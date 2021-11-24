Israeli airstrike on central Syria leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military said Israeli warplanes attacked army positions in the country’s central region early Wednesday, leaving two civilians dead and seven people wounded — six of them soldiers.

State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the warplanes fired missiles while flying over the airspace of neighboring Lebanon. State news agency SANA quoted the official as saying that the strike occurred at 1:26 a.m. (2326 GMT).

The official said that Syria’s air defenses shot down most of the missiles, adding that in addition to the casualties there was also some material damage.

A Syrian opposition war monitor said the strikes hit positions housing Syrian fighters loyal to Lebanon's Hezbollah group, west of the central city of Homs.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes killed four, including two who lost their lives when they were hit by parts of a Syrian surface-to-air missile that fell in the central city of Homs.

There was no comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria. It says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the decade-old civil war.

Israel says Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, justifying its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Can You Fund a Roth IRA After Filing Your Taxes?

    Find out if it's too late to contribute to a Roth IRA after you've already filed your income tax return.

  • New Zealand to start reopening borders to world from January

    New Zealand will reopen its borders to the world over the coming months, the government announced Wednesday, allowing for the return of displaced residents from January and tourists from April. The South Pacific nation imposed harsh border restrictions when the pandemic began, effectively banning tourists and requiring returning residents to spend two weeks in a quarantine hotel run by the military. For the first 18 months of the pandemic, the border measures were considered vital in keeping New Zealand free from the virus.

  • Pressure Mounts For Justin Bieber to Cancel Saudi Arabia Performance | Billboard News

    Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom’s Formula One race.

  • Hanukkah: Seacoast Jewish community celebrates the triumph of light over darkness

    In tribute to the miracle of the oil burning for eight days, foods associated with Hanukkah are generally fried in oil. Potato pancakes, known as latkes are a tradition as are fried jelly donuts known as sufganiyot.

  • Gov. Pritzker signs new Illinois congressional map into law

    Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois' new congressional district map into law Tuesday, formalizing political boundaries drawn to help Democrats in next year's midterm elections, when Republicans are well positioned to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The map, approved in October by Democrats who control the Illinois Legislature, was intended to eliminate two Republican-held districts and make elections easier for Democratic candidates, even with the state losing one congressional seat due to population loss.

  • The Base, Hezbollah get terrorist designation in Australia

    Australia intends to add far-right extremist group The Base and the entirety of the Lebanese group Hezbollah to its list of outlawed terrorist organizations as national security services grapple with a surge in neo-Nazi cells and other ideologically motivated extremists. The Base, a neo-Nazi white supremacist group formed in the United States in 2018, would become only the second far-right group to be designated a terrorist organization in Australia after the British-based Sonnenkrieg Division was listed in August, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Wednesday. The remaining 25 terrorist organizations on Australia’s list are Muslim groups, including Hezbollah’s External Security Organization, which was designated under Australia’s Criminal Code in 2003.

  • This Metroplex city joins Dallas, Fort Worth in perfect rating for LGBT friendliness

    The Human Rights Campaign gave the city a perfect score after its leaders unanimously approved protections against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

  • 4 terrific Hanukkah dishes everyone should eat

    Hanukkah is one great excuse to indulge in eating foods that may not be low-fat or low cal but are delicious.

  • Astroworld 9-year-old victim laid to rest in Dallas

    Funeral services for the youngest and tenth victim of the Astroworld concert tragedy in Houston were held Tuesday in North Texas.

  • Report: Putin eyes possible Ukraine invasion

    The U.S. has shared intelligence with European allies indicating that Russia is planning for a potential large-scale invasion of Ukraine early next year, Bloomberg reports.Why it matters: The attack would be far larger and more devastating than the 2014 conflict in eastern Ukraine, where 14,000 people have been killed in a rebellion waged by Russian-backed separatists.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePutin's intentions still aren

  • U.N. expert decries near 'tyranny' in U.S. against minority voting rights

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A United Nations human rights expert said on Monday that electoral laws in some parts of the United States including Texas may undermine democracy by depriving millions of citizens who belong to minority groups of the equal right to vote. Fernand de Varennes, the U.N. special rapporteur on minority issues, speaking on the final day of a two-week visit to the United States, decried a Texas law that he said resulted in "gerrymandering" and dilution of voting rights of minorities in favour of white Americans.

  • Russia is increasing combat readiness in eastern Ukraine, defense ministry warns

    Both the US and Ukraine have warned that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine in the next few months.

  • WATCH: Iowa National Guard members come home in time for Thanksgiving

    WATCH: Iowa National Guard members come home in time for Thanksgiving

  • Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

    It's just a matter of time before stocks start to buckle, but there are investments out there that should weather the storm.

  • Government could have averted BA hostage crisis but failed to pass on message that Kuwait had been invaded

    British officials failed to pass on a warning about Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait that could have averted the capture of passengers and crew on a British Airways flight by Iraqi troops, the Government has admitted.

  • Waukesha parade horror made possible by left-wing district attorneys' attempts at bail reform, critics say

    Attempts at criminal bail reform that put violent offenders like Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. out on the street at low or no cost is endangering communities around the country, according to experts on criminal justice and law enforcement.

  • As snow falls, Syrian siblings detained near Polish-Belarus border

    Syrian siblings who had crossed into Poland from Belarus were detained by border guards near the town of Siemiatycze on Tuesday, as the first snow of the winter fell on the forests around the frontier. The brother, 24, and his 28-year-old sister, who did not want their identities be revealed, were among thousands of migrants who had travelled to Belarus in the hope of crossing into the European Union. Belarus has repeatedly denied this.

  • Big freeze on the way; make sure pets, plants protected

    The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a freeze warning for central Alabama beginning at 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

  • Social Security Isn’t Going Broke. But Prepare for Potential Benefits Cuts.

    Given some worrisome recent news about the program, clients are asking more questions. Here’s what advisors are saying.

  • Apple sues Israeli spyware company NSO Group

    Apple is suing an Israeli cyber firm and its parent company for allegedly targeting its users with spyware.On Tuesday, the iPhone maker said it had filed a lawsuit against NSO Group and its parent company, OSY Technologies.The Israeli company's pegasus software infects smartphones to enable the extraction of messages, photos and emails; record calls; and secretly activate microphones.It's allegedly been used to target journalists, human rights activists, and politicians.In its complaint, Apple said NSO's tools had been used in 2021 to:"target and attack Apple customers" and that "U.S. citizens have been surveilled by NSO’s spyware on mobile devices that can and do cross international borders."Apple alleged that NSO Group created more than 100 fake Apple ID user credentials to carry out its attacks.It said that its servers were not hacked, but that NSO misused and manipulated them to deliver the attacks on Apple users.Apple is seeking to also ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services or devices.NSO has always said its software is intended to be used by governments and law enforcement against criminals and terrorists.In a statement, it added that "thousands of lives" had been saved through the use of its tools.Apple plans to donate $10 million, as well as any damages recovered in the lawsuit, to cyber surveillance research groups.