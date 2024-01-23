Israeli army says operations in Khan Younis are expanding

A woman holds a toddler as Palestinian families flee the city of Khan Yunis on the coastal road leading to Rafah amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The Israeli army said on Tuesday it was intensifying its campaign in Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza where Israeli officials believe Hamas' military leaders have their stronghold.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that troops have "carried out an extensive operation during which they encircled Khan Younis and deepened the operation in the area."

The IDF said "dozens of terrorists" have been killed in the past 24 hours in Khan Younis and that "ground troops engaged in close-quarters combat" with militants.

Israel believes senior Hamas officials are hiding in tunnels in Khan Younis and that militants are keeping Israeli hostages in the extensive underground network, too.

The army announced an expansion of its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. In December the IDF said that its troops had begun to encircle Khan Younis.

Israeli military operations have been steadily ramping up in the city, with IDF ground troops engaged in hand-to-hand fighting amid frequent airstrikes from above.