Israeli army announces 4-hour pause in fighting for supply delivery

Palestinians crowd to buy Egyptian frozen meat after the Israeli authorities allowed it to enter from the Karem Shalom crossing into the Gaza Strip. This is the first time frozen meat has entered since the war between Israel and the Hamas movement started. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Israel's military has announced a four-hour tactical pause in fighting in a camp in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Military activities there would be temporarily suspended for humanitarian reasons, an army spokesman announced in Arabic on the X platform. The pause is so that the population can obtain supplies, he wrote.

Israel's military had previously called on residents of the embattled city of Khan Younis in the south of the coastal area to seek safety in Rafah near the Egyptian border.

On Saturday, the army also designated a route for civilians to bypass the route previously used for fleeing through Khan Younis, which the military said was dangerous.

Thousands of Palestinians have taken shelter in tents in Rafah, according to reports.

Following the expansion of Israeli attacks to the central section of the Gaza Strip, there is hardly any space left for the internally displaced persons, according to UN information.

The city of Rafah, for example, is "bursting at the seams," the Gaza Director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Thomas White, said a few days ago.

People search for victims between the rubble of a damaged building following an Israeli attack on Al-Wawi family building in Nuseirat Camp, Gaza Strip. Naaman Omar/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A general view of a damaged building following an Israeli attack on Al-Wawi family building in Nuseirat Camp, Gaza Strip. Naaman Omar/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa