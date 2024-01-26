Israeli army: Heavy fighting continues in Khan Younis

Palestinian children inspect their damaged homes next to the destroyed mosque in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Israel's army reported on Friday that it is continuing its intensive fighting in the southern city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip as soldiers attacked dozens of targets of the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas.

"Terrorists were killed by the troops during fighting in the area," the army said, adding that there were several casualties in various operations. The military said it also attacked Hamas infrastructure again in the north of the coastal strip.

According to eyewitnesses, thousands of people fled Khan Younis due to the fierce fighting. The largest city in the south of the Gaza Strip is considered a Hamas stronghold.

Israel believes senior Hamas officials are hiding in tunnels in Khan Younis and that militants are keeping Israeli hostages in the extensive underground network, too.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Thursday that Israeli units had bombed and shelled the area around the al-Amal hospital. Rescue workers and people seeking help could no longer reach it.

The Israeli military announced early on Friday that it was in contact with the medical staff of the Nasser and al-Amal hospitals in Khan Younis to ensure their continued operation.

According to the United Nations, some 18,000 internally displaced people have sought refuge in the Nasser hospital alone. However, according to the army, many people have voluntarily decided to leave the hospitals via an escape corridor.

Israel's military rejected reports of sieges or attacks on the two hospitals as "blatant misinformation." The army has said that there are indications that Hamas is using both hospitals for its own purposes.

The Gaza war was triggered by the brutal massacre carried out by Hamas militants and other Palestinian extremist groups in Israel on October 7.

Palestinian families flee the city of Khan Yunis on the coastal road leading to Rafah amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment. Mohammed Talatene/dpa