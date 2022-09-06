Israeli airstrike puts Syrian airport out of commission

Associated Press
·1 min read

Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday targeting the airport in the Syrian city of Aleppo for the second time in a week, this time putting it out of commission, Syrian state media said.

The Syrian government did not report any casualties.

State media, citing a military source, reported that Syrian anti-missile defense systems fired back at what they said were Israeli missiles.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition war monitor, the airstrikes also destroyed warehouses belonging to Iran-backed militias.

Israel launched airstrikes at Aleppo airport last week, damaging its runway and, according to the war monitor, a warehouse that likely stored a shipment of Iranian rockets.

Syria’s foreign minister last week said the attack “completely destroyed the navigation station with its equipment.”

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel defence minister's cleaner jailed for trying to spy for Iran-linked hackers

    The man offered to pass information on the defence minister to an Iran-linked group for money.

  • Security app alerts Georgia deputies to woman who says she was being held against her will

    A woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says dispatcher received a person in distress call Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. The call came from a personal security app, which gives live data and GPS location to the dispatcher. Through the app and call, deputies were told to be on the look out for a grey car heading north on Hwy 365.

  • Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report

    "Any actions to impose a price cap will lead to deficit on (initiating countries') own markets and will increase price volatility," Russia said.

  • Sri Lanka has an IMF deal, now it courts China and India

    LONDON/COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's International Monetary Fund bailout plan could be a turning point in its worst economic crisis, but far-from-stable politics and a need to get debt relief from competing powers China, India and Japan means some of the hardest work is still to come. President Ranil Wickremesinghe knows a lot of circles will need to be squared for IMF's $2.9 billion lifeline to become a reality. An impoverished population that forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee in July still needs to accept Wickremesinghe, seen by many as of the same political ilk and a man who faces a bristling opposition.

  • Russia's Lavrov calls Truss uncompromising, mocks her Macron comment

    Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said Truss' approach would not help Britain on the international stage. Lavrov said Truss tried to "defend Britain's interests without taking into account the positions of others in any way and without any attempt to compromise."

  • Canada stabbings: residents urged to shelter in place after reported sighting of suspect

    Emergency alert to phones warns residents in John Smith Cree Nation to shelter in place after Myles Sanderson reportedly seen

  • Ukraine's Air Force shoots down three Russian drones

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:50 During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Russian army in the skies over Ukraine. Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram Details: The military reports that the invaders continue to use operational-tactical UAVs over the territory of Ukraine for aerial reconnaissance and to adjust their attacks.

  • Israel says there's a 'high possibility' that veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot by its forces

    However, the IDF said it's "not possible to unequivocally determine" the source of the fatal gunshot, and won't pursue a criminal investigation.

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • Period dignity officer role scrapped after huge backlash to man being appointed

    A period dignity officer role has been scrapped by a group which claimed it faced “threats and abuse” after controversially handing the job to a man.

  • World’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- The car accident over the weekend that killed Cyrus Mistry -- scion of one of India’s best-known business families -- has reignited concerns about the poor state of India’s roads, identified by the World Bank as the world’s deadliest.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of M

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Hints at Advances in Kherson Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US MeasuresUkraine’s president hinted at progress in the Kherson-region counteroffensive after at least the third meeting in the past eight days with top military

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy 'rings' NYSE bell, seeks $400 billion in foreign investment

    KYIV/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remotely rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday as his nation appealed for billions of dollars in private investment to rebuild factories and industries destroyed by Russia. Zelenskiy's government launched a platform of over 500 projects worth $400 billion for foreign companies and private investors to help rebuild Ukraine's economy, even as the war with Russia drags on. Zelenskiy appeared on a video screen behind the platform overlooking the NYSE floor where the opening bell is traditionally rung.

  • Media show satellite images of destroyed pontoon crossing over Inhulets river

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:21 A Planet Labs satellite captured a destroyed pontoon crossing near Dariivka village in Kherson Oblast, which the Russian occupiers used to cross the Inhulets river.

  • John Legend says Kanye West 'was very upset with me that I didn’t support him running for president'

    The singer says West was unhappy that he didn't support his 2020 bid for the White House, which Legend calls "an operation run by the Trump campaign."

  • Burkina Faso blast: Dozens die after convoy hit

    The country's military ruler had pledged that his government would deal with the insecurity.

  • Liz Truss's Cabinet at a glance: Who's in and who's out?

    Liz Truss has begun announcing her Cabinet after being elected leader of the Conservative Party on Monday.

  • Two Russian embassy staff dead, four others killed in suicide bomb blast in Kabul

    KABUL (Reuters) -Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were among six people killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured at least 10 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry and Afghan officials said on Monday. The attack was claimed by Islamic State militant group on its channel on Telegram. Police said the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate, in one of the first such attacks since the Taliban took power last year.

  • US military to test launch ICBM on Tuesday

    The U.S. military will hold a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday, less than a month after the last such test, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson said Monday. Air Force Global Strike Command will hold an “operational test launch” of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM in the early morning of Sept. 7 from Vandenberg…

  • Hungary to set up anti-corruption body in bid to unlock EU funds

    Hungary will create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving non-government organisations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, the government said in a decree in its official gazette late on Monday. The move by Budapest is aimed at unlocking EU funds as nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is locked in battles with Brussels over corruption, migration, LGBTQ rights and democratic standards. The European Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban's government of undermining the rule of law.