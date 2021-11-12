Israeli court orders boy returned to Italy within 15 days

·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli appeals court has said a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy must be returned to his relatives there within 15 days, upholding an earlier ruling in a bitter custody battle with family members in Israel.

Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling were among 14 people killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. His maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy are both seeking custody.

Ronen Dalyahu, a lawyer for the relatives in Israel, confirmed the ruling, which was issued late Thursday, and said they are considering an appeal. Lawyers for the paternal relatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This week, an Italian judge issued an international arrest warrant for the boy’s grandfather, who whisked Eitan to Israel on a private jet in September.

Last month, an Israeli court ordered the boy to be returned to his relatives in Italy, where he was living before the crash, saying that was “the place of his normal residence.” It also ordered his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, who had brought him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees.

The grandfather has defended his decision to spirit the boy away, saying it was in the child’s best interest. He drove Eitan from Italy to Switzerland without the other relatives’ knowledge before flying him to Israel. He has not commented on the Italian arrest warrant.

Eitan’s paternal relatives say he was taken without their knowledge and they had filed a legal complaint in Italy seeking his return.

Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time of the accident. After his release from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment, Italian juvenile court officials ruled the child would live with a paternal aunt, Aya Biran, near Pavia, in northern Italy.

In the earlier ruling, the Tel Aviv family court said Eitan’s residence was in Italy, where his family moved when he was only a month old. The judge concluded that his relocation to Israel was unlawful and violated the guardianship rights of his aunt.

The judge also called on the family to reconcile, saying it was in the boy’s interests.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gaza doctor seeks apology from Israel for daughters' deaths

    Izzeldin Abuelaish captured widespread sympathy in Israel when he lost three daughters and a niece in an Israeli strike during the 2009 war in the Gaza Strip. Now, the Palestinian doctor is seeking justice in Israel's highest court. Abuelaish is scheduled to appear before the Supeme Court in Jerusalem on Monday in hopes of receiving an apology from Israel and compensation for his loss.

  • Iran-backed Houthi rebels detain Yemeni U.S. Embassy staff after breaching compound in Sanaa

    The State Department on Thursday called on Iran-backed Houthi rebels to release Yemeni U.S. Embassy staff the fighters detained in the northern city of Sanaa after breaching the compound in the war-ravaged country.Details: A State Department spokesperson in an emailed statement also called on the Houthis to "immediately vacate" the complex and "return all seized property." Most of those detained, who worked outside of the compound on duties including security, had been released, the spokesperson

  • Attorney: No more `Black pastors' in court for Arbery case

    An attorney for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told the judge Thursday he doesn't want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man's family. Kevin Gough represents William “Roddie” Bryan, who along with father and son Greg and Travis McMichael is charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery's Feb. 23, 2020, killing. Gough told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley that he was concerned Sharpton's presence in court Wednesday was an attempt to intimidate the disproportionately white jury hearing the case.

  • Climate draft backs away from end to fossil fuel subsidies

    Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely. The latest draft proposal from the meeting’s chair released Friday calls on countries to accelerate “the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.” A previous version Wednesday had called on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel.”

  • Chicago conceal carry holder guns down car thief after being shot at in the street

    A Chicago homeowner shot and killed a a man Wednesday after witnessing an attempted theft from a vehicle.

  • Inside Israel’s makeshift COVID bunker

    This is Israel’s nuclear command bunker… built more than a decade ago out of concern over Iran's nuclear program and missile exchanges with Lebanon and Gaza. But on this day - it’s being used by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and top aides as a pseudo pandemic command center to simulate a turn for the worse in the fight against COVID. Thursday’s drill simulates an outbreak of a vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant to which children are vulnerable, describing such an eventuality as "the next war." Bennett spoke to Reuters from the facility in the Jerusalem hills about the drill. "Well the first lesson we are learning in the midst national pandemic exercise is that we have to prepare for the next war and not the previous war."To enhance the challenge of the one-day exercise, Bennett had been kept unaware of specific scenarios The script sees a fictitious strain, "Omega", bypassing the vaccines which Israel rolled out at record pace this year. Omega also sickens children - largely spared by the actual virus - prompting mass hospitalizations and school closures. As part of the simulation, Bennett said he had ordered Israeli children - including his own four - confined to their homes while the government sealed off the borders and conferred with the Palestinian Authority, Gaza officials and Jordan. "Unlike a war-wargame, a pandemic wargame is not secret. Quite the contrary, we want to share the information.” For the prime minister, if there’s one takeaway, it’s this. "The main lesson is: Move fast, move hard." Bennett said Israel will brief foreign leaders next week on the findings of the drill.

