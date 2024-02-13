Israeli army: Video from tunnel shows Hamas leader al-Sinwar in Gaza

Yehya al-Sinwar, leader of the Palestinian Islamic Movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, attends a rally marking the 46th anniversary of the Land Day. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The Israeli military has released a video allegedly showing the head of the Palestinian militant organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yehya al-Sinwar, and some of his relatives.

If the recording is authentic, these would be the first images of him since the start of the war. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday evening that the video was recorded on October 10. It was taken from a surveillance camera in a tunnel in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the short recording, a man can be seen from behind walking through the tunnel section captured by the camera and his silhouette resembles that of al-Sinwar. According to the military, the other people seen are said to be al-Sinwar's wife and children. The only person seen from the front is said to be al-Sinwar's brother Ibrahim.

The authenticity of the video could not initially be independently confirmed.

The Gaza war began on October 7 when terrorist squads commanded by al-Sinwar from Hamas and allied extremist groups attacked southern Israel. They killed around 1,200 people and took another 250 hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip was considered a Hamas stronghold. The Israeli armed forces have been deployed there for several weeks and, according to their own account, have largely destroyed the Hamas militias active there.

It is not known where the Hamas warlord and his command staff are today. "The hunt for al-Sinwar will not end until we catch him, dead or alive," said Hagari.