Israeli ambassador to Ukraine on the aftermath of Hamas attack – interview

Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, explained in an interview with NV Radio on Oct. 9 how Israel is preparing for a ground operation against Hamas militants, what help it expects from the world and Ukraine, and how the country reacts to the brutal attack.

NV: Among other things, we heard the opinion that right now, after such an attack by Hamas, Israel has about seven to 10 days to deal with this problem, to protect its territory from terrorists and to rescue the hostages.

Because later, if more time passes, other factions may join, and new fronts may open against Israel. How do you assess such a time frame?

Brodsky: First of all, today is the third day since Hamas launched its terrorist aggression against Israel. You know there are already more than 700 dead and thousands of wounded. And now Israel is moving to the next stage of the operation aimed at destroying Hamas’ infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. I don’t think anyone in Israel feels any time limits. Israel will operate in the Gaza Strip as long as necessary until the goal is achieved, which is primarily the destruction of the terrorist infrastructure and the protection of Israeli civilians.

As for the possibility of Hezbollah [Lebanese militant group] joining in the north, unfortunately, such a possibility exists. Israel has made it very clear that if Hezbollah joins, it will pay a high price for it. And it warned Hezbollah and Iran against joining this war. We hope this won’t happen. And we’ll do everything to protect Israel and Israelis.

NV: We also heard the opinion, I would like to quote it, that now is the time for revenge. After what happened, after the terrorists shot ordinary civilians, regardless of whether they were women, children, old people, military, or civilians, can we claim that vengeance will guide the Israeli government’s actions going forward?

Brodsky: I think that every responsible politician and military leader should put aside emotions and think about achieving goals. And the goal, no matter how it sounds, is to destroy Hamas’ infrastructure — not to take revenge. It’s clear that all Israelis now have a desire to take revenge for the hundreds of innocent victims who died at the hands of terrorists. But, first, we need to achieve the goal of this operation, as I said, which is to destroy Hamas’ infrastructure and do everything to ensure that nothing like this happens again, ever.

NV: Do you think a major Israeli ground operation in Gaza is inevitable?

Brodsky: It’s difficult for me to say what considerations the military is currently guided by and what data they have. But the only thing I know is that Israel has mobilized more than 300,000 reservists and is preparing for a ground operation. Indeed, they’re doing everything to launch this operation. It’s difficult to say whether this operation will take place or not. But Israel is preparing for such a possibility.

Of course, this is not a simple operation if it takes place. It’s clear that the Gaza Strip is the most densely populated enclave in the world, with about two million people living there, and thousands of terrorists with a developed infrastructure staying there. But if it’s necessary to conduct a ground operation to destroy this infrastructure, Israel will do it.

NV: I would like to ask you about the reaction of the Arab countries. We’ve seen quite neutral statements from Oman or, for example, Egypt. They say they condemn if civilians die, and of course they call for peace.

But Saudi Arabia declares completely different things. In fact, they call for negotiations with terrorists. Qatar says Israel bears sole responsibility for what happened. Was it a surprise?

Brodsky: It’s necessary to distinguish between official statements and what is really thought in the Arab countries. I think the Arab countries understand very well that Iran’s desire to prevent the signing of an agreement with Saudi Arabia was one of the reasons for this attack on Israel. Because preparations were underway to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia in the near future. It’s clear that Iran didn’t like that very much. And I think one of the goals was to thwart these plans.

Israel has allies in the Arab world, we have strong relations with many countries in the Arab world. We’re in touch with them. And this connection hasn’t been interrupted for the past few days. I think it’s [beneficial] for most Arab countries that the terror infrastructure in Gaza be destroyed. In this regard, our countries’ interests coincide. And to neutralize Iran’s ability to fuel terror in all countries, not only in the Middle East, but also in Ukraine, in Europe in general, and in various other parts of the world.

NV: Why exactly Iran felt threatened by potential restoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia?

Brodsky: I think everything is quite simple. Iran doesn’t hide its plans to destroy Israel. For Iran, this is a reason and an opportunity to strengthen its position in the Muslim world. And Iran leads terrorists all over the world, finances them, and supplies weapons.

Therefore, any peace agreement in the Middle East, any possibility of peace in our region is, of course, like a “red rag” for Iran. Iran is doing everything to thwart these plans. And we have no illusions about Iran, we’ve always taken the threats emanating from this country seriously. I think there’s no need to explain to Ukraine what threat Iran poses today.

NV: Is Israel ready to say that it was Iran that was behind the preparation of this attack on your country?

Brodsky: I think all information will be verified. But we don’t need any new evidence to say that Iran supports terror, supplies terrorists with weapons. We’ve talked about it before, and we’re talking about it now. And I’m sure there will be more specific information that will link what is happening in Israel today to what Iran is doing.

NV: Can this be seen as one of the stages of the Third World War?

Brodsky: Of course, everything is interrelated in the world, we live in a global world. And the situation in Ukraine affects the situation in the Middle East. And we can say the same the other way around. But I would still not talk about the fact that the Third World War is already underway. I hope the situation still cannot be called a world war. Of course, the situation is extremely dangerous. And yet another source of tension in the Middle East is now in a hot phase. We’ve talked about this many times that the Middle East is a powder keg and Israel is sitting on top of this powder keg.

