Israeli airstrikes bombard southern Gaza; deadly raid occurs in West Bank: Live updates

As Israeli ground forces continued operations in northern Gaza, airstrikes bombarded the southern region of the enclave and an army raid in the occupied West Bank saw troops and Palestinian militants exchange heavy gunfire.

Israeli airstrikes hit at least two homes in southern Gaza late Thursday and Friday morning, survivors told the Associated Press. Mohammed Zaqout, the head of Gaza’s hospitals, said a total of 35 people were killed in airstrikes in Khan Younis and the nearby town of Rafah overnight.

In the West Bank, battle erupted between Israeli forces and militants in the town of Jenin. The Israeli military said it killed five militants in the raid and arrested 15 Palestinians. At least three Palestinians were killed in the raid and 15 were injured, Palestinian health officials said.

Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 17, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces in north Gaza seem poised to expand ground operations into the south, a region packed with hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians. On Wednesday, Israel dropped leaflets over Bani Suheila and other nearby areas, calling on residents to flee the area. Similar leaflets were dropped in northern Gaza ahead of Israel's initial ground invasion.

Over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war last month, according to Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas.

Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly civilians slain in Hamas' brutal attack on Israeli border communities on Oct. 7. Around 240 people were taken captive by militants.

Developments:

∎ A spokesperson for the Israeli military said troops overnight encountered and killed Hamas militants at a school in Gaza. The statement posted Friday on X said multiple weapons were found at the school.

∎ Israeli airstrikes hit locations near Damascus, the capital of Syria, according to Syria's state news agency. No injuries or death were reported.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Body of second hostage found near Al Shifa Hospital

The bodies of two of the approximately 240 people kidnapped in Israel during the Oct. 7 Hamas rampage have been found Thursday and Friday near Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, according to the Israeli military.

The body of Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old corporal in the Israeli military, was discovered on Friday near Gaza's largest hospital and has been taken back to Israel, the military said on X. An Israeli military spokesperson said Weiss was killed by Hamas but did not provide further details. Hamas said Marciano died in an Israeli airstrike.

19 year old CPL Noa Marciano was abducted and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.



Her body was found and extracted by IDF troops adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.



The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them. pic.twitter.com/f7eWBUrzVq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2023

A day earlier, the body of 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, who was taken hostage on Oct. 7, was found in a building near the Al Shifa complex. Her husband, Shmulik Weiss, was killed in the Hamas assault.

Weiss' cadaver was identified by forensic experts and her family was notified, a spokesperson for the Israeli military said on X. In the same building Weiss' body was discovered, Israeli troops also found military equipment and weapons that included rocket-propelled grenades, the Israeli military said.

Amid fuel shortage, aid agencies warn of mass starvation and thirst

Aid agencies warn Gaza's 2.2 million people are at risk of starvation amid a fuel shortage that's crippling aid distribution and water desalination plants.

The United Nation's World Food Program (WFP) issued a statement Thursday, urging for another aid passage to be opened as only 10% of necessary food supplies have entered Gaza since the start of the war on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, according to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, around 70% of the population in Gaza is drinking salinized and contaminated water.

“Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain in a statement. "With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation."

Communications appeared to be down in Gaza for a second day, effectively cutting off the enclave from the rest of the world, after a lack of fuel shut down all internet and phone networks Thursday, the main Palestinian telecom provider said.

Contributing: The Associated Press; John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Second body of hostage found