Israeli airstrikes in Gaza as pope decries 'appalling harvest' of civilians: Live updates

The death toll rose to 106 on Christmas day following one of Israel’s deadliest airstrikes on Gaza since the war began, hospital records showed, as refugee workers pulled dozens of bodies from the rubble at the Maghazi refugee camp.

At least seven children and a dozen women were killed in the bombing, which leveled a three-story building and shattered others in central Gaza, according to earlier hospital figures Sunday.

Israeli airstrikes flattened two homes in Gaza on Friday and killed more than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family.

Meanwhile, Christmas in Bethlehem, celebrated as the biblical birthplace of Jesus, was overcast be a somber mood at a time when celebrations would usually be filling the streets.

“Our message every year on Christmas is one of peace and love, but this year it’s a message of sadness, grief and anger in front of the international community with what is happening and going on in the Gaza Strip,” Bethlehem Mayor Hana Haniyeh said.

About 20,400 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, and 1.9 million people have been displaced across the battered enclave, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said.

The death toll among Israeli troops rose to 156 over the weekend, with 17 killed since Friday. About 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, and an estimated 240 were taken hostage.

Egypt proposes plan to end the war

Egypt released a proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, phased hostage releases and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts to administer Gaza and the West Bank, Egyptian officials told the Associated Press on Monday.

The plan includes releasing all remaining hostages in exchange for letting all Palestinians out of Israeli prisons. Nearly 8,000 Palestinians are held by Israel on security-related charges or convictions, according to Palestinian figures. The plan calls for the Israeli military to withdraw from Gaza and the Palestinian militants to halt rocket attacks on Israel.

The proposal was recently worked out with officials in Qatar and presented to Israel, Hamas, the United States and European governments but still appeared preliminary.

Israel’s War Cabinet, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were expected to meet later in the day on Monday to discuss the hostage situation, among other topics, an Israeli official told the AP, but the person would not say if the parties would discuss the Egyptian proposal.

Pope appeals for peace

Pope Francis blasted the weapons industry and its “instruments of death” that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for global peace and between Israelis and Palestinians.

Speaking from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Monday, Francis said he grieved the “abominable attack” of Hamas on Oct. 7 and called for the release of hostages. He also begged for an end to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the “appalling harvest of innocent civilians” as he called for humanitarian aid.

Francis devoted his Christmas Day blessing to a call for peace in the world, noting the biblical story of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem sent a message of peace. But he said the town “is a place of sorrow and silence” this year.

From Armenia and Azerbaijan to Syria and Yemen, Ukraine to South Sudan and Congo and the Korean peninsula, Francis appealed for humanitarian initiatives, dialogue and security to prevail over violence and death in his annual “Urbi et Orbi”, or “To the City and the World.”

He called for peace between Israel and Palestinians, and for the conflict to be resolved “through sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community.”

Vatican officials said about 70,000 people filled St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ noonday speech and blessing. They included many people flying Palestinian flags, as well as some Ukrainian ones.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war updates: Israeli strikes continue through Christmas