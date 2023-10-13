Hamas flaunt Israeli babies and children in chilling video

A Hamas terrorist holding a crying baby placed on top of his rifle

Hamas has released chilling footage that appears to show terrorists picking up and cradling Israeli babies and small children.

The 49-second video includes a clip of a gunman clutching a crying baby placed on top of a rifle.

In another, a baby gurgles as a Hamas terrorist pats it on the back while walking out of what looks like a living room.

The footage also shows a little boy sitting on the knee of a terrorist, surrounded by at least eight more, in the garden of what appears to be a family home.

A masked man is also seen holding a small boy and another baby as he speaks to the camera in Arabic.

It is not known where or when the footage was taken or whether the children, or their parents, are still alive.

Hamas released the footage as Israel Defense Forces prepare to mount a ground assault in Gaza after warning 1.1 million civilians to evacuate their homes.

Dozens of Israeli children are known to have been killed or kidnapped by Hamas after it mounted its attack last Saturday.

It is feared that more than 100 Israeli hostages will be used by the terrorists as human shields.

The video may have been also released in response to some of the horrific images published by the Israeli government which appear to show babies and infants murdered by Hamas.

The images showed a blood-stained infant, still dressed in a babygrow and nappy, lying inside a small body bag.

“This is the most difficult image we’ve ever posted. As we are writing this we are shaking,” the Israeli government’s foreign ministry said in a post on Twitter.

“We went back and forth about posting this, but we need each and every one of you to know. This happened.”

On Friday, the foreign ministry posted another two graphic images. One showed a man who had been shot in the head, while another showed a limp, half-naked body being driven away on a motorbike.

Alongside the images, it wrote: “Women and girls raped. People burned alive. Young kids kidnapped. Babies tortured and murdered. Parents executed in front of their young children. Hamas is ISIS.”

