrified” by the attack. “The Israeli military... have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there,” he said in a statement.

“We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life,” his statement said. “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.”

Earlier on Saturday, another Israeli airstrike flattened a three-story home in a Gaza City refugee camp, killing eight children and two mothers, and leaving a 5-month-old baby as the family’s sole survivor.

In response, Hamas fired rockets into Israel to avenge what it called a “massacre”—the deadliest of Israel’s attacks since the conflict erupted six days ago at a Jerusalem holy site revered by both Palestinians and Jews.

The attack came as victims gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, witnesses told reporters.

“There was no warning,” Jamal Al-Naji, who lived in the destroyed building, told the Associated Press.

Directing his comments toward Israel, he added: “You filmed people eating and then you bombed them? Why are you confronting us? Go and confront the strong people!”

How Bibi Empowered the Supremacist Movement Fueling This Conflict

The dead were identified by Haaretz as Maha al-Hadidi, 36, and four of her children: Suhaib, 14; 'Abd a-Rahman, 8; Osama, 6, and Yahya, 11. Her infant, Omar, was reportedly found alive in the rubble, shielded by his mother’s body. Also killed were Jasmine Hassan, 31, and her three children: Yosef, 11; Bilal, 10, and Ala, 5.

On Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry, which is run by Hamas, said 139 Palestinians—including 39 children and 22 women—have been killed since Monday. Israel has reported eight deaths.

The stage was set for even more violence on Saturday, which is known as Nakba Day, when Palestinians remember the expulsion of 700,000 during the 1948 war.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • AP statement on Israeli attack on office building

    An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday. All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely. (May 15)

  • Israeli strike destroys Gaza building with AP, other media

    An Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets. Hours later, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group. The Israeli military said Al-Hayeh's home served as part of what it said was the militant group’s “terrorist infrastructure.”

  • Astonishing footage filmed by a plane passenger shows Hamas rockets being intercepted mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome

    A passenger on board an El Al flight to Tel Aviv captured Israel's missile-defense system intercepting Hamas' rockets from his window seat.

  • Israel-Gaza: AP and Al Jazeera offices destroyed

    This is the moment an Israeli missile strike destroyed a high rise building housing the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other office spaces and homes in Gaza.The owner of the building and journalists, here, are pleading on the phone with an Israeli intelligence officer, who'd warned them the attack was coming and to evacuate. Al Jazeera's correspondent Wael al-Dahdouh, reporting that they didn't have time to grab their equipment.Israel says the building housed assets belonging to Hamas' military intelligence -- the latest of many such attacks that Israeli forces say are response to the thousands of Hamas rockets fired toward Israel in the last few days.Meanwhile, the civilian toll of the conflict and civil unrest across Israel the Palestinian territories is mounting.There are fears that Gaza's only power station may run out of fuel within days and foreign aid is starting to trickle in. Morocco is sending 40 tons of food, medical supplies, and blankets to the West Bank and Gaza. Egypt is also sending ambulances into Gaza, to try and bring Palestinians back to Egyptian hospitals.Palestinian medics say over a hundred people have been killed in Gaza, including dozens of children.This man, a Gaza resident named Ahmad Yacoubi, says planes hit his neighbor's building, which housed a family of ten.Mark Reidman lives across the border in the town of Ashdod, Israel. At least have nine people have died in Israel, also including children."There was explosion, a hard one. We had a rocket hitting our building, we live over here. We heard the sound of windows splashing, windows falling off the building. A lot of people screaming. So we went outside to see what has happened. My neighbor's house. They live on third floor while it hit the sixth floor.""I have three kids, small ones. And I need to handle the explaining them what happened here, why this is happening."Diplomatic efforts to stop the crisis have shown no sign of progress.

  • Iranian minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Iran's foreign minister cancelled a visit with his Austrian counterpart to show displeasure that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government had flown the Israeli flag in Vienna in a show of solidarity, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to meet Alexander Schallenberg but had called off the trip, a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said, confirming a report in newspaper Die Presse. "We regret this and take note of it, but for us it is as clear as day that when Hamas fires more than 2,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel then we will not remain silent," the spokeswoman said.

