Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Jennifer Koons
·1 min read
In this article:
Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House.

Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each other out, particularly on the most contentious issues like Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The big picture: This is a farewell tour for Rivlin, whose seven-year term ends next month. Isaac Herzog will become Israel's next president on July 9.

  • Rivlin met last week with Bennett and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to coordinate the message to the U.S. on Iran, Axios reported.

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Lapid in Rome on Sunday where they discussed regional stability, according to spokesman Ned Price following the meeting.

Erdan will continue to serve as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.

