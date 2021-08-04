Israeli airline El Al to carry out mid-flight COVID test trial

FILE PHOTO: Travellers exit Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near Tel Aviv
Steven Scheer
·2 min read

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Passengers on an El Al flight from New York to Tel Aviv will be tested for the coronavirus on the plane itself or before boarding on Thursday to speed up procedures upon arrival in Israel, where infections are on the rise.

The Israeli airline announced the plan a day after Israel said travellers from the United States, like those from many other countries, would have to self-isolate for at least a week after landing at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport.

Israel hopes the new restriction will slow the spread of COVID-19 and discourage Israelis - foreign tourism to Israel is still largely banned - from flying abroad and risking higher exposure to the Delta variant that is fueling a surge of infections worldwide.

The PCR tests for the El Al passengers will be conducted in coordination with Israel's Health Ministry and the Femi and Xpres Check companies that have testing labs at New York's John F. Kennedy airport and at Ben-Gurion, the airline said. Representatives of the companies, rather than the carrier's crew, will administer the tests on the flight.

El Al noted the tests, a pilot programme, were not a substitute for those required for passengers from the United States and other countries up to 72 hours before a flight.

Arriving passengers at Ben-Gurion must also take a PCR test at the airport before leaving the terminal. The El Al passengers tested in-flight or before boarding on Thursday would be able to skip that step.

Israel closed its borders to tourists at the outset of the pandemic and has only allowed in a small number of foreigners in recent months.

El Al -- which changed owners and management last year -- and other Israeli airlines were hit hard, shutting most routes for 2020, while the local tourism sector has suffered.

Israel has banned travel to and from 14 countries, including India, Britain, Russia, Spain and Mexico.

El Al Chief Executive Avigal Sorek said it was clear the virus was here to stay in one form or another.

"We must not stop our lives," he said, adding steps were needed to live alongside the virus.

He said El Al would work on creative solutions to help open Israel up to foreign tourism in the future.

"We ask the decision makers in Israel to examine these measures and adopt similar solutions so that we can maintain a routine," Sorek said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Body cam footage shows police confronting Nashville Smile Direct shooter who left three injured

    Shocking footage shows confrontation between suspected gunman and police

  • Royal Caribbean Updates COVID-19 Testing Policy for All Guests, Regardless of Vaccination Status

    The cruise line will make pre-departure testing mandatory for all guests 2 and older.

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ speaks out after viral video attack on Black bird spotter

    Woman who was fired amid accusations of racism says she had no choice but to call 911

  • 10 Things in Politics: Trump faces major test today

    And Amazon's historic defeat of a unionization effort may not be final.

  • Ibiza seeks detectives to crash parties as COVID-19 surges

    Wanted: private detectives who can pass as tourists to help stop illegal raves on the Spanish party island of Ibiza. "They (applicants) must be detectives but need to look like tourists so they can blend in with the people going to the parties," Mariano Juan Colomar, deputy head of the island government, told Reuters. The Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza, reported the highest two-week infection rate in Spain on Tuesday, with 916 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

  • As COVID trickles back into China, Beijing responds with tsunami of measures

    China is facing its worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic, and the government is responding aggressively.

  • COVID-19 pandemic, politically divided country fuel increase in SC child suicides

    Therapists see children seeking counseling services in school and calling suicide hotlines at younger ages.

  • Israeli Woman Donates Kidney to 3-Year-Old Palestinian Boy: 'This Is What Was Meant to Happen'

    Idit Harel Segal donated her kidney to a young boy whose family home in Gaza was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations at record highs in several Southern states amid delta surge

    Many hospitals in the southern United States are under increased pressure due to a wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant.

  • Olympian Dolgopyat arrives home to hero's welcome in Israel

    Olympian Artem Dolgopyat arrived home to Israel on Tuesday to a hero's welcome after winning Israel's first-ever gold medal in artistic gymnastics. On the ground at Ben Gurion International Airport, he soaked up cheers from the crowd, raising his medal and putting his other arm around his longtime partner, Maria Masha Sakovichas. The image captured the duality of Dolgopyat's life in Israel, between his history-making achievement for the country and its religious norms that prevent him from marrying Sakovichas because he is not Jewish under Orthodox law.

  • Bennett says Israel able to "act alone" against Iran over ship attack

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is rallying global action against Iran over an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman last week but is capable of responding on its own if necessary, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. The United States, Britain and Israel blamed Iran for the suspected drone strike on Thursday in which two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed. Tehran denies any involvement.

