Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp as ground troops battle Hamas militants

A barrage of Israeli airstrikes leveled apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, with rescuers clawing through the destruction to pull men, women and children from the rubble. Israel said the strike, which targeted a senior Hamas military leader, destroyed a militant command center and an underground tunnel network. The toll from the attack in the Jabaliya camp was not immediately known. The director of the nearby hospital where casualties were taken, Dr. Atef Al-Kahlot, said hundreds of people were wounded or killed, but he did not provide exact figures. The Israeli military said dozens of militants were killed, including a key Hamas commander for northern Gaza. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on October 31, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/ap-top-headlines/ap-israeli-forces-battle-hamas-around-gaza-city-as-military-says-800000-have-fled-south/