Unfortunately, that powder keg has now blown up. We’re now primarily focused on securing Israel and Israelis, achieving the goals of this operation. I think the time for analysis will come a bit later. I think everything should be done now to neutralize the immediate terror threat and destroy the terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. This is what Israel is doing right now.

NV: Didn’t Russia express its condolences in connection with the fact that, as of this moment, it’s known that hundreds of people could have died, and these are not final figures yet?

Brodsky: I won’t discuss other countries and their reaction to what is happening. The only thing I can say is that we’re grateful to Ukraine and the leadership of Ukraine, Ukrainians for supporting Israel. We’re feeling this support, it’s absolutely sincere support. You probably saw that Israeli flags appeared on many billboards in Kyiv and other cities yesterday, and we’re feeling this support on various levels. [Ukrainian] President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, there were many statements in support of Israel. This is extremely important to us, and we really appreciate it.

NV: Russia declared that Ukraine had sold weapons to Hamas. How seriously is this information taken in Israel?

Brodsky: I haven’t seen such reports in Israel yet. In any case, we have no confirmation of this information. And I haven’t seen anything like that in the Israeli media. But of course, we’ll take into account the statements of Ukrainian representatives on this issue.

NV: Today, [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov is meeting with the Secretary General of the Arab League. What do you expect from this meeting?

Brodsky: We’re busy fighting terror now. And I think now is not the time for any peace plans. Israel has a clear task that we must fulfil. And it takes time. But we’re not limited by time, and we won’t accept any pressure on us in this matter since the rules of the game have really changed now. And whatever we have to do, we’ll do to destroy the terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

And anywhere else if they pose a threat to Israeli citizens. As for contacts, no contact with terrorists is acceptable to Israel. We’ve talked about it before, and we’re talking about it now. There should be no contact with terrorists, especially amid a real war that began in Israel and the Middle East three days ago.

NV: What is the U.S. policy on this crisis?

Brodsky: Americans support Israel. The United States is probably our main strategic partner, so it’s quite expected that the United States supports Israel. And in a military sense, I believe that this step by the Americans is primarily intended to confirm U.S. support for Israel and send a signal to all those who want or plan to join the attack on Israel that it’s better not to do this because Israel is not alone, and it has friends and partners. But, on the other hand, Israel always relies exclusively on its own strength, and Israel will have enough strength to deal with terror.

NV: What is known about the hostages?

Brodsky: Hostages is a very painful topic for Israel. Indeed, Hamas holds an unprecedented number of Israeli hostages. There is an appeal to the Israeli government to try to solve this problem. Unfortunately, I don’t have any new information about what’s happening on this matter.

But I think the Israeli government is dealing with it, and that’s one of the main issues we’ll have to address. And we’ve seen all the terrible footage of the treatment of hostages by Hamas, women and children who are in their captivity. And I’m sure this is extremely painful footage and an extremely painful situation for everyone in Israel.

NV: There are Arab citizens in Israel. Is a certain destabilization possible because of that?

Brodsky: Everything is possible, I won’t reject any scenario. Israel is doing everything to prevent this from happening. And I wouldn’t paint them all with one brush. Israeli Arabs are mostly loyal citizens of Israel. But unfortunately, there have been incidents in the past involving Israeli Arabs. And I hope this time they will be smart enough not to join the unrest. And Israel will do everything to prevent this from happening.

NV: From what we saw, Hamas leaders were in Qatar, and some in Malaysia.

What does this mean for Israel’s relations with Qatar, Malaysia and other countries that may have helped the terrorists in some way?

Brodsky: First of all, the countries you mentioned have no diplomatic relations with Israel. As for Hamas leaders, I can say that none of those involved in the organization of this attack will go unpunished. And retribution will come, sooner or later, but it will catch up with anyone who has anything to do with this terrorist attack.

NV: We’re talking about Qatar, which can welcome terrorists and at the same time build its reputation as a very respectable country. How did it happen?

Brodsky: I have no answer to this question. Unfortunately, this is not the only example of a double standard in this world. There are many other examples.

NV: What do you think the international community cannot see?

Brodsky: I think that, unfortunately, in many cases, in the United Nations, in general, the world has not been able to effectively counter terror, illegality, violation of international law. And, unfortunately, Israel has been experiencing this for decades, it’s not the first time that the international community and international organizations are powerless against terror, cannot find an effective antidote, we must rely only on ourselves. And I think that, unfortunately, nothing has changed in this regard.

NV: I would like to finish [the interview] with Iran. What further steps do you expect from it?

Brodsky: As for Iran, we don’t expect anything good from them. We understand that Iran will continue [fomenting] terrorism. If we don’t unite against Iran, as we’ve been calling for many years, we see in Iran the root of evil and many problems in the world, not only for us, but also for Ukraine, among others. Therefore, only together we can oppose Iran. And, of course, it’s necessary to strengthen sanctions against Iran. It’s necessary to prevent the sale of Iranian weapons to various countries and terrorists. Israel won’t be able to do this alone, we need the support of all countries. And, in particular, Ukraine.

