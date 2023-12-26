Israeli airstrike kills Iranian commander in Syria

STORY: A senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guards has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Syria.

Iranian state tv interrupted its regular news broadcast to announce the death of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, describing him as one of the Guards' oldest advisers in Syria.

He is seen here with Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Guards' elite Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq in 2020.

Iranian officials have vowed revenge for his death, with the president saying it showed weakness on the part of Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Israel's military.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria.

Tehran's influence has grown in the country since it backed Syrian President Basher al-Assad in the civil war that erupted in 2011.