  • Israeli airstrikes kill 8 children, flatten building housing Associated Press, Al Jazeera offices

    U.S. diplomat Hady Amr is due to meet with senior Israeli, Palestinian and UN officials to push for calm.

  • Iran helped Hamas develop missile technology used to attack Israel

    Iran has played a key role in helping the militant Palestinian group Hamas to develop the deadly weapons arsenal that has allowed it to hit targets deep inside Israel, according to Western intelligence officials. Senior Hamas commanders are believed to have made regular visits to Iran, where they have undergone training in the production and operation of sophisticated weapons systems, as well as inspecting rocket production facilities controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC’s elite Quds Force - which translates as 'Jerusalem Force' - has responsibility for Iran’s dealings with Hamas. Qassim Soleimani, the unit’s late commander, took personal charge of overseeing Hamas’s arms build-up until he was killed in a drone strike authorised by Donald Trump, the former US president, last January. Intelligence officials believe the technological assistance provided by Iran, which includes detailed advice on setting up Hamas’s own production infrastructure in Gaza, has resulted in a significant improvement in the terrorist organisation’s ability to strike targets deep within Israel. In the past few days Hamas rockets have struck major Israeli cities and towns such as Tel Aviv and Lod, and enabled Hamas to focus on particular targets, such as the country’s main Ben Gurion airport, prompting a number of major airline carriers to cancel flights as a security precaution.

  • Israeli military accused of using media to trick Hamas

    Early Friday, just after midnight, the Israeli military put out an ominous statement to the media: “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.” The vaguely worded statement set off frenzied speculation that Israel had launched a ground invasion of Gaza — a much-feared scenario that would mark a bloody escalation of this week’s operation against Hamas militants. Hours later, the military issued a “clarification.”

  • Israel ground forces shell Gaza as rocket fire intensifies

    Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza on Friday in an attempt to destroy a network of militant tunnels inside the territory, the military said, hours after retracting a statement that it had begun a ground assault on the besieged Palestinian enclave. Early Friday, the Israeli military briefed the press that it had begun invading Gaza, reporting that their “air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip”, signalling a significant escalation in the conflict. But little over an hour later the Israeli army clarified that its troops had not entered Gaza and blamed an “internal communication” error.

  • London protest against Isreali attacks on Gaza

    Protesters took to the streets in London on Saturday to demonstrate against the ongoing violence in the Middle East. (May 15)

  • Ethiopia again delays national election amid deadly tensions

    Ethiopia has again delayed its national election after some opposition parties said they wouldn’t take part and as conflict in the country’s Tigray region means no vote is being held there, further complicating Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's efforts to centralize power. The head of the national elections board, Birtukan Mideksa, in a meeting with political parties’ representatives on Saturday said the June 5 vote in Africa’s second most populous country would be postponed, citing the need to finish printing ballots, training staffers and compiling voters’ information. Ethiopia last year delayed the vote, the first major electoral test for Abiy, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Israeli ground forces are attacking Gaza, Israel says

    The move marks an escalation amid this week's ongoing violence between Israel and Palestinian militants.

  • I served with our Afghan allies, interpreters. Here's how we can evacuate them to safety.

    Using Guam, a U.S. territory, to screen refugees before they come to America is not a new idea. It's a practical way to redeem the war's meaning.

  • Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers retires at age of 35

    Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers has retired a week after signing a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves. Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Flowers’ retirement while speaking to reporters before their game Friday with the Milwaukee Brewers. Flowers had signed a minor league deal after Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud hurt his thumb applying a tag at the plate in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, resulting in an assignment to the 60-day injured list.

  • Giants' lineup comes up short, wastes Kevin Gausman's huge night

    Friday night's performance was one of the best of the season for Giants pitchers, but the lineup had just four hits -- and one of those came from a pitcher.

