Israeli army besieges homes of fugitives in West Bank raid

6
MAJDI MOHAMMED
·3 min read

AQABAT JABR REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli army raided a refugee camp near the Palestinian city of Jericho on Saturday, besieging houses it said were being used as hideouts for Palestinian attackers and shooting at residents who opened fire. The fighting wounded six Palestinians, two seriously, said the Palestinian Health Ministry, and jolted a generally quiet oasis town that has seen less violence than other West Bank cities.

The army said it entered the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp southwest of Jericho in the occupied West Bank to search for suspects involved in a shooting attack last week at a nearby Israeli settlement.

Last Saturday, with the West Bank on edge after the deadliest Israeli military raid in two decades and two subsequent Palestinian attacks in east Jerusalem that killed seven people, the army said a Palestinian gunman had opened fire in a restaurant at a settlement near Jericho. After firing one bullet, the gunman fled the scene, the army said. No one was wounded.

The army said several Palestinians had holed up in their homes after the shooting with the help of family and were planning future attacks.

To force the fugitives to surrender, a military bulldozer clawed at the walls of one of the homes as an Israeli commander shouted threats over a loudspeaker. Camp residents reported receiving text messages urging families to keep their children inside and avoid clashing with Israeli troops.

The suspects and family members trickled out of one of the homes and turned themselves in, the military said. Security forces had leveled much of the house, leaving a pile of rubble and twisted metal. Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at military jeeps as they rumbled down the camp streets, while some gunmen opened fire. The Israeli military fired back, wounding six, none critically, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The incursion comes as violence rises in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank under Israel's new far-right government, which has taken a combative stance against the Palestinians. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

The Israeli army has ramped up near-nightly raids in the occupied West Bank since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks within Israel last spring. Over the last year and a half of escalating raids, Jericho has remained a sort of sleepy desert town, spared much of the violence.

Since last week's shooting at the nearby settlement, the Israeli military has blocked access to several roads into Jericho — a closure that has placed the city under a semi-blockade, disrupting business and creating hourslong bottlenecks at checkpoints that affected even Palestinian security forces, footage showed.

The Palestinian Authority, in retaliation for last week's raid into the Jenin refugee camp that killed 10 Palestinians, declared a halt to security coordination with Israel.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem. Some 30 people were killed in Israel by Palestinians in 2022.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran blames Israel for drone strike caught on video, threatens retaliation

    Iran has blamed Israel for a drone strike that hit a military factory over the weekend and threatened to retaliate, saying it has 'inherent right' to respond.

  • Azzi: Ilhan Omar: 'I am a survivor of war'

    The reality is that Israel has become a land where Palestinian territories have become Bantustans, where land is stolen from farmers, olive trees uprooted, water denied, health care limited, homes de…

  • Hamas is stuck in a Catch-22 of its own making with new Gaza chaos | Opinion

    I don’t see Israel and Hamas as being interested in expanding upon the recent flair of hostilities. But all the ingredients for violence are there.

  • Germany asks Sweden for launchers to boost IRIS-T air defences for Ukraine: Spiegel

    Germany is talking to the Swedish government about buying mobile launchers that would boost the capabilities of IRIS-T air defence systems that Berlin is planning to send to Ukraine, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing sources. Germany has shipped one IRIS-T system to Ukraine and plans to send more, answering Kyiv's pleas for air defences to repel Russian missile and drone attacks that have wreaked destruction on cities since the start of the invasion nearly a year ago.

  • Satellite photos: Damage at Iran military site hit by drone

    Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Friday showed damage done to what Iran describes as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries. While Iran has offered no explanation yet of what the workshop manufactured, the drone attack threatened to again raise tensions in the region. Already, worries have grown over Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, with a top United Nations nuclear official warning the Islamic Republic had enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses.

  • Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues

    Iraqi protesters rallied Friday in Baghdad, demanding the government take action to stop the economic crisis and the slide of the national currency after the Iraqi dinar plunged further. Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channeling of dollars to Iran and Syria from Iraq have severely restricted Iraq's access to hard currency.

  • Today’s modern Israel is a montage of emotions, cultures and religious traditions

    Political conflicts are ever-present as Jews, Christians and Muslims gather from around the world.