  • U.S. consulting with U.K., Romania and Israel on response to alleged Iran attack

    The British and Romanian governments summoned the Iranian ambassadors to London and Bucharest on Monday to protest last week's drone strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which both countries have attributed to Iran. The latest: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a briefing Monday that the U.S. is consulting with the U.K., Romania and Israel to prepare a collective response to the alleged Iranian attack.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M

  • Ask a Travel Nerd: What’s the Deal With Basic Economy?

    Humanity remains in the dark about so many great mysteries. What is consciousness? Are we the only intelligent life in the cosmos? And what’s the difference between main cabin and…

  • Love mustard? Then you need to try French's new hot dog buns

    We sampled French’s tangy new innovation — and it's a must-try.

  • Nets re-sign Griffin, lose Jeff Green, await Dinwiddie sign-and-trade

    Losing Jeff Green, the best fifth Beatle the Nets had last season, stings.

  • Chinese gymnasts beat American Simone Biles to claim gold and silver Olympic medals on beam

    Superstar gymnast Simone Biles has made her return to the Olympic Games, claiming a bronze on the beam. But China’s Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing outperformed Biles with near-flawless routines to earn them the gold and silver medals. This was the US superstar’s first taste of competition in Tokyo since standing down during the women’s team final on July 27, 2021, to focus on her mental health. The Post’s sports news editor Paul Ryding unpacks the excitement from day 11 of the Games with Alkira…

  • FDA aims for full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day: report

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to grant full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by Labor Day or sooner, according to a new report.

  • FDA authorizes antibody treatment to prevent COVID after exposure

    The Food and Drugs Administration has authorized a COVID antibody treatment for use as a preventative measure after exposure to the coronavirus.Why it matters: Though the FDA said it should not be considered a vaccine substitute, the monoclonal antibodies can protect against severe illness by overwhelming the infection before it leaves the nose and throat, according to researchers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FDA's expand

  • China Is Exporting More Sophisticated Products Despite Trade War

    (Bloomberg) -- The technological level of China’s exports increased through the trade war with the U.S., according to a new ranking, which predicts the Chinese economy will grow faster than India’s over the next decade.China ranked 16th globally when judged by the complexity of its exports in 2019, moving up three places ahead of countries including Ireland since the onset of the trade war in 2018, according to a new study by Harvard University’s Growth Lab.The index measures the diversity and t

  • F1's Rosberg: motor racing's future 'sustainable'

    (Former F1 world champion Nico Roseberg) ''The future of motor racing is sustainable.’’That’s according to former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg.Despite a gas-guzzling reputation, Formula 1 plans to be net-zero carbon by 2030.But some unfavorable comparisons have been made to the all-electric Formula E series.So, can the two co-exist? According to Rosberg, the answer is yes.In London for the Formula E Prix, Rosberg told Reuters that even though FE now has a significant manufacturer presence… F1 will always have its place."You've got Formula E being the pinnacle of electric motor racing and then I think you'll have Formula 1 being the pinnacle of synthetic fuel motor racing. And both are very exciting paths and both can have a very positive impact on our on our world.’’Days after winning the 2016 Formula One World Championship, Rosberg retired.He's now a shareholder in Formula E and runs his own Extreme E team, FE’s all-electric off-road sister competition.He has also invested in numerous start-ups working in sustainable mobility.''….the emissions that we’re blowing out in the mobility space is huge, it's a huge percentage, up to 20 percent in some places. So, both are important. And for climate change, it's electric mobility and the energy transition that's going to be a big, big driving force there in the positive direction and for road safety, it's going to be autonomy.”For decades F1 was seen as the auto industry’s incubator for motoring innovation, a title now being claimed by Formula E.Christian Silk is team principal of FE Team Nio 333.He says their electric cars are almost twice as efficient as Formula 1 cars.The energy created when the electric version brakes feeds back into its battery to charge it up again…rather than being burned to create heat and pollution.“Formula E in five years time, the technology on the motors, the batteries, the control systems is accelerating at such a rapid rate. There's a lot of very smart engineers in this formula and as we work longer on it, we realise rather rich vein of development. So certainly we will harvest more energy under braking. We will release more energy under acceleration and our batteries will allow us to go further. But that's happening now. We see that every year we're getting better and better at that. But I think also formula E, we're trying to spearhead the lead in terms of sustainable sport, sustainable motor sport. So behind the scenes, the bits you don't necessarily see we're working very hard on to try and cut our carbon footprint as a sport and we're working very hard on logistics, on foods, on materials to try and improve the sustainability of the whole sport. And I'm really hopeful the work we do on sustainability can carry forward to other sports.”