  • Five Things I Can’t Wait to Do When I Finally Get Back to Ischia

    GettyIt was love at first sight. I was 14, leaning against a railing on the top deck of a large old ship that had taken much too long to make the 18-mile journey from Naples. I looked out at the port of Ischia and the hills and mountains that engulfed it. Even before I stepped foot on the island, I knew it was where I belonged.I have been fortunate enough to have gone to Ischia every year since. While New York is where I make my home and my living, Ischia has always had my heart and always will. My family comes from the island, friends I have had for decades live there and it is where some of my warmest memories rest. My two grown children have grown to love the island as much as I have, moving our family love affair with Ischia one generation forward.But Covid-19 changed that. I could not go to Ischia last summer and have no plans to go this summer. But, I will be there come summer 2022, to again visit the places and people I have known most of my life.Here are a few of the things I can’t wait to do when I get back:1. LUNCH AT DA SALVATORE. It’s a small restaurant on the beach, nestled between another restaurant and a hotel. It’s a family run operation—the father takes your order; the son brings the food; their wives prepare the meals. Father and son are always in bathing suits and usually shirtless. The wine is local and served chilled, the food is top-tier and made from local produce. The view is stunning and the company of Salvatore and son will always leave you with a smile.2. ALDO POLI AT THE BAR CALISE. The Calise is open all day and night, every day of the week. And there is no better way to bring an end to your day than with a stop there, to drink, have a gelato and listen to Aldo Poli sing and play. He starts his show at nine, but it really gets going at 11 p.m. and wraps up at 2 a.m. During those hours, both locals and tourists come to listen to him play and take over the dance floor to his mix of Southern Italian love ballads, ready to rock medleys and contemporary sounds. For me, as I listen to Poli, usually with one or two glasses of Fernet Branca on ice, I look at the people around me. The older couples who have been coming to the Calise since they were teenagers, either dancing or sitting together and holding hands; and the young couples just beginning their life’s journey. The Bar Calise is a large space, covering two square blocks, tables out and in, always crowded and always welcoming. It is more than a bar. It is a place that holds memories, all of them warm and cherished.3. THE SANTUARIO DEL SOCCORSO. This 16th century church is dedicated to sailors and emigrants. The exterior is white plaster and all sides of the church are embraced by the waters of the bay. It is my favorite church to visit, located in the borough of Forio (one of the five that make up the 48- mile island). I like to go in the late morning, when it is empty and sit either inside or on the square and enjoy the beauty and serenity of the view.4. THE D’AMBRA VINEYARDS. The largest vineyard of the five on Ischia, it has been there since before World War II and its wines can be found in every restaurant on the island. Touring the vineyard, under the skilled eye of co-owner Sara D’Ambra, a young and energetic woman with a great smile and a warm manner, is a must do when I visit Ischia. It’s located in Serra Fontana, on the highest point of the island. The view from the vines down to the waters miles below is stunning. And then, after the tour, you enter the main office, where Sara breaks out a selection of her best wines and serves them with a platter filled with cheese, prosciutto, salami and oven-fresh bread. The stories that are shared are as good as the wine. A great place to spend a long sun-drenched afternoon.5. THE CASTEL ARAGONESE. It is the castle that centuries ago, protected the island against invaders. These days, it welcomes tourists and locals alike. The walk up to the top of the castle is steep, but around every bend there is something to see, a piece of history to absorb. On the third tier is the medieval room, where weapons from a time long past are stored behind glass cases. On the fourth, there is a small bar that serves the freshest lemonade on the island. The next tier is home to an upscale restaurant, The Monastery. At the very top, there is a place to sit, enjoy a gelato from the nearby bar and take in the view. It is a view that on a clear day, allows you to see the islands of Capri and Procida and, with luck, the volcano that embraces the city of Naples. It is a place for tourists to take photos; lovers young and old to sit and take it the view. Once seen, the memory of the visit will always be remembered.Much like the island of Ischia. Ballantine Books Lorenzo Carcaterra’s newest book, THREE DREAMERS, was be published on April 27.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Father-in-law of fugitive murder suspect calls for bond reform

    Michael Kinchen, whose daughter was murdered, is noting the parallels between her case and that of the man tied to the missing tiger.

  • Cubs activate Ian Happ off IL, DFA Ildemaro Vargas

    Against the Tigers on Saturday, Ian Happ is penciled in to start in center and bat sixth in the lineup

  • White House talks police reform after release of video of Charleston inmate death

    The White House said Friday it is aware of the death of Jamal Sutherland and said President Joe Biden’s “focus and belief is that police reform is long overdue.”

  • The 39 wildest national costumes from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

    The 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show took place on Thursday. The most daring costumes had see-through fabric and dramatic headpieces.