  • Israel probes legality of US giving artifact to Palestinians

    An ivory spoon dating back 2,700 years that was recently repatriated to the Palestinian Authority from the United States has sparked a dispute with Israel's new far-right government over the cultural heritage in the occupied West Bank. The clash brings into focus the political sensitivities surrounding archaeology in the Middle East, where Israelis and Palestinians each use ancient artifacts to support their claims over the land. Israel's ultranationalist heritage minister has ordered officials to examine the legality of the U.S. government's historic repatriation of the artifact to the Palestinians earlier this month, and is calling for annexing archaeology in the occupied West Bank.

  • Israel Braces for the ‘Terrifying’ Crisis Bibi Wanted All Along

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / ReutersJERUSALEM—In Jerusalem, standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken uncharacteristically minced no words: The United States, he said, wanted to stress “our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society

  • Sri Lanka marks independence anniversary amid economic woes

    Sri Lanka marked its 75th independence anniversary on Saturday as a bankrupt nation, with many citizens angry, anxious and in no mood to celebrate. Many Buddhists and Christian clergy had announced a boycott of the celebration in the capital, while activists and others expressed anger at what they see as a waste of money in a time of severe economic crisis. Despite the criticism, armed troops paraded along the main esplanade in Colombo, showcasing military equipment as navy ships sailed in the sea and helicopters and aircraft flew over the city.

  • China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots

    LONDON (Reuters) -CanSino Biologics Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said on Friday he was confident his company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology was as good as shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves in China after the country abandoned its zero-COVID policy in December, domestic companies like CanSino are racing to develop mRNA COVID vaccines. The country - which experienced a wave of infections across its 1.4 billion population after the sudden relaxation of COVID restrictions - has so far declined to use mRNA vaccines from abroad, and has yet to approve a domestic one that uses the technology.

  • Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

    Japan's government will begin restricting exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China in Spring after it amends a foreign exchange law to allow the change, Kyodo News reported on Saturday. The new regulation will not mention China specifically in a bid to reduce the risk of retaliation by Beijing, the report said, without saying where it obtained the information. Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the United States in halting shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment produced by the likes of Nikon Corp and ASML Holdings in a bid to stop China developing and advanced chips that could be used to enhance its military power, sources told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports.

  • Ancient gemstones discovered in the drains of Roman baths, archaeologists say

    “You don’t find such gems on low-status Roman sites,” one expert said.

  • Putin vows Russia will be victorious in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin invoked the victory over Nazi Germany to justify his invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are readying for a renewed onslaught as the Kremlin tries to reshape the battlefield. Debora Patta has more.

  • Post falsely claims photos show cash seized from Nigerian presidential candidate

    Ahead of Nigeria’s presidential ballot on February 25, images have appeared on social media with claims that they show trucks filled with cash belonging to the ruling party's candidate Bola Tinubu. The post, shared more than 14,000 times, alleges authorities seized the money while it was being transported to a bank in Lagos. But this is false: the photos are from old and unrelated events.The post was published on Facebook on January 28, 2023. Screenshot showing the false post, taken on January 3

  • Police traffic stops can alienate communities and lead to violent deaths like Tyre Nichols' -- is it time to rethink them?

    The fatal beating of Tyre Nichols started after he was pulled over by cops. City of Memphis via APThe killing of Tyre Nichols has raised questions about the use and risks of a routine part of U.S. policing: the traffic stop. Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a beating by five officers three days earlier. The violence occurred after the 29-year-old Black man was pulled over while driving in Memphis, Tennessee. The officers, all of whom are also Black, have

  • The real reason Ukraine won’t be joining the EU any time soon

    The European Union wants Ukraine as a member state, but not any time soon. It cannot fast-track Kyiv’s membership for fear of bankrupting itself.

  • Nissan Claims It's on Track to Sell Solid-State Batteries in 2028

    We’ve known for a while now that Nissan is investing heavily in solid-state batteries. They promise to charge faster while also being lighter and less expensive to produce. Recently, David Moss, Nissan’s European head of Research & Development, sat down with Autocar for an interview where he claimed the company is still on track to hit its 2028 production target.

  • Sunday's letters: Fight takeover at New College, for students' sake

    Takeover of New College by Gov. Ron DeSantis' conservative board members comes with callous disregard for students, faculty, alumni and the community.

  • Seven teenagers trigger landmine in Izium, all have shrapnel wounds

    Seven teenagers have triggered a fragment of a Russian anti-personnel butterfly mine, all children received shrapnel wounds. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Quote: "Today [3 February - ed.