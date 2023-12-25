Israeli airstrikes kill 100 in one of war's deadliest nights

STORY: Israeli airstrikes killed more than 100 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

It made for one of the besieged enclave's deadliest nights of Israel's 11-week-old battle with Hamas.

Strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Christmas Day on Monday.

Residents and Palestinian media say Israel stepped up air and ground shelling in central Gaza.

At least 70 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit the Maghazi refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry spokesman said, adding that many were women and children.

The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident and was committed to minimizing harm to civilians.

Hamas denies the Israeli charge that it operates in densely populated areas or uses civilians as human shields.

The Palestinian Red Crescent published footage of wounded residents being transported to hospitals. It said Israeli warplanes were bombing main roads, hindering the passage of ambulances and emergency vehicles.