  • Joseph Elledge admits to burying Mengqi Ji's body in Rock Bridge State Park, but not to murder

    Joseph Elledge admitted Tuesday to burying Mengqi Ji's body in Rock Bridge State Park after her October 2019 death, but not to her murder.

  • Jackson County deputy dies from gunshot wound sustained during domestic call

    The Jackson County Sheriff's deputy shot on Nov. 5 while answering a domestic call died Monday.

  • Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions

    Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week. Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante. Rittenhouse’s lawyers rested their case Thursday, putting on about 2 1/2 days of testimony to the prosecution’s five, with the most riveting moment coming when the 18-year-old told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.

  • Israeli court upholds ruling in kidnapping case

    An Israeli court has upheld a ruling to return six-year-old Eitan Biran to Italy, Israel's Justice Ministry said Thursday, after he was kidnapped earlier this year.Biran was the sole survivor of a cable car disaster in northern Italy in May, which killed his parents, younger brother and 11 other people.He was living with his paternal aunt in Italy when his maternal grandfather visited in September, and took him to Israel without consent.Biran's aunt petitioned a Tel Aviv family court to return him to Italy, kicking off a cross-border custody battle.The court found that his grandfather's actions amounted to kidnapping under the Hague Convention on the return of abducted children.The grandfather later appealed the ruling to a Tel Aviv district court, which ultimately upheld the family court's decision.The court has held off implementing the order for a week in order to enable his grandfather to appeal to Israel's Supreme Court, adding that he should still be allowed to meet with his grandson even in Italy.Lawyers for the grandfather say they will consider appealing to the Supreme Court after studying the ruling.

  • Poll: Biden bets big on Build Back Better — but the more Democrats cut, the less popular it gets

    As Democrats bicker in Congress and whittle away at President Biden's much-reduced Build Back Better proposal, its popularity with Democratic voters is waning, a Yahoo/YouGov poll finds.

  • The Daily Sweat: Before Ravens-Dolphins, ask if you really want to bet on Miami

    Miami is bad this season. Quite bad.

  • Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

    The defense rested its case Thursday at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, setting the stage for closing arguments Monday in the shootings that left Americans divided over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante. Rittenhouse's lawyers put on about 2 1/2 days of testimony to the prosecution's five, with the most riveting moment coming when the 18-year-old told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice.

  • Family’s home demolished in Michigan police standoff. ‘Ripped my entire house down’

    A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.

  • Judge shouts at Kyle Rittenhouse prosecutor and accuses him of a 'grave constitutional violation' during his cross-examination of the teen

    The prosecutor's questions targeted Rittenhouse's decision to remain silent after the deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

  • Toddler's hospital admission prompts Tobyhanna man's arrest for abuse, sex assault

    If found guilty, Talley could face life in prison.

  • Prosecutors crash and burn in Kyle Rittenhouse case, but polarized America doesn't see it

    Rittenhouse is not on trial for American society's historical racism, and such history does not change the underlying facts of his case.

  • Parents of Illinois 13-year-old attacked on school bus say he was punished for it

    Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.

  • ‘What are you looking at?’ Seven men brutally beat stranger walking in NYC, video shows

    New York City police are seeking the public’s assistance for information leading to the seven suspected attackers.

  • Chicago Man Called 911 for Help During Domestic Dispute. A Police Officer with a History of Assault Shot the Man Within Seconds of Arriving.

    Alberto Covarrubias, a Chicago police officer who shot and killed Michael Craig, a Black man who called 911 with a domestic violence complaint last month, […]