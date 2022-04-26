An Israeli bride said she planned a twerking flash mob for her wedding and fulfilled her years-long dream of going viral

The videos have more than 10 million views. Nicolle Wolicki via TikTok

TikToks of a bride who said she performed a flash mob at her wedding received 10 million views.

The twerking instructor said she wanted her wedding to be focused on dancing and fun.

She said it helped make the day special after 50 guests canceled due to a shooting the night before.

An Israeli bride has gone viral on TikTok with a video that appeared to show her performing in a surprise group dance that she said shocked her guests and husband at her wedding reception.

Nicolle Wolicki is a dance instructor based in Kfar Yona, Israel, who specializes in twerking — a dance move characterized by a thrusting of the hips and backside. As previously reported by Insider, twerking originated in the early 1990s from the New Orleans "bounce" music scene.

On April 14 and 17, she posted two videos showing her and a group of nine other women performing a surprise dance to a pop remix of songs by Beyoncé and Sean Paul. She told Insider the dance was part of her wedding, which took place outside Jerusalem.

Wolicki and the other dancers can be seen twerking in a triangular formation in the videos, which now have a combined total of more than 10 million views.

The second video, which has 9.9 million views, is Wolicki's most viewed video to date — the dancer, who first downloaded TikTok in March 2020, previously posted dance challenge videos that received thousands of views each.

Wolicki told Insider that within two weeks of her wedding videos going viral, her follower count on TikTok grew from 3,000 to 22,000.

She said her husband and guests had no idea she was going to do a dance, telling Insider she wanted to perform as a "gift to everybody" in attendance. After choreographing the dance with a friend, she said she got a group of women from the Maccabi Tel Aviv cheerleaders team, which she used to cheer with, to perform the two-minute routine with her.

Though Wolicki said her husband and family loved the flash mob, she told Insider, "I'm a bit of a perfectionist, so for me, it wasn't the best performance that we could have pulled off," but added, "I absolutely love performing and the adrenaline it gives me, so doing it gave my mood a big boost."

Wolicki told Insider she wasn't in the best spirits before she starred in the performance because she found out that 50 guests — including three bridesmaids — were no longer attending the ceremony following a shooting the night before in Tel Aviv that killed two people and wounded several others.

Wolicki and her husband Chen Vaishenker. Nicolle Wolicki

"I was crying at the beginning of the wedding because I thought, if three of my bridesmaids aren't coming, then who's going to come?" she said.

She told Insider that around 220 guests still came to her wedding, and everyone seemed to enjoy their day. "The energy at the wedding was really good, and my husband and I just kept dancing throughout to keep people in a good mood," she said.

Wolicki got married on April 8, 2022. Nicolle Wolicki

Wolicki, who comes from a Jewish family, said she did not want a religious ceremony officiated by a rabbi, but instead wanted to have a wedding that was "a big party with people dancing to hip-hop music." She said she did not even rent any chairs for the reception, hoping it would encourage more people to stay on the dance floor.

Overall, Wolicki told Insider the experience of going viral on TikTok was like a "dream come true" that made the unfortunate events of the night before feel more bearable.

"I put so much effort in every dance video I do and have been trying to go viral on social media for years. When this video took off, it felt like the icing on the cake to my wedding day," she said.

