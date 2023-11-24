Israeli armoured vehicles move away as truce begins

STORY: There were no major reports of bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks, as the two sides started a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, the first pause in a 48-day-old war that has devastated the Hamas-ruled territory.

The truce began at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT), involving a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, the release of 13 Israeli women and children hostages by the militants later in the day and aid to flow into the besieged enclave.

A number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons were also to be freed in exchange.

A Reuters correspondent near the northern part of Gaza heard no Israeli air force activity overhead, and saw no tell-tale contrails typically left by Palestinian rocket launches.