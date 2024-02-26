Israeli army says many dead as military operation in Gaza continues

Smoke rises from damaged buildings in the northern Gaza Strip seen from southern Israel as fighting between Israeli troops and Islamist Hamas militants continues. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The Israeli army says it has stepped up its attacks in the Gaza Strip as aid organizations continue to warn of the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the embattled coastal strip.

In one neighbourhood of Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said "over than 30 terrorists" were killed within one day.

In Khan Younis, in Gaza's southern region, one militant "armed with an RBG" was killed by the Israeli air force, the IDF said, referring to a rocket-propelled grenade. Numerous weapons and other military equipment were also found, the army said.

Meanwhile, two Israeli towns on the edge of the Gaza Strip were hit by rocket alarms again on Monday morning. According to Israeli figures, more than 14,500 rockets have been fired at Israel from the coastal area since the start of the war.

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has now risen to 29,692, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority The figures cannot be independently verified, but are considered reliable by international organizations.

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre carried out by Hamas militants and other extremist groups on October 7 in Israel near the border with Gaza.

More than 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side and some 240 were kidnapped and taken into Gaza. Israel has responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in the coastal region, causing international criticism due to the high number of civilian